Days after becoming the first Muslim member of the US Senate, Abdul El-Sayed launched a political action committee titled ‘Habibi PAC’, with the name deriving from an Arabic word he used throughout his campaign.

The Federal Election Commission filing confirmed the registration on Thursday, with scores of social media users sharing screenshots of the document.

Political Action Committees are separate from a politician’s own campaign and are organisations that raise and spend money to support or oppose individuals for office.

The use of the word Habibi, which is Arabic for ‘my love’ or ‘my dear’, was used throughout El-Sayed’s campaign trail, sometimes used condescendingly or sarcastically.

In one example, he addressed US Vice President JD Vance, saying: “JD, habibi, there is this delicious irony in the fact that you’re constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January.”

During the campaign, many of his supporters also showed up to rallies wearing T-shirts with ‘Habibi Abdul’ on them, while others held banners reading ‘Inshallah’ (God willing) and ‘Alhamdulilah’ (praise be to God), other Arabic terms he used during speeches.

The decision to launch Habibi PAC has prompted a varied response, with some hailing the idea, and others lambasting him with derogatory and racist terms.

The development makes El-Sayed one of several newly elected Democratic senators to file for PACs since the vote earlier this week. Others include Arizona Congressman-elect Amish Shah, who went with the label ‘PACStreet Boy’. Iowa Senator-elect Josh Turek’s went with ‘WheelPAC’.

According to OpenSecrets, a US platform that tracks money in politics and monitors its effects on elections, launching a PAC can help garner support from colleagues, as well as strengthen bids for leadership posts by giving to other members and political committees.

El-Sayed has been targeted by US President Donald Trump, his defeated opponent Mike Rogers, and others, who have linked him to the Muslim Brotherhood and religious extremism, despite a lack of evidence.

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused El-Sayed of being a “jihadist” and said El-Sayed would "have to go through a metal detector before he's allowed to go into the Senate".

El-Sayed, who was born in Detroit to an Egyptian immigrant family, has refused to water down his culture and heritage, often speaking fondly of his time spent with his father’s family in Egypt.

Many of his supporters have praised him for pronouncing his name 'correctly', and not in an anglicised manner.

He has criticised the Egyptian political system as well as decades of US military support which he says has helped establish it.