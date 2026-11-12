On September 15, Palestine solidarity activists gathered outside Ireland's Department of Culture, Communications and Sport to protest the national football team's upcoming UEFA Nations League matches against Israel. They carried signs demanding: "Don't Play Ball with Genocide" and "Show Israel the Red Card".

The 'Stop the Game' campaign grew into a highly visible national movement. Stickers appeared on Dublin's streetlights, railings and shop doors, while independent cafes displayed solidarity banners.

More than 160 Irish sportspeople signed an open letter urging the national team to boycott the fixtures.

Trade unions and Palestine solidarity organisations also backed the campaign, with the Services, Industrial, Professional and Technical Union (SIPTU) displaying a solidarity banner at Liberty Hall in Dublin.

Ever since Ireland and Israel were drawn together in February 2026, the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has faced mounting pressure to boycott the matches.

At a July emergency general meeting, however, the FAI warned delegates that refusing to fulfil the fixtures could result in an automatic six-point forfeiture, possible relegation to League C and potential disqualification from the competition. The precise disciplinary consequences were not certain.

A supporter waves the flag of Palestine during the international friendly match between Republic of Ireland and Qatar at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin [Getty]

A February 2026 survey by the Irish Football Supporters Partnership found that 75.6 percent of 1,723 respondents opposed the fixtures.

A separate survey by the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland (PFAI) showed that 63 percent of the players surveyed were also against the matches.

In June, the FAI announced that Ireland's October home fixture would be moved to a neutral venue and played behind closed doors, citing "operational challenges" that could affect the staging of the match in Dublin.

The decision came weeks after pro-Palestine protesters interrupted a May friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium with tennis-ball protests.

Much of the campaign's criticism was directed at the FAI and its decision to fulfil the fixtures, although campaigners also urged players to withdraw.

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu ultimately pulled out of the squad, citing his personal opposition to the killing of innocent people.

The players who took part in the first match wore black armbands, bowed their heads during the Israeli national anthem and did not shake hands with their opponents.

The campaign also extended to pubs and supporters who chose not to watch the matches. One Dublin publican told Al Jazeera he had identified 140 pubs and bars in Ireland and abroad that had pledged not to screen the fixtures.

Ireland beat Israel 3–0 in Debrecen, Hungary, on September 27, before the teams drew 1–1 in their behind-closed-doors meeting at the TSC Arena in Bačka Topola, Serbia, on October 4.

As one fan put it after the 3–0 win: "We could win 5 nil, and it would still be Irish football's darkest day."

Shared architectures of oppression

The connection between Ireland and Palestine has grown increasingly visible in recent years, amplified by high-profile figures such as Rashid Khalidi, Greta Thunberg, and Sally Rooney.

From Irish-language pins to tricolour keffiyehs, Irish symbols have appeared at pro-Palestinian demonstrations beyond the island, reflecting the influence of Ireland's history of resistance to British rule on solidarity movements elsewhere.

Meanwhile, Irish artists like Kneecap and the Mary Wallopers unfurl Palestinian flags and lead "free Palestine" chants with their audiences.

Irish author Sally Rooney continues to express solidarity with Palestine and Lebanon, condemning Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and its illegal occupation of Palestinian land [Getty]

The rap trio Kneecap has consistently expressed vocal, high-profile solidarity with Palestine [Getty]

Palestine and Ireland share remarkably similar histories of settler colonialism and grassroots resistance.

Like Palestine, Ireland was subjected to a steady process of colonisation by British settlers, who expropriated land and expelled the indigenous population.

Both Ireland and Palestine saw repeated rebellions against colonial rule, which were met with disproportionate force.

Palestinian historian Rashid Khalidi has argued that Ireland was an early testing ground for British colonial practices later used elsewhere in the empire. Speaking at Trinity College Dublin in 2022, he described Ireland and Palestine as the "first and last laboratories" in which the British state experimented with settler colonialism.

These tactics were later codified and exported across the British Empire, including Palestine, which Britain ruled between 1920 and 1948.

Before the establishment of Israel, Zionist leaders in Palestine were instructed in these playbooks by British officials; consequently, modern Israeli military doctrines — characterised by severe collective punishment and the targeting of social and economic infrastructure — can be traced back to the methods first developed to break the spirit of the Irish people.

This historical resonance is not confined to academic circles; it is felt in the streets. From central Dublin to the tourist-riddled countryside, Palestine flags are a constant presence.

On Inishmore Island, a tourist destination off Ireland's western coast, four flags fly outside a well-known pub: Ireland, the European Union, the United States, and Palestine.

When a travel agency asked the owner to remove the Palestinian flag, he refused. "But they're still sending tourists over," he said.

Nearby, a busy gift shop selling flat caps, sweaters, and postcards had placed a donation box for Gaza by the register.

"The Palestinian and Irish struggles are one and the same," the shop's owner noted.

The Irish body politic

Ireland is not a monolithic left-wing state. Since independence, centre-right governments have largely governed it, reflecting its socially conservative, largely Catholic population.

Like its Western European neighbours, Ireland faces challenges from the right, including growing demands to curb immigration.

Yet, the Irish people remain strikingly united over Palestine, transcending ideological fault lines.

A survey conducted in November 2023 by Ireland Thinks, on behalf of the Irish Anti-Apartheid Campaign for Palestine, found that 71 percent of 1,387 respondents agreed that Palestinians live under a system of apartheid implemented by Israel. The results were published by Amnesty International Ireland in January 2024.

Another representative survey of 1,547 people in the Republic of Ireland, published in 2026, found that 76 percent considered the "Israeli-Palestinian conflict" important to them, saying it mattered "a fair amount" or "a great deal". That compared with 64 percent in the United States and 44 percent in Spain.

Micheál Martin, Ireland's Taoiseach (prime minister and head of government), dedicated a significant portion of his UN General Assembly speech to the humanitarian situation in Gaza. He said that: "We, the collective international community, have failed Palestine," condemning the humanitarian situation and the obstruction of aid.

In the Republic, Palestine has become a prominent issue in public debate, with support for Palestinians cutting across party lines.

In Northern Ireland, the connection is often expressed through a different historical lens: the legacy of partition, the Troubles and competing national identities.

The legacy of the Troubles remains etched into the landscape, emerging from decades of political and sectarian division.

In the late 1960s, a civil rights movement demanding equality for Catholics in housing, employment and voting rights gained momentum. Its demonstrations were met with violence from loyalists and police, while competing demands over Northern Ireland's constitutional future deepened tensions.

It was driven by competing demands: Irish republicans for a united Ireland and unionists for continued status within the United Kingdom.

The 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely brought an end to the conflict, establishing a framework for power-sharing and addressing questions about Northern Ireland's constitutional future.

But the divisions and memories left by the Troubles remain visible in communities across the region.

A pedestrian walks past a mural painted in solidarity with the people of Palestine, on the International Wall on the Falls Road in Belfast, Northern Ireland [Getty]

This legacy is reflected in public spaces, particularly through memorials and murals.

St Anne's Cathedral, one of Belfast's largest Anglican churches, contains memorials connected to the city's history. Nearby, other memorials commemorate those imprisoned or killed.

Just kilometres away, a Catholic memorial lists the names of Irish political prisoners. At its entrance, only two flags fly: the Irish and the Palestinian flags.

'Peace walls' still separate some of Belfast's predominantly nationalist and unionist neighbourhoods, with gates controlling movement between certain areas.

On the Falls Road, the International Wall has become a prominent site for murals expressing solidarity with anti-colonial and liberation movements around the world.

In recent years, murals dedicated to Palestine and Gaza have appeared alongside tributes to figures associated with struggles for freedom elsewhere, including South African anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela.

Beyond the nationalist neighbourhoods, murals also reflect a different political and historical tradition.

One is dedicated to Lieutenant-Colonel John Henry Patterson, a Christian Zionist officer, who Benjamin Netanyahu described as the "godfather of the Israeli army" and who commanded the Jewish Legion during the First World War. It features an Israeli flag and a saluting Israeli soldier.

The murals of Belfast and the protests in Dublin are more than expressions of solidarity; they echo a shared anti-colonial struggle.

For the Irish, the Palestinian struggle is a mirror into their own past, and in many ways, their present.

For Palestinians, Irish history can also serve as a guide into a possible, freer future.

Rida Abu Rass is a Canadian political scientist and award-winning journalist specialising in Palestinian, Israeli and Middle Eastern politics