Egypt's cabinet, chaired by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, approved a draft decision Thursday evening to cut public spending across government agencies and economic bodies during the 2026/2027 financial year.

The measures include cutting fuel consumption allocated to government vehicles by at least 30%, reducing electricity consumption and lighting by 20%, postponing non-essential projects and freezing several areas of government spending and contracts.

The move is part of efforts to rearrange public spending priorities in response to the economic repercussions of ongoing developments in the region.

The new restrictions will remain in force for three months from the date the decision comes into force, with the possibility of an extension if the crisis continues.

They will apply to the state administrative apparatus, local government, public service bodies and economic authorities.

However, the cabinet stressed that the measures wouldn't affect the standard of public services or the ability of government bodies to carry out their assigned duties.

Under the new measures, government bodies must reduce electricity consumption and lighting by 20% compared with their average actual consumption during the same period of the 2025/2026 fiscal year. Fuel consumption allocated to government vehicles must also be cut by at least 30%.

The decision also stipulates the postponement or slowdown of national projects that consume large quantities of fuel, particularly diesel, fuel oil and petrol.

Authorities responsible for implementing national projects have been instructed to set out action plans to reduce electricity consumption by 20% and fuel consumption by 30%. These plans must be approved by the relevant authorities and submitted to the ministries of finance, planning and economic development, and electricity and petroleum, as well as the cabinet.

Regarding investment expenditure, the draft decision stipulates postponing the implementation of newly listed projects, with contracts for their implementation prohibited until 30 June 2027, whether through direct awards or public tenders unless the contracts were concluded before the resolution's issuance.

The decision also prohibits the launch of new projects in Egypt, the signing of contracts to purchase passenger vehicles, contracts for works that may require the provision of foreign currency, and initiating local projects which require external borrowing or sourcing components abroad.

Priority will instead be given to completing projects nearing completion and expected to be delivered during the 2026/2027 financial year. New investments will be restricted to urgent and essential needs, in line with efforts to reduce external debt and encourage domestic production and national industry.

Exemptions from the project postponement measures include presidential directives and assignments issued by the prime minister, compensation for property expropriation, outstanding payments from previous years, investment fees approved by the Finance Ministry, and projects under the presidential Decent Life initiative.

The health, pre-university education and interior sectors will also be exempt, alongside drinking water and sanitation projects and those related to national, water, food and cybersecurity security, as well as energy security. The Planning Ministry may also grant exemptions in light of emergency circumstances.

A woman carries plastic bags filled with cooking oil, sugar, pasta, and other rations she bought using her government-subsidised family ration-card, in Cairo on 17 August 2026. [Getty]

On operational expenditure, the draft decision prohibits spending on publishing, advertising and publicity, parties, receptions, public relations activities, cultural relations allocations abroad and sports equipment.

It also bans participation in conferences inside and outside Egypt without prior approval, as well as organising exhibitions and conferences, renting tents and chairs, and paying overseas travel allowances and associated transport, travel and accommodation costs.

Government bodies will also be required to freeze at least 20% of their remaining allocations under the second chapter of the state budget, which covers the purchase of goods and services, across its various items and categories. Under the chapter covering subsidies, grants and social benefits, spending on prizes and medals will be prohibited. Government bodies have also been instructed to rationalise other areas of expenditure that can be reduced without compromising their basic obligations.

The decision also tightened restrictions on travel abroad for officials and employees, and requires approval from the Ministry of Finance before authorising any expenditure in foreign currency.

Moreover, Government bodies have been instructed to develop their own revenue sources to meet part of their needs and reduce their reliance on budget deficits and related borrowing methods.

However, the draft decision identifies several bodies and spending areas that will be exempt from the austerity measures, including the Health Ministry and its affiliated bodies, university hospitals, healthcare institutions and medical care providers, as well as expenditure related to national security.

Interest payments and loan instalments included in government budgets will also be exempt, alongside allocations for medical treatment for employees and non-employees, including students, employee assistance, social pensions and the Takaful and Karama social protection programme.

The exemptions also cover financial allocations for subsidising essential commodities, while maintaining existing plans to reduce wheat imports in light of increased domestic supply. Allocations for supplying petroleum products, gas and their derivatives will also be exempt, as long as monthly consumption reduction targets are adhered to.

All bodies covered by the state budget, as well as public economic authorities, must submit detailed statements to the Finance Ministry within one month of the decision's issuance, with a detailed statement listing the items and amounts to be frozen.

The package reflects a more detailed approach to controlling government expenditure, extending beyond cuts to energy and fuel consumption to cover operational spending, travel, contracts and new investment projects, while maintaining funding for basic sectors and services, social obligations and public debt.