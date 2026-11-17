At 15, Fatene is living through the kind of history she once only read about in school. Growing up learning about the revolutions that changed the world, the French teenager of Kabyle descent always imagined that one day she might take part in a movement of her own.

Now, as France is gripped by weeks of student-led protests, she is among the young people helping to shape one.

"But I know that a revolution is not an individual thing," she tells The New Arab. When she first saw students mobilising to blockade her school, she was struck by the prospect of turning what they had learned in the classroom into something tangible.

"I just found that amazing. We just get the theory in class, never the practice."

Her words were almost drowned out by the music blaring from a huge speaker carried by students through Saint-Denis, the working-class suburb north of Paris where her school is located.

Aya Nakamura, the French-Malian singer whose music has become a soundtrack for a generation, filled the streets as Fatene and her classmates marched towards the metro, carrying flags and banners bound for the capital.

It was Thursday, November 5, and an unmarked police car followed closely behind the procession.

For the students, the presence of the police was a familiar reminder that even as they took to the streets to demand change, they remained under close watch in their own neighbourhood.

For the seventh consecutive week, high school students across France had been mobilising against deteriorating educational conditions and government austerity measures, while denouncing the police response to their protests.

What began in working-class neighbourhoods and France's overseas territories has grown into a nationwide movement, bringing longstanding inequalities in education and public services into sharp focus.

For many of the young protesters, particularly those from immigrant backgrounds, the struggle extends well beyond the classroom.

'Dawn of a new era'

Fatene's school, Paul Éluard High School in Saint-Denis, was among the first in mainland France to join the protest movement.

After the initial school blockades in Mayotte, a French overseas territory in the Indian Ocean with a history of French colonial rule, the mobilisation spread to the Paris suburbs of Créteil and Saint-Denis, where schools have long suffered from chronic underfunding.

At Paul Éluard High School, students contend with overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and missed lessons. The school building itself is in a state of disrepair: part of the ceiling collapsed several years ago, water seeps through the walls, and rats roam the corridors.

Students had already protested against these conditions the previous year. But this time, Fatene believes, something has changed.

"This movement is historic; we are at the dawn of a new era," she continues. Her pink-dyed hair matched her glasses as she spoke with the conviction of someone who sees the protests as part of a much longer struggle.

Active since the first blockade at her school in late September, Fatene also draws inspiration from her family's history of activism. Her father campaigned against racism in France during the 1980s, while her mother secretly advocated for women's rights in Algeria during the country's Black Decade, the period of civil conflict that ravaged the country throughout the 1990s.

"I think it is an accumulation of despair. People are so fed up, and there is social media; we organised on Snapchat," she adds.

Since the protests began, Paul Éluard High School has become one of the movement's most recognisable focal points.

Saint-Denis mayor Bally Bagayoko has publicly supported the students and emerged as one of the movement's prominent figures.

The school has also attracted visits from international activists seeking to show their solidarity, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, who visited in mid-October. Her encounter with the students even sparked a playful battle of auras, as the teenagers made clear that they were not simply looking for high-profile figures to speak on their behalf.

Saint-Denis Mayor Bally Bagayoko poses for pictures with a protester holding a placard reading "The day before yesterday, the overseas territories and working-class neighbourhoods - Yesterday, the "Yellow Vest" - Today, the State's colonial-style governance is bearing down on the entire population. Let's not tremble It is the State that is afraid" at a march in Paris on October 31 [Getty]

'We know the true face of the police'

Yet despite the growing solidarity, students at Paul Éluard High School have also been subjected to police violence. They have been tear-gassed while blockading their school, charged by officers, arrested and strip-searched – experiences that echo accounts emerging from schools and demonstrations across the country.

"In the banlieues (France's working-class suburbs, home to many immigrant communities), we have known the true face of the police from a much younger age. We have been confronted with police brutality from childhood," says Nour, a 17-year-old student at Paul Éluard High School, who asked that her name be changed.

"The first time I witnessed police brutality, I wasn't even ten years old. And I don't like the term 'blunder'. These are not accidents; they are institutional and systemic," she shares with ​​​​​​The New Arab.

Tensions escalated further on October 15, when police entered Paul Éluard High School to arrest a student following a tense morning at the school. The incident sparked widespread outrage, prompting many teachers to walk out in protest and demand the principal's resignation. The principal eventually stepped down on November 13.

Teachers have increasingly found themselves caught between protecting their students and confronting the authorities.

"We try to protect them as much as we can. We've seen that when adults stand alongside them, it does not trigger the same escalation of police violence," says Marie-Elizabeth, a 25-year-old English teacher who was also on strike and asked that her name be changed.

"I share their demands: their studying conditions are my working conditions."

A process of 'de-infantisation'

Students who spoke to The New Arab said the support of their teachers and parents had been crucial in sustaining their involvement in the movement. But as tensions have mounted, so too has the fear that violence against young protesters could escalate beyond control.

One incident weighing heavily on students and their families was the October 23 attack targeting Black and Arab residents in the towns of Trappes and La Verrière.

The attack killed 26-year-old Pengo Bossio Wangi and wounded seven others. The assailant reportedly said he wanted to avenge shopkeepers whose businesses had been broken into and looted during the protests, raising fears that hostility towards the movement's participants could spill over into racist violence against entire communities.

"The media portrays the looters as immigrants," adds Nour, who was wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh wrapped around her head.

Seeing mainstream outlets focusing on the looting, she now chooses carefully which media she talks to and refuses to engage with far-right channels.

"Whether we do the looting or not, we are just seen as Black and Arabs. If we need to be violent for you to see us, then we'll be violent. We can't let things continue this way; if we don't do anything, we won't have a future."

Protesters have waved Palestinian flags across the streets of Paris, making support for Palestine a visible part of the demonstrations [Getty]

The Palestinian keffiyeh features among the symbols of solidarity on display at France's growing student demonstrations [Getty]

As a response to the protests, the government has called for a severe judicial response.

In the first three weeks of the movement, nearly 8,000 people were arrested, 85% of them being minors. Many accounts of police brutality and mutilation have surfaced.

For writer and activist Fatima Ouassak, the repression faced by students in France's working-class suburbs is part of a longstanding pattern.

She points to the 2018 high school protests against Parcoursup, the university admissions platform, and the 2023 unrest that followed the police killing of 17-year-old Nahel Merzouk as examples of how young people from these neighbourhoods have repeatedly faced state violence.

"There is a real colonial continuum in the way young people are treated," Fatima tells The New Arab.

"In my work, I talk about a process of de-infantisation. They have never been treated like children. This is what happened during the war in Algeria: we shoot them like their adult counterparts because they are indigenous."

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'The real revolutionaries are Black and Arab people'

On their way to Paris, students and teachers from Paul Éluard High School packed the metro carriages.

Forced to switch off their sound system, they continued singing together, chanting one of the movement's best-known anthems: "I have two passions: marching bands and revolution!"

Fatene and Nour filmed each other along the way, sending videos to their parents. Once in Paris, they made their way to the front of the procession, carrying a banner in memory of Pengo Bossio Wangi.

"The avant-garde of French Gen Z is the banlieue. The real revolutionaries are Black and Arab people, and then city centres and the countryside follow," says Fatima. She was struck by the solidarity shown by young people who do not share the same living and educational conditions as those in the suburbs.

"Those kids from the banlieue look like the ones protesting in the Global South. That's why this is an anti-racist movement, and a movement that supports Palestine," she adds.

Palestinian flags have become a familiar sight at demonstrations across Paris, alongside the pirate flag from the Japanese anime One Piece, a symbol of freedom embraced by the protesters.

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But another flag has also made a striking return: the French tricolour, raised proudly by young people whose belonging to the country has often been questioned.

"This flag has been co-opted by the far right, but I want to reclaim our values and symbols. This flag is revolutionary, and while the extreme right has used it to exclude, I want to include our diversity," says Eddy Long, an 18-year-old student, raising a large blue, white and red flag above his head.

Born to a Chinese mother and an Algerian father, Eddy said reclaiming the national flag was a way for the children of immigrants to assert their place in French society.

A week earlier, he had been beaten by a police officer while leaving a demonstration.

"Us, sons and daughters of immigrants, we need to reclaim this flag because we are proud of being French. It is a land of immigration, and I am proud of it," he adds.

The student movement has also begun to reshape the political debate ahead of next spring's presidential election. The campaign had initially been dominated by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen's proposal to ban the hijab.

But since the protests erupted in late September, young people have pushed questions of inequality, racism and belonging to the forefront of the national conversation.

On Place de la Nation, where the November 5 march came to an end, the students sang the French national anthem, La Marseillaise, following a blast of Bad Bunny from their sound system.

It was a fitting final image of a movement in which young people from immigrant backgrounds are not only demanding a different future, but also asserting their right to define what France means.

Elza Goffaux is a French-Greek freelance journalist based in France. She covers politics, social movements, migration and culture for French and foreign outlets