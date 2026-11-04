Arab and Muslim candidates make history in US midterm elections

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Arab-American and Muslim candidates made history in Tuesday's US midterm elections, winning seats in Congress and state legislatures despite a campaign marked by a surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric and attacks targeting their communities.

The results included the election of America's first Muslim senator, an Egyptian-American surgeon who treated wounded Palestinians in Gaza, and several Palestinian-American candidates.

The victories came after President Donald Trump and his allies targeted Muslim candidates, particularly Michigan's Abdul El-Sayed, who faced baseless allegations linking him to extremist groups.

At least seven Muslim candidates were reported elected to Congress, including one senator and six House representatives.

Here are some of the most notable winners:

1. Abdul El-Sayed: America's first Muslim senator

Egyptian-American Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, 42, defeated Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan to become the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

A physician and public health specialist, El-Sayed campaigned on healthcare, living costs and reducing corporate influence in politics.

He also criticised US military assistance to Israel and Egypt, while rejecting accusations of Muslim Brotherhood links made by political opponents.

2. Adam Hamawy: The Gaza surgeon elected to Congress

Egyptian-American surgeon Adam Hamawy defeated Republican Greg Mele in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District, becoming the state's first Muslim representative in Congress.

A former US Army surgeon, Hamawy helped save the life of future senator Tammy Duckworth after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

He later volunteered in Gaza, treating Palestinians wounded in Israeli attacks, including children with severe injuries.

3. Rashida Tlaib: Palestinian-American congresswoman wins again

Rashida Tlaib secured a fifth term representing Michigan's 12th Congressional District.

The Palestinian-American Democrat, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress in 2018, remains a prominent critic of Israel's war on Gaza.

4. Ilhan Omar: Somali-American lawmaker secures fifth term

Ilhan Omar won re-election in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District.

The Somali-American Democrat, another of Congress's first Muslim women, has repeatedly criticised US support for Israel and faced attacks from President Donald Trump.

5. Darializa Avila Chevalier: First Latina Muslim congresswoman

Darializa Avila Chevalier won New York's 13th Congressional District.

The 33-year-old Democrat, of Dominican heritage, was reported to have become the first Latina Muslim woman elected to Congress.

She previously gained prominence through civil rights activism and pro-Palestinian protests.

Somali-American lawmaker Ilhan Omar both secured fifth terms in the US House of Representatives in the 2026 midterm elections. [Getty]

6. Andre Carson and Lateefah Simon retain their seats

Two other Muslim Democrats secured re-election to the House.

Andre Carson retained Indiana's 7th District, which he has represented since 2008, while civil rights advocate Lateefah Simon won another term in California's 12th District.

7. Aber Kawas: Palestinian-American victory in New York

Palestinian-American organiser Aber Kawas was reported elected to New York's 12th State Senate District.

Her family was displaced from Palestine in 1948, eventually settling in the United States.

Kawas campaigned on affordable housing, healthcare, immigrant rights and opposition to US funding for Israel's genocidal war on Gaza.

Palestinian-American community organiser Aber Kawas was elected to New York's State Senate, securing a historic victory after campaigning on housing, healthcare, immigrant rights and Palestinian solidarity. [Getty]

8. Abbas Alawieh: Lebanese-American organiser wins in Michigan

Lebanese-American Democrat Abbas Alawieh was reported elected to Michigan's 2nd State Senate District, covering Dearborn and surrounding communities.

Alawieh helped establish the Uncommitted movement, which challenged former President Joe Biden's support for Israel during the 2024 presidential election.

9. Nabeela Syed: Muslim Democrat flips Illinois Senate seat

Indian-American Muslim Democrat Nabeela Syed defeated Republican Darby Hills in Illinois's 26th State Senate District.

Previously a state representative, Syed's victory transferred the seat from Republican to Democratic control.

Other reported victories

Arab-American Republican Darin LaHood retained his Illinois congressional seat. LaHood, whose great-grandparents emigrated from Lebanon, has spoken proudly of his Lebanese heritage, saying: "I'm very proud of that heritage."

He also co-chairs the US-Lebanon Friendship Caucus and has worked to strengthen ties between Washington and Beirut.

Several Palestinian-American candidates also secured victories in state legislative elections, including Iman Jodeh in Colorado's 29th State Senate District and Ruwa Romman in Georgia's 7th State Senate District.

In Illinois, Palestinian-American Democrat Abdelnasser Rashid was projected to retain his state House seat.

Other Muslim women reported elected included Zaynab Mohamed in Minnesota, Munira Abdullahi in Ohio, Maryam Khan in Connecticut and Madinah Wilson-Anton in Delaware.

Pakistani-American lawmakers Salman Bhojani and Suleman Lalani also secured re-election in Texas, while Saud Anwar retained his Connecticut State Senate seat and Tarik Khan won another term in Pennsylvania's House.