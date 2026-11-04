Egyptian-American surgeon Adam Hamawy, who treated wounded Palestinians in Gaza during Israel's genocidal war on the enclave, has won a seat in the US House of Representatives, making history as New Jersey's first Muslim congressman.

The Democrat defeated Republican Gregg Mele in New Jersey's 12th Congressional District in Tuesday's midterm elections, according to the Associated Press.

Hamawy, a former US Army combat surgeon, secured around 71% of the vote with 80% of ballots counted, according to figures reported by the AP on election night.

His victory marks a milestone for New Jersey's Arab-American community and will see him succeed retiring Democratic congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman, who has represented the district since 2015.

In an exclusive interview with The New Arab ahead of the Democratic primary in June, Hamawy said his experiences as a doctor and military veteran had motivated him to seek public office.

"It's important for me to run. I have a unique experience being a veteran and a doctor. I've seen the effects of policy on everyday people," he told The New Arab.

"As we enter another time of war, it's important to think of all the communities that are impacted. All policy decisions are happening in Washington," he added.

Born in Egypt, Hamawy moved to New Jersey with his family as an infant and later studied medicine at Rutgers University.

He served eight years in the US Army, including a deployment to Baghdad during the Iraq War, before establishing a plastic surgery practice in Princeton.

During his military service, he helped save the life of Tammy Duckworth, now a Democratic senator, after her helicopter was shot down in Iraq in 2004.

From Gaza's hospitals to Congress

Hamawy's humanitarian work in Gaza became a central part of his political campaign.

He travelled to the Palestinian territory in 2024 and 2025 as a volunteer trauma surgeon, participating in medical missions organised by the Palestinian American Medical Association in coordination with the World Health Organisation.

He has also provided medical assistance in conflict zones and humanitarian missions across several countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Jordan, Turkey, Bosnia and Haiti.

His experiences treating patients in Gaza shaped his opposition to US military support for Israel and his decision to enter politics.

Hamawy has called for Washington to end military aid to Israel and stop supplying weapons to governments responsible for serious human rights violations.

He has also strongly criticised the US war against Iran, describing it as "illegal and immoral" in a May interview with the New Jersey Monitor.

Drawing on his experiences as a military surgeon in Iraq, Hamawy argued that the conflict should be brought to an end.

Healthcare and cost of living

Beyond foreign policy, Hamawy campaigned on expanding healthcare access, tackling rising living costs and improving economic opportunities for working families.

His proposals include universal Medicare, cancelling medical and student debt, increasing investment in public education and expanding affordable housing.

He has also advocated major immigration reforms, including abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and establishing a pathway to citizenship for undocumented migrants.

Hamawy's election makes him the first Arab-American Muslim to represent New Jersey in the House and the second Egyptian-American to serve in Congress, following George Helmy, who was appointed to the Senate in 2024.

New Jersey is home to around 179,000 Arab Americans, according to figures cited by the Arab American Institute, with approximately 11,000 living in Hamawy's congressional district.

Following his victory in the Democratic primary earlier this year, Hamawy told supporters: "We made it clear you never need to ask for permission to fight for justice."