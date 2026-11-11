Michigan elected an Egyptian-American Muslim to the US Senate. Egypt answered with ululations, memes and a question nobody is allowed to ask out loud.

In the early hours of Wednesday, 4 November, Abdul El-Sayed walked onto the stage at The Department at Hudson's event space in Detroit to claim his seat as the first Muslim ever elected to the US Senate.

Somewhere in the crowd, a woman let out a zaghrouta, the long ululation usually reserved for weddings in Cairo, celebrating his Egyptian roots.

By mid-morning in Cairo, the country had adopted him.

AI-generated images of the Michigan senator-elect wearing the Zamalek football team's white-and-red kit popped up across Facebook. Nobody knows whether he has ever watched Zamalek play, but in Egypt that detail is inconsequential.

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Further north, Alexandria also claimed him.

"I'd like to draw your attention to an important footnote in Egypt's commentary on Abdul El-Sayed's win," human rights researcher Lobna Darwish wrote on X. "It doesn't describe him as of Egyptian origin, but of Alexandrian origin."

El-Sayed's father left Egypt for Michigan in 1978, partly to escape political repression under Anwar Sadat.

Alexandrians on social media were quick to add that his grandfather had sold vegetables near the city's fish market.

It was a sea change from the mood three months earlier. After winning the Democratic primary in August, El-Sayed told a press conference that if his father had never emigrated, he would be driving a taxi in Egypt like his cousins.

Egypt's establishment took it personally. Abbas Shouman, secretary-general of Al-Azhar's Council of Senior Scholars, answered on Facebook, as reported by Sada El-Balad: "A taxi driver in Egypt is dearer to us than ingrates like you, even if you reach the presidency itself."

In the state-owned Akhbar El-Yom, columnist Karam Gabr accused him of speaking recklessly about Egypt, and said he hoped El-Sayed would remember what he owed the country.

On election night, pro-government TV host Ahmed Moussa wrote on X, in a post he has since deleted, that El-Sayed had "nothing to do with Egypt except his parents," and accused him of backing LGBTQ rights and "the terrorist organisation."

But for other everyday Egyptians, the celebrations are about more than a win for the son of an Egyptian immigrant. In a country where results are largely a foregone conclusion, El-Sayed's victory in a free and fair election stands in stark contrast to Egypt's own.

Comparing elections

On the morning after the US vote, a user on X called Amani posted a still of Hend Sabry from Hala Khalil's 2004 film Ahla al-Awqat (The Best of Times).

In the original scene, Sabry's character pleads with her husband Ibrahim for flowers. Amani changed one word. "I want real elections, Ibrahim," the caption read.

By evening, more than 21,000 people had seen it. Nobody needed it explained. Egyptians know what their own elections look like.

In November 2025, after videos alleging vote-buying spread online, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi told the election authority to review the parliamentary vote.

By the time the courts finished, they annulled the results in 45 of the 70 first-round districts. In the 2023 presidential election, Sisi won 89.6 percent.

The most prominent would-be challenger, Ahmed Tantawy, was later sentenced to a year in prison for printing his own endorsement forms.

In Michigan, the son of an Egyptian immigrant beat a former congressman, a sitting president's attacks and at least $30 million in pro-Israel lobby spending.

Egyptian blogger Ahmed Dahy made the comparison many were making in private. "Sadly, despite my anger at America's foreign policy, America is the best country in the world to live in," he wrote on Facebook.

"If Abdul El-Sayed’s father had migrated to Kuwait, his citizenship would have been revoked by now. If he'd gone to Bahrain and talked politics, he'd be in prison. If he'd gone to Saudi Arabia, his kafeel would be making his life miserable," he added, referring to Gulf monarchies that severely restrict electoral competition and political dissent.

El-Sayed's father came to America and built a life, Dahy went on, and his son became a senator in spite of "the most powerful man in America itself.”

"Tell me," he wrote, "how many countries let you earn money, dignity and freedom of expression at the same time?"

The democracy Egyptians were applauding belongs to the same country that sends Cairo's army about $1.3 billion a year.

Under US law, $320 million of that is tied to human rights conditions, including progress on releasing political prisoners and giving detainees due process.

In October, the Trump administration waived those conditions, citing Egypt’s cooperation during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Accusations and shrinking freedoms

The space for such statements is shrinking in Egypt. On October 27, a court fined Lina Attalah, editor of the independent site Mada Masr, 3 million Egyptian pounds (about $57,000) for running the website without a licence and ordered its closure.

In September, security forces arrested six journalists from the fact-checking platform Matsadaash and accused them of taking money from groups linked to the Muslim Brotherhood, an organisation Egypt banned in 2013.

It's an accusation El-Sayed knows well.

In Michigan, his Republican opponent Mike Rogers spent months tying him to the Brotherhood, even though Washington only designated some of the group's chapters as terrorist organisations in January 2026. Donald Trump repeatedly called him a "jihadist."

El-Sayed has repeatedly denied any links to the group, and no evidence shows he has ever been affiliated with it.

But this is the same label the Egyptian government uses for anyone it would rather not argue with. The difference is that in Michigan, the accused got to stand for election — and won.

For Mohamed Samih, a critic and writer from Alexandria, El-Sayed's appeal is as much his character as his politics. "Abdul is the model of a cool young man who still holds on to his faith," he said. "He looks gentle, but no one can get the better of him."

However, not everyone was convinced. Gomaa El-Alfy, a sociologist, called the celebration an elite one, "the echo inside closed bubbles."

"It's just like when they were happy that Obama said assalamu alaikum at Cairo University,” he told The New Arab. "Now they'll find Abdul supporting LGBTQ rights."

The writer Maher Youssef was harsher. El-Sayed's win, he wrote, was a victory for American democracy, not for Islam. "If we count every Muslim candidate's win in the West as a victory for Islam, then by the same logic Islam has been defeated in more than 50 undemocratic Muslim countries," he wrote. "We Middle Easterners act like the orphan at the wedding."

Cairo has made no official comment on El-Sayed's win, and the new senator is unlikely to return the affection to Egypt's rulers. He has called Egypt a "military dictatorship" and wants Washington to stop funding its army.

When he takes his seat in January, six young fact-checkers in Egyptian prisons, and their families, will be watching for something smaller: whether he says their names.

Shimaa Elyoussef is a freelance Egyptian journalist

This piece is published in collaboration with Egab