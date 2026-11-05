AIPAC hails US midterm wins despite costly election defeats

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) has claimed victory for hundreds of candidates in the US midterm elections, despite spending millions to bolster pro-Israel politicians and suffering high-profile defeats at the hands of candidates critical of Washington's military support for Israel.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, the powerful pro-Israel lobby said "more than 234 candidates supported by AIPAC members" had won, with additional races still undecided.

AIPAC congratulated Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries on the "resounding victories for their caucuses", without specifying how many of its successful candidates were Democrats.

Both politicians have been staunch supporters of Israel and have championed continued US military assistance during its genocidal war on Gaza. Schumer helped steer the 2024 security aid package through the Senate, while Jeffries backed its passage in the House and described his commitment to Israel's security as "ironclad".

"AIPAC members are determined to expand their political activism in the cycles ahead," the organisation said, promising increased support for Republicans and Democrats committed to strengthening Washington's partnership with Israel.

But its declaration of success contrasted with an election cycle in which some of its most heavily backed candidates suffered major defeats, while politicians campaigning against unconditional US military assistance to Israel secured significant victories.

According to an analysis published by The Intercept on 29 October, AIPAC spent $53.3 million, while its affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project (UDP), spent $66.7 million, bringing their combined spending to approximately $120 million.

Figures compiled by Who Funds My Rep, drawing on Federal Election Commission filings, also reveal the scale of financial support directed towards politicians across both parties.

The New Arab examines the five politicians who received the most recorded support from AIPAC and other pro-Israel PACs, including two whose defeats exposed the limits of that financial backing.

1. Haley Stevens: $15.87 million

Michigan Democrat Haley Stevens tops the rankings with $15,872,030 in recorded support from AIPAC and other pro-Israel PACs.

Despite receiving more financial backing than any other politician on the list, Stevens lost the Democratic Senate primary to Abdul El-Sayed, an outspoken critic of US military assistance to Israel who went on to become America's first Muslim senator.

Her defeat was among the most significant setbacks for pro-Israel political spending in the election cycle.

Haley Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers over Abdul el-Sayed [Getty]

Stevens has been a staunch defender of unconditional US military assistance to Israel, supporting the continued supply of offensive and defensive weapons.

During her Senate campaign, she rejected describing Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide and defended accepting substantial support from AIPAC's super PAC.

2. Wesley Bell: $10.15 million

Wesley Bell, the Democrat representing Missouri's 1st Congressional District, ranks second with $10,146,861 in recorded pro-Israel PAC contributions and supportive spending.

Bell's political rise was closely associated with AIPAC's campaign to unseat Cori Bush, an outspoken advocate of Palestinian rights who had criticised Israel's war on Gaza.

Bell has defended Washington's military partnership with Israel as a commitment to a longstanding ally.

He voted against ending $3.3 billion in military financing in July, maintaining his support for the military assistance that has become increasingly contentious among Democratic voters.

3. George Latimer: $8.59 million

New York Democrat George Latimer, who represents the state's 16th Congressional District, ranks third with $8,587,893 in recorded support.

Latimer benefited from substantial pro-Israel backing during his 2024 primary campaign against Jamaal Bowman, another prominent critic of Israel.

The contest became one of the clearest examples of pro-Israel political spending being used to challenge progressive Democrats critical of US support for Israel.

Latimer made his support for US military assistance to Israel a central dividing line with Bowman, rejecting his demand for an immediate ceasefire and arguing that the release of hostages held in Gaza must come first.

4. Susan Collins: $4.85 million

Maine Senator Susan Collins was the highest-ranked Republican on the list, receiving $4,847,128 in recorded pro-Israel PAC support.

Yet the substantial backing failed to save her seat.

Collins lost to Democrat Troy Jackson, who opposed unconditional US military assistance to Israel, ending her nearly three decades in the Senate.

Collins had been one of Israel's most reliable supporters in Congress, helping negotiate and secure passage of the 2024 security package that provided billions of dollars in military assistance.

The legislation included $5.2 billion for Israeli missile-defence systems, while Collins also championed its ban on US funding for UNRWA, the UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees.

Her defeat represented another significant loss for politicians backed by pro-Israel groups.

Susan Collins lost her re-election bid for a sixth term in the US Senate, concluding her nearly 30-year Senate career and represents the departure of one of Israel’s most staunch congressional supporters [Getty]

5. Sarah Elfreth: $4.21 million

Sarah Elfreth, the Democrat representing Maryland's 3rd Congressional District, completes the top five with $4,207,758 in recorded pro-Israel PAC support.

Elfreth has advocated a strong US-Israel partnership, describing Israel as Washington's "only liberal, democratic ally in the Middle East".

She supports a two-state solution but voted "present" on July's proposal to end military aid to Israel, arguing that the measure was too broad and would jeopardise humanitarian and peace-building programmes.

AIPAC's influence faces growing scrutiny

The database also records $1.58 million in support for House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries and approximately $516,000 for Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, the two politicians singled out in AIPAC's post-election statement.

Their inclusion highlights the lobby's longstanding strategy of supporting influential politicians across both major parties to maintain Washington's political and military backing for Israel.

But growing opposition to AIPAC's influence, and the political backlash faced by candidates accepting its funding, prompted the lobby to announce in October that it would stop publicly endorsing candidates and making direct campaign contributions through its political action committee.