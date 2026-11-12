14 dead in UAE as truck causes 23-vehicle road accident

Fourteen people were killed and 30 others injured in Fujairah in a road accident involving 23 vehicles, the interior ministry said Thursday.
MENA
2 min read

The New Arab Staff & Agencies
12 November, 2026
A view of Fujairah City in the United Arab Emirates. [Getty]

At least 14 people were killed and 30 others injured in the United Arab Emirates after a truck caused a massive road accident involving almost two-dozen vehicles, the interior ministry said on Thursday.

The incident occurred after a truck lost control and struck several vehicles on a street at the entrance to the emirate of Fujairah.

Twenty-three vehicles were involved in the crash, including five trucks, the ministry said.

"A truck driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling on the road, causing it to collide with another vehicle, then overturn and strike a number of vehicles that were stopped because of slow-moving traffic on the street," a ministry statement read, saying the incident occurred around midnight.

The impact caused "the truck to catch fire and the blaze to spread to several other vehicles, resulting in a heavy loss of life", it added.

Emergency services including police, ambulances and civil defence teams raced to the scene. Half of the injured were later discharged from hospital, while the rest were still receiving treatment.

Authorities were using DNA tests to identify those killed, according to the ministry.

The Indian consulate in Dubai said its citizens were among the dead.

"The Consulate has reached out to the bereaved families and is closely working with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support," it said in a statement posted online.

(AFP and TNA staff)

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