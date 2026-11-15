Egyptian author Abdelrahaman el-Gendy says he was not told why his US visa was denied on Friday, despite planning to travel to the country as a finalist for a prestigious book award and having his publisher pre-book and pay for all his arrangements.

The author was set to attend the 2026 National Book Awards for his newly released memoir Huna, which focuses on his time in a notorious Egyptian prison after he was arrested as a student protester post-revolution.

Speaking to The New Arab, he said the US never shares its reasons for denying a visa, adding he could only speculate, as consular officers have broad discretion to deny applications.

“…I think anyone familiar with this administration can make a pretty good guess,” he said.

Although he spent some time as a student in the US, he said the extra social media checks and the visa vetting process were normal considering his political incarceration in Egypt.

“I continued to enter and exit the US without any issues for three years, right up until Trump came to power,” he said.

However, he added that he suspects one of the reasons his visa was denied this time around was because he was vocal about his pro-Palestine stance.

“What has changed under this administration is that it is now widely known and reported that visa applicants are being scrutinised specifically for public criticism of the US government and for their activism in support of Palestine,” he added.

He confirmed that his Visa application was strong, and that all logistics and arrangements were fully covered and booked by his publisher, and that he also had invitation letters from some of the country’s major cultural institutions.

El-Gendy said that with such a strong case and his invitation to an prominent awards ceremony, he struggled to see a reason as to why he would have his application rejected.

“… The only thing left is the catch-all justification of "protecting national security." And we all know how this administration defines national security and whom it perceives as a threat to it,” he said.

Due to leaving the US as a student, partly triggered by the threat of an increased crackdown carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, el-Gendy has missed out on doing a book tour around the US for his memoir.

Despite this, he says it has been important for him to share his memoir with different people and communities.

“Our identities and individual struggles should serve as entryways rather than as endpoints, so that we can build transnational solidarity across these very borders designed to crush our bodies,” he said.

He has vowed to continue sharing his memoir in other countries.

“I will continue to focus on the global majority of readers, whom I think of as the book's intended audience, and I will not stop working toward a homecoming in the US, where I can share spaces with the people who have become my people, and where I believe there are crucial literary and political conversations to be had and coalitions to be nurtured”.

“When it's meant to be, it will happen.”