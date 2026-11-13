Palestinian American Ahmed Moor says Israel's war on Gaza was the decisive factor behind his decision to challenge one of the US Senate's most outspoken pro-Israel Democrats in 2028.

Moor, 42, launched his campaign this week for the Pennsylvania seat held by Senator John Fetterman, arguing that US support for Israel, the war with Iran and domestic economic pressures are all symptoms of a political system dominated by powerful special interests.

"I am from Gaza," Moor told The New Arab. "The genocide pushed me to launch this campaign."

"Genocide does not happen on its own, and it is not an isolated event that occurs overnight. It represents the worst manifestation of the domination of special-interest groups over American politics, foremost among them AIPAC."

Moor is campaigning under the slogan "Stop funding wars and start funding Pennsylvania", seeking to connect US foreign policy with concerns over living costs and public services at home.

He described his candidacy primarily as an anti-corruption campaign.

Moor said the same political forces behind US involvement in overseas wars were also influencing domestic policies, citing the expansion of data centres as another example of communities being given too little control over decisions affecting them.

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"My campaign focuses on the direct connection between corruption and special interests on the one hand, and the cost-of-living crisis, the marginalisation of American citizens and their ability to influence their own circumstances on the other," he said.

His campaign enters a political landscape in which support for Israel has become increasingly contentious within the Democratic Party, particularly after three years of war in Gaza.

Born in Gaza, Moor moved to Pennsylvania with his family as a child.

He studied at the University of Pennsylvania and Harvard, worked in finance and journalism, and lived in Jordan for several years before returning to Philadelphia about five years ago.

Civil liberties are another central theme of his campaign.

"I believe completely in the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights, particularly freedom of speech and the right to due process," Moor said.

He argued that those protections began to erode under Joe Biden and had deteriorated further under Donald Trump, particularly in relation to immigration enforcement and political speech.

"No one should break into your home at night under the pretext of carrying out immigration procedures," he said. "The rule of law is the foundation on which America was built."

In announcing his candidacy, Moor said he was running to end the war with Iran and advance what he calls a "dignity agenda" built around free healthcare and childcare, affordable housing, accountability over Gaza and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and stronger protection of civil liberties.

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The Iran war became a major fault line inside Congress, with lawmakers repeatedly attempting to restrict Trump's war powers and force an end to US military involvement.

The race would put Moor up against Fetterman, should the incumbent seek another term.

Fetterman has become one of Israel's most vocal Democratic supporters and has repeatedly broken with his party over Middle East policy.

He has previously said he could leave the Democratic Party if it became "anti-Israel" and opposed Senate war powers measures aimed at forcing Trump to end the war with Iran, voting alongside Republicans.

His stance has become increasingly unusual within a party where growing numbers of Democrats have moved away from unconditional support for Israel.

The shift was reinforced in the 2026 midterms, when pro-Palestine and progressive candidates secured a series of high-profile victories despite heavy spending by pro-Israel groups including AIPAC.