“مصر أم الدنيا، غزة العزة، وفلسطين حرة"

"Egypt is the mother of the world, Gaza is our pride, and free Palestine!"

The words, spoken by Dr Adam Hamawy during his June primary victory speech, were more than a nod to his Egyptian roots. They reflected an identity and a political conviction he had carried throughout his campaign: a commitment to his heritage, solidarity with Palestinians and a place for both in American public life.

This week, Hamawy was elected to represent New Jersey's 12th district in the US House of Representatives, becoming the state's first Muslim congressman and the first Egyptian-American elected to Congress.

Meanwhile, in Michigan, Dr Abdul El-Sayed also made history, becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate and only the second Egyptian-American to serve in the chamber, after George Helmy's brief tenure in 2024.

Egyptian-American surgeon Adam Hamawy, who treated wounded Palestinians in Gaza, won a US Congress seat, becoming New Jersey's first Muslim congressman [Getty]

Abdul El-Sayed makes remarks in Detroit, Michigan, US, on November 04, 2026, after becoming the first Muslim elected to the US Senate by defeating former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers [Getty]

Their victories mark a significant moment for Arab-American and Muslim political representation.

Both candidates campaigned on issues extending beyond identity, including healthcare, the cost of living and opposition to US military aid to Israel.

Hamawy, a surgeon who took part in medical missions in Gaza, brought his experience treating wounded Palestinians into a campaign that connected foreign policy with questions of healthcare and human dignity at home.

For Arab-American and Muslim communities, their election raises a broader question: after years of being marginalised, vilified and treated as outsiders in American political life, are these victories signalling a shift in who gets to shape the country's politics?

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Arab-American representation

Zina Fattah, an Egyptian-American based in Michigan who designed mailers for Abdul El-Sayed's campaign, says his victory means a lot for their communities.

"It was a difficult race, but he never lost sight of who he was or what he was fighting for," Zina tells The New Arab.

"It gave me comfort believing that he is going to win."

Zina says several things paved the way for El-Sayed's election, including Zohran Mamdