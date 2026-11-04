French-Lebanese artist Ali Cherri hopes an investigation opened by French judicial authorities into the bombing of his apartment in Beirut, which killed his parents, will lead to the prosecution of the Israeli officials who ordered the strike and the soldiers who carried it out.

Speaking to The New Arab, Cherri said the complaint he filed aims to establish the identities of those responsible and hold them accountable, extending to the highest levels of political and military leadership. His lawyer, Clémence Bectarte, said French courts have the authority to investigate those who ordered the bombing. She noted that France has previously issued arrest warrants for senior officials over crimes committed in Syria, including ousted president Bashar al-Assad.

The International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) announced on Tuesday that two investigating judges at the Paris Judicial Court had been appointed to examine the Israeli air strike on Cherri's apartment in Beirut on 26 November 2024. The attack killed seven civilians, including his parents.

The investigation was opened on suspicion of a deliberate attack on civilian property, a classification that falls under war crimes, following a complaint filed by Cherri and FIDH against unknown perpetrators.

Cherri welcomed the investigation, which he had been waiting for, describing it as an important step towards justice, despite the immense pain he still feels when discussing the attack that killed his elderly parents.

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"When we filed the complaint, we were not sure that the French judiciary would agree to open an investigation. We hoped it would, but our hopes were not particularly high. That is why we consider what has happened an achievement," he said.

The attack was carried out just hours before an alleged ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect. It destroyed Cherri's apartment on the ninth floor of the building, along with two other apartments on the seventh and eighth floors.

Cherri said that around a month after the bombing, he began exploring the possibility of pursuing those responsible through the courts. He subsequently met lawyer Bectarte, and together they examined the case and established that a complaint could be filed in France.

Preparing the case took slightly more than a year, he said, with assistance from Amnesty International, Forensic Architecture and several other individuals.

The artist explained that he had taken part in documenting the attack alongside a team that filmed the site using a drone and carried out a survey of the building. He also worked with experts to establish what type of munitions had been used, how many were fired, the direction from which they came, and whether they had been launched from an aircraft or a drone.

Cherri hopes his case will encourage other victims of Israeli attacks on Lebanon to seek justice through the French courts. He said it was possible for other victims to join a collective complaint, with each person filing in their own name.

He also told The New Arab that French judicial authorities had scheduled a hearing with him for early December.

Bectarte confirmed that the investigation was opened in October, with the legal team informed of the development last week.

She said the two judges assigned to the case work in the specialised war crimes and crimes against humanity division of the Paris Court of Justice. The complaint was originally submitted on 1 April.

The lawyer expressed regret that the investigation does not cover the deaths of Cherri's parents, as they were not French nationals. The apartment, however, belonged to Cherri, who holds French citizenship, providing grounds for French judicial authorities to investigate the bombing of the property.

Bectarte explained that the complaint concerns the deliberate attack on civilian property during wartime. This legal classification allows those responsible for ordering and carrying out the strike to be investigated and potentially prosecuted, even though the deaths of Cherri's parents fall outside the scope of the case.

The complaint included evidence documented by Amnesty International and Forensic Architecture, which investigated the bombing at the site and reconstructed the events of the day of the attack.

According to Bectarte, the findings of the defence team's investigation indicate that there was no military target at the location. She added that the precision of the missiles used suggests that civilian property may have been deliberately targeted.

"These are the conclusions we reached in the complaint. But what is required now is for the judicial authorities to adopt these findings as well and establish criminal responsibility for the bombing," she said.