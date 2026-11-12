7amleh chief warns Gaza is testing ground for AI surveillance

Palestine is becoming a testing ground for artificial intelligence and surveillance technologies that are later exported around the world, a leading Palestinian digital rights advocate has warned, calling for greater accountability for technology companies involved in military operations.

In an interview with The New Arab, Nadim Nashif, co-founder and CEO of the Arab Centre for Social Media Advancement (7amleh), warned that technologies developed or deployed in the occupied Palestinian territories could pose threats far beyond the region.

He also raised concerns about restrictions on pro-Palestinian content on social media, citing information obtained from Meta employees who alleged that European governments, including the UK, had pressured the company to tighten its moderation policies following 7 October 2023.

The allegations could not be independently verified, and no publicly available evidence establishes government intervention in specific cases.

Speaking after attending the Trust Conference in London on 4 and 5 November, Nashif argued that major technology companies were increasingly moving beyond providing digital services to supplying infrastructure used in military operations.

Restrictions on Palestinian content

Nashif criticised Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, citing research published by 7amleh in June in collaboration with Fabio Cristiano, a researcher at Utrecht University in the Netherlands.

The study examined 3,520 cases reported to the organisation's 7or ("Hurr") monitoring platform for digital violations between 2021 and 2025.

According to Nashif, one of its main findings was the repeated use of Meta's Dangerous Organisations and Individuals (DOI) policy to restrict Palestinian content.

The policy is intended to address content involving organisations and individuals classified as dangerous, including those associated with terrorism and organised violence.

"The company's perspective on Palestinians and pro-Palestinian content is a security-based one, as though this content is suspicious and must be dealt with through deletion or restrictions," Nashif said.

The research found that users received no adequate explanation of which policy they had allegedly violated in around 70 percent of documented cases. Meta also failed to respond to almost half of the appeals submitted by 7amleh.

Restrictions extended beyond deleting posts and suspending accounts to reducing the reach of content, limiting its appearance in recommendations and restricting livestreaming, measures that users often struggle to identify or challenge.

Nashif said Meta employees had described pressure from European governments to impose stricter moderation of pro-Palestinian content, often justified as part of efforts to combat antisemitism.

He stressed that antisemitism was a form of racism that must be combated, but warned that such measures became problematic when they restricted legitimate expressions of solidarity with Palestinians or criticism of Israeli policies.

In September, 7amleh published a report examining restrictions on pro-Palestinian content in six European countries, including Britain. It documented how platform policies, national legislation and government pressure could affect freedom of expression.

From Palestine to the rest of the world

Nashif warned that the consequences of surveillance technologies developed or deployed in the occupied Palestinian territories extended far beyond Palestinians themselves.

"What happens in Palestine does not stay in Palestine," he said.

He pointed to the international spread of surveillance technologies developed or used in the Palestinian territories, highlighting the role of former Israeli intelligence personnel in establishing technology companies that draw on their military experience.

One example, he said, was Pegasus spyware, developed by Israeli company NSO Group, which has been deployed in countries beyond Israel, including in the Arab world.

Nashif also warned about the growing use of AI in military operations, particularly systems capable of processing large volumes of data and identifying potential targets.

He cited the Lavender and Gospel systems, whose reported use in Israeli military operations in Gaza has been the subject of investigations.

Such systems require extensive computing power, energy and digital infrastructure, he said, raising questions about the responsibilities of companies providing cloud storage and AI services to militaries.

Nashif argued that companies traditionally regarded as software and communications providers had become part of the technological infrastructure of warfare and should be held accountable for how their products and services were used.

In collaboration with the Ibrahim Abu-Lughod Institute of International Studies at Birzeit University, 7amleh has published a book titled Digital Domination: Artificial Intelligence, Surveillance and Digital Power in Palestine and Beyond.

The book examines the role of AI, surveillance technologies and major technology companies in systems of control over Palestinians.

Digital transformation and data protection

Nashif also raised concerns about the rapid expansion of digital services in the Palestinian territories without adequate legal safeguards to protect personal information.

He said the Palestinian Authority was facing pressure from donors and international institutions to accelerate digital transformation, but warned that introducing new services without comprehensive data protection legislation could expose citizens to privacy breaches, hacking and the misuse of personal information.

Palestine lacks comprehensive personal data protection legislation, an independent supervisory authority and unified, binding rules governing how institutions collect, store and use personal information.

These shortcomings are particularly concerning in Gaza, where cash shortages have increased reliance on electronic payments.

According to a recent 7amleh report, the number of electronic wallet accounts in the Palestinian territories had reached approximately 1.4 million by January 2026, including around 1.07 million in Gaza.

Nashif said international support for digital transformation should go beyond funding new platforms and services to establishing legal and institutional safeguards that protect users' rights and personal information.

Holding Big Tech accountable

Nashif criticised the lack of accountability facing major US technology companies, arguing that the US government prioritised innovation, technological competition and corporate profits over scrutiny of the potential harm caused by their activities.

He contrasted this approach with European legislation, including the Digital Services Act and the Artificial Intelligence Act, which seek to regulate technology companies and protect individual rights.

However, he warned that existing safeguards remained insufficient to address harm suffered by people outside Europe, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa.

Reflecting on his participation in the London conference, Nashif said technology companies had made no specific commitments to address the concerns he raised.

"I do not believe change will come from these conferences. Change will come through court rulings, litigation and exposing corporate practices," he said.

He cited Microsoft's decision in September 2025 to suspend certain cloud storage and AI services provided to a unit of the Israeli Ministry of Defence.

The decision followed journalistic investigations into the use of Microsoft's technology to store telephone call data collected through widespread surveillance of Palestinians.

Microsoft said an internal review had found evidence supporting aspects of the investigations and that it had suspended the services concerned under its policy prohibiting the use of its technology for mass surveillance of civilians.

The decision did not affect all services Microsoft provided to Israeli military bodies.

Nashif said the case demonstrated the importance of combining investigative journalism, public protests and legal pressure to hold technology companies accountable.

He argued that complaints brought before European regulators or courts, particularly those carrying potential legal and financial consequences, could encourage companies to reconsider their practices.

In his view, years of advocacy had exposed the limitations of relying on dialogue and voluntary corporate commitments.

Protecting digital rights, he concluded, required turning human rights demands into legally enforceable obligations.