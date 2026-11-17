Abdul El-Sayed will become the first senator in US history to take his oath of office on a Quran in January, when he is sworn in as Michigan's newest lawmaker in the upper house of Congress.

"I will likely swear on a Quran. Which Quran, we're not sure," the Democratic senator-elect said in an interview with NPR.

El-Sayed said he could use the copy owned by Thomas Jefferson, America's third president and one of its founding fathers. He could also choose to use a copy held by the University of Michigan, which is the oldest in the state.

Jefferson acquired a copy of an English translation of Islam's holy book in 1765 while he was studying law.

Keith Ellison, the first ever Muslim member of the US Congress, used Jefferson's copy to take his oath of office in 2007 when he was elected to the House of Representatives.

Why Jefferson, who became US president in 1801, obtained a copy of the Quran remains the subject of scholarly debate, though Denise Spellberg, a scholar of Islamic history and author of "Thomas Jefferson's Qur'an", believes he was motivated by an interest in the religion.

"Europeans, and Americans after them, in this period tended to be quite hostile toward Islam. And yet Jefferson was curious about the religion and law of Muslims, and that's probably why he bought the Quran," she said in a 2013 interview.

"It strikes me that Jefferson was theorizing for a future that included Muslims - not in spite of their religion, but because of it and because of his notion of universal civil rights."

El-Sayed defeated Republican Mike Rogers in the 3 November midterm election, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate.

His victory was widely celebrated among Muslim Americans and progressives in the US and in Egypt, where his parents are originally from and where his outspoken criticism of Israel attracted considerable attention.

Throughout the campaign, the left-wing candidate faced repeated racist attacks by Republicans and his pro-Israel Democratic rival, who accused him of supporting "terrorism" and "antisemitism" due to his religion and his criticisms of the US-Israel relationship.

His announcement that he would take his oath on a Quran was met with a new wave of racist attacks by Republican commentators and pro-Israel influencers.

"Islam isn’t a religion, it’s a political ideology. They came to conquer and that’s exactly what they’re doing," MAGA commentator Benny Johnson wrote on X.