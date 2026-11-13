Activists in Morocco have demanded transparency about the role and duties of the Israeli defence attaché office in Rabat, amid a visit by a military delegation to oversee it and hold meetings.

According to local media, activists have called for a protest in front of parliament in Rabat, in support of Palestinians and against normalisation. The protest is also set to highlight the dire humanitarian situation in the enclave amid winter storms and Israeli restrictions on vital aid.

The development comes as Israel’s Ministry of Defence said earlier this week that a military delegation would visit Morocco to inaugurate a permanent office for its defence attaché, as part of growing efforts to strengthen military and security cooperation between the two countries.

The Moroccan Front for Supporting Palestine and Opposing Normalisation with Israel condemned the establishment of the permanent office, which is set to be headed by Sharon Itach, Israel's first defence attaché to the country.

The group said the move is considered to be a form of greater cooperation between Israel and Morocco at a time when the genocide in Gaza rages on.

A statement issued on Thursday from the group said that the matter extends far beyond a mere visit from an Israeli military official, and instead marks a permanent Israeli military presence in the heart of Rabat.

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It further described the matter as something that “carried highly sensitive political, security and strategic implications”.

The organisation has called for transparency on the nature of tasks assigned to the defence attaché office, its objectives, and the limits of its jurisdiction, adding that the Moroccan public has the right to know the nature of the military presence.

The statement from the Front concluded by warning that the deepening partnership with Israel does not serve the region’s security and stability and will only open the door to further tensions.

Other groups also issued statements rejecting the opening of the permanent office.

The Moroccan Authority for Supporting the Nation’s Causes denounced the move, saying it would have widespread repercussions on the country’s national sovereignty and national security.

The National Action Group for Palestine and the Moroccan Initiative for Support and Solidarity also issued calls for a protest on Friday evening over the issue.

Israel’s Ministry of Defence said the delegation will be holding meetings with Moroccan officials on behalf of Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz.

According to reports, the delegation has already held meetings with representatives of the Moroccan Royal Palace and intelligence services.

Morocco and Israel normalised relations in 2020, as part of the controversial Abraham Accords.

In 2021, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation.