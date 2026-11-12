Australia, Jordan shift match from Amman over security concerns

Australia and Jordan on Friday agreed to move their upcoming friendly from Amman to Doha after players voiced concerns about security.

The Socceroos are scheduled to face Qatar in Doha on Friday and were then set to meet Jordan four days later in Amman.

But after Australian players expressed worries about travelling to Jordan given tensions in the Mideast, the second match has been relocated.

"We are very grateful to the Jordan Football Association for accepting to relocate the match," said Football Australia chief Martin Kugeler.

"The dialogue with the JFA has been nothing but open, respectful and collaborative.

"I would also like to thank the Australian embassies in Jordan and Qatar for their support, and the Qatar Football Association for helping us facilitate the switch."

Ahead of the Australian squad being announced last week, Professional Footballers Australia, which represents the players, said the Jordan match should not go ahead in Amman.

"With the full support of the PFA, the players have overwhelmingly expressed their view that the Jordan match should be rescheduled or relocated," said chief executive Beau Busch.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade advises Australians to reconsider travel to Jordan "due to the unpredictable security situation" and the "threat of terrorism".

The games were meant to be preparation for the Asian Cup which has been postponed from January to December 2027 due to security fears in host country Saudi Arabia which has been targeted by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

Socceroos coach Tony Popovic said he was happy his team would still play two matches.

"From the outset, our focus has been on playing two matches, and the players are ready for both Qatar and Jordan," he said.

"These are crucial games, as we have limited time together, especially now that the Asian Cup has been rescheduled. This will be our last camp for four months."

(AFP)