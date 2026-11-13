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The son of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held secret meetings with Israeli intelligence officials to discuss succeeding his father without holding elections, according to leaked documents and intelligence sources cited by a Lebanese newspaper.

Al-Akhbar reported that Yasser Abbas, who was elected to the ruling Fatah movement's Central Committee earlier this year, met officials from Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence agency on several occasions to discuss taking over the Palestinian Authority (PA) following his father's death.

The newspaper, which published a two-part investigation on Wednesday and Thursday, claimed that the discussions had reached an advanced stage and that Israeli intelligence officials had approved the succession plan.

According to Al-Akhbar, Israeli officials believe Yasser Abbas would continue his father's policies of containing Hamas and preventing the Palestinian movement from expanding its political influence.

The newspaper said its investigation was based on leaked Palestinian documents and information cross-checked with Palestinian and Arab sources.

The allegations have not been independently verified, and there has been no publicly confirmed response from Yasser Abbas or Israeli intelligence authorities.

Bitter Fatah succession struggle

The documents also reportedly reveal deep divisions within Fatah over who should succeed Mahmoud Abbas, the 90-year-old president who has led the PA since 2005.

Related Why Mahmoud Abbas keeps postponing Palestinian elections Analysis

According to Al-Akhbar, Palestinian Vice-President Hussein al-Sheikh accused the president of cooperating with Shin Bet to secure his son's succession and communicated his concerns to Egyptian and Jordanian officials.

Al-Sheikh allegedly sought support from Cairo and Amman to prevent Yasser Abbas from assuming the presidency, arguing that he lacked popular support and faced widespread opposition within Fatah.

The newspaper claimed that regional intelligence agencies had also warned that installing Yasser Abbas without elections could deepen Palestinian political divisions and trigger unrest in the occupied West Bank.

Yasser Abbas, a businessman who previously held no senior elected political position, secured a seat on Fatah's powerful Central Committee in May, fuelling speculation that his father was preparing him for a future leadership role.

His emergence has reportedly intensified rivalries with senior Fatah figures, including al-Sheikh and Jibril Rajoub, amid growing uncertainty over the PA's future leadership.

Allegations of election manipulation

The leaked documents also reportedly detail internal discussions about postponing Palestinian legislative elections and potentially manipulating their results to prevent Hamas and its allies from gaining power.

According to Al-Akhbar, Palestinian intelligence officials examined contingency plans to delay the vote, including arguments concerning security conditions in Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem.

The newspaper alleged that Palestinian intelligence had received proposals from regional intelligence services concerning interference in election results, with officials assigned to coordinate the plans.

A separate document reportedly suggested that cancelling or postponing elections remained an option even if ballot manipulation was possible.

Abbas cancelled legislative elections scheduled for 28 November in a decree issued on 10 October, announcing that presidential and parliamentary elections would instead take place simultaneously on 11 September 2027.

The PA publicly attributed the postponement to Israeli restrictions and deteriorating political and security conditions, particularly in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

UAE and Netanyahu agreement alleged

In the second part of its investigation, Al-Akhbar alleged that UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had reached an understanding concerning a political role for exiled former Fatah official Mohammed Dahlan.

According to the newspaper, Emirati officials informed Palestinian counterparts that Abu Dhabi and Israel supported Dahlan's possible participation in an electoral alliance involving Hamas.

The alleged arrangement was intended to strengthen Dahlan's influence over Hamas, particularly regarding negotiations over the group's weapons and the next phase of US President Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

Al-Akhbar further reported that al-Sheikh and Palestinian intelligence chief Majed Faraj had sought Emirati assistance in preventing Dahlan from entering such an alliance.

The UAE reportedly rejected their request.

The claims concerning the alleged Emirati-Israeli understanding have also not been independently verified.

The revelations come as the PA faces growing questions over its legitimacy, having held no presidential election since 2005 and no parliamentary election since 2006, when Hamas defeated Fatah.