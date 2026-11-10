On Thursday 5 November, the crowd in Place de la République took to the streets to demand better schools and living conditions as part of a nationwide day of strikes and marches. One of its loudest chants was about somewhere else entirely: "We are all children of Gaza."

As has become their habit, protesters climbed the statue of Marianne, the symbol of the Republic, and raised the Palestinian and French flags side by side.

Police searched marchers on every street leading to the square and detained those they suspected of rioting, but the crowd kept going, dancing to music.

Sofia Copti, a 21-year-old French student with a Lebanese father and a Moroccan mother, knows what those symbols can cost.

Her mother has told her not to wear her keffiyeh on the metro, fearing how people might react. But she says wearing it in everyday life is "an act of resistance in itself."

The movement began in September, when high school students in the Paris region blockaded their schools. By 1 October, more than a thousand schools had been affected.

A video of Elwan Benoit, a Jacques-Decour high school student with a keffiyeh around his neck, describing classrooms that freeze in winter and suffocate in summer, passed 10 million views on X.

On 17 October, unions and the Yellow Vests, a grassroots movement that began in 2018 over fuel prices and the cost of living, joined in, and 550,000 people marched across France, the interior ministry said.

Turnout then fell to 410,000 on 24 October and 320,000 on 31 October before rising to 575,000 on 5 November, the largest since the movement began, the interior ministry said. Unions put the figure at close to 1.6 million.

Through every rise and fall, the keffiyehs have stayed.

Palestine appears nowhere in the movement's official demands, which centre on teacher shortages, overcrowded classrooms, crumbling buildings and police violence.

Yet its flag and the keffiyeh have become some of the movement's most recognisable images.

Few have asked the young people carrying these symbols what they mean, or how they learned about a history most French pupils study only in passing.

Drummers lead a protest march in Paris, beneath a Palestinian flag, on November 5, 2026 [Faten Mhadheb]

'A small place'

Place de la République is familiar ground for Sofia. Palestine was her first protest, her "baptism of fire", she said.

In October 2023, she joined a pro-Gaza demonstration there that police dispersed with tear gas, even though it was peaceful, she said.

At the time, the government had imposed a blanket ban on pro-Palestinian protests. By the time the Council of State, France's highest administrative court, ruled on 18 October 2023 that bans had to be decided case by case, 64 had been banned, according to Human Rights Watch.

Last month, outside the Malesherbes campus of Sorbonne University, a former teacher confronted students blocking the entrance, accusing them of turning their backs on free education.

What outraged her most was the Palestinian flag, which she insisted had no place there, according to Sofia.

"We are all here for education, and it makes sense that, beyond that, we protest for our freedoms," Sofia explained.

"It is a way for young people, pointed at by the media and older generations and labelled a 'failed' generation with brains burned out by social media, to show that they are not naive or ignorant, that they know about history and politics, and that they dare to show it," she added.

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What the textbooks say

None of the high school students in the streets was alive when Yasser Arafat, the longtime Palestinian leader who was rarely seen without a keffiye, died in 2004, and French schools give the history uneven space.

In middle school, it appears only within lessons on the world after 1945.

In the final years of the general track, the academic stream that prepares students for university, as opposed to the technological and vocational ones, every student covers "1948: the birth of Israel", but deeper study comes only in an optional specialism in history, geography, geopolitics and political science, whose unit "Making war, making peace" traces how an "Arab-Israeli conflict became an Israeli-Palestinian one."

At the start of the 2025 school year, just 23.9% of final-year general-track students chose it, according to the education ministry.

Sofia was one of them, sitting her baccalaureate — the national secondary-school exam — in 2024 as Israel's genocidal war on Gaza went on.

She described the approach as "scientific, contrary to what some might think," from the British Mandate to settlement expansion and the great powers' interests.

Her views did not come from home. Her father, a Lebanese Catholic, fought in Lebanon's civil war.

"My father, who had fought against Palestinian refugees, took his experience and the propaganda of the Lebanese Christian parties as a guarantee of truth and objectivity, which led him into a discourse of hatred and of legitimising the Israeli state," she said.

Her mother, a Moroccan Muslim, instinctively backed the cause. Caught between the two, Sofia built her own view.

Thousands of protesters fill a boulevard in Paris, with Palestinian flags and red union flags raised above the crowd, on November 5, 2026 [Faten Mhadheb]

Alma Guiffre, 21, an Italian student at the Sorbonne, had no such classes.

In Italy, she said, the curriculum never mentioned the real history. She learned through social media and the student movement.

Her turning point was the Global Sumud Flotilla, a fleet of civilian boats that sailed towards Gaza in 2025. For her, wearing the keffiyeh means: "I know, despite all the efforts to manipulate and distort what is happening."

Nathan Canal, a 22-year-old sociology student in Paris, did not take the specialism course.

"In my final year, we covered the creation of Israel in 1948 in the chapter on the Cold War in an hour, maybe," he said.

"At university, nothing, except in seminars organised by the students themselves."

His interest came with Israel's war on Gaza, through videos on Instagram and TikTok, then through podcasts by historians, "to understand what was happening before 7 October."

In a September 2025 Elabe poll for the television channel BFMTV, 69% of French 18-to-24-year-olds backed President Emmanuel Macron's decision to recognise a Palestinian state.

In the same poll, 58% favoured flying the Palestinian flag at town halls on the day of recognition, compared with 28% of French as a whole.

Between October 2023 and October 2025, ACLED, an independent conflict monitor, recorded 1,397 pro-Palestinian demonstrations in France, the seventh-highest total in the world.

Their anger is also aimed at their own government, as Macron has declined to describe Israel's actions in Gaza as genocide.

Israel strongly denies the accusation, and its foreign ministry called a UN commission's finding of genocide "distorted and false."

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One flag, opposing readings

On 17 October, a Reuters photographer captured masked protesters on the Monument to the Republic, a Palestinian flag above them, a French flag below, pink smoke all around. The day saw peaceful marches but also clashes and vandalism, and the image drew competing readings.

CNews, a French news channel often described as a platform for far-right views, linked the symbols to anti-Semitism, citing a video from Carpentras in which students behind a Palestinian flag chanted anti-Jewish slogans.

In Rouen, Natacha Ben Haïm, president of the local Jewish community, cancelled the 7 October commemoration at the synagogue.

"Given the high school movement, and with all the Palestinian flags we see in the students' marches, we are afraid," she told France 3.

In the magazine L'Express, writer Omar Youssef Souleimane said pupils in his Paris-region writing workshops once named feminism and ecology as the causes they would march for.

Since 7 October 2023, he wrote, Palestine has overtaken both. He argued that the flag reflects political recuperation by La France Insoumise, the radical-left party led by Jean-Luc Mélenchon, which he wrote has turned Palestine into "an electoral lever" ahead of the 2027 presidential election, when some of the protesting students will vote for the first time.

John Renaux, 28, was in Place de la République on 17 October with a keffiyeh around his neck.

"It is a symbol of resistance and a reminder that the Palestinian cause is still here, even as media coverage fades and so many journalists have been killed in Gaza," he said.

"Wearing it is a way of holding on to the cause and keeping a light on it."

For him, the Palestinian struggle and the French protests meet. "What they have in common is the demand for rights and for change," he said.

Palestinian flags fly above students marching in Paris on 5 November 2026 to demand better schools and living conditions, on November 5, 2026 [Faten Mhadheb]

Nathan doesn't wear one because he doesn't want to "appropriate a symbol" that isn't his. "But I understand those who wear it," he said.

For him, the flag in a march about education or the cost of living is "proof of existence and resistance."

"It reminds us that a people continues to exist despite everything, and we say the same thing on our own scale: we exist, we have rights, and we won't get them by waiting."

News agency photographs show a similar pattern.

On 13 October, an AFP photograph captured a student march in Paris behind handwritten placards: "Is this education?", "The baccalaureate, not batons."

None mention Palestine, yet four Palestinian flags rise above the crowd, and not a single French one.

The same day in Rennes, an AP photograph showed young women chanting beneath a large Palestinian flag and a sign reading "Resistance for existence."





A piece of cloth

For Ranim Hamouda, a semiotics researcher at the University of Manouba in Tunisia, the keffiyeh says what the placards leave unwritten.

"It can be seen as a visual discourse running parallel to the movement's demands, not a substitute for them," she said.

A protest speaks through bodies, clothes, flags and colours as much as through slogans, she explained.

"Palestine's absence from the official demands does not mean it is absent from the minds of some protesters, just as the keffiyeh's presence does not mean the Palestinian cause has become an official demand of the whole movement."

The keffiyeh began as a cloth Palestinian peasants wore to shield their heads from the sun, Ranim said.

During the Great Palestinian Revolt of 1936 to 1939, an uprising against British rule, it came to mark the peasantry and popular resistance, and later national identity. Through Arafat, it became the image by which the world recognised Palestinians.

"It is not about replacing the Palestinian meaning with a French one, but about adding a new meaning of solidarity to a symbol with a specific history and reference," she said.

When protesters pull it over their faces against tear gas, she added, the keffiyeh returns, if only for a moment, to its first function of protecting the body.

"My generation grew up with Gaza on its phone," Nathan said. "That is where we learned to protest. Today, we are applying what we learned to our own fights, in France."

The government has tried to calm the anger. On 8 October, Education Minister Édouard Geffray announced 3,000 substitutes for the worst-affected high schools.

"Every hour of lessons lost because a teacher was not replaced penalises pupils," Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu wrote on X, promising to amend the 2027 budget to turn some students' proposals into "concrete measures."

After the 5 November protests, he called a social conference with unions and employers on wages and purchasing power.

Sofia worries about the 2027 election, the rise of the far right, and that sympathy for Palestine could fade. Still, she refuses to let the cause be boxed into one political camp.

"The uprising for freedom and support for Palestine go far beyond questions of political sides," she said.

"For me, they are simply a testament to being human."

Faten Mhadheb is a Tunisian journalist based in Paris and a PhD candidate and lecturer at Sorbonne University, where she researches emerging journalistic practices in digital media outlets

This article is published in collaboration with Egab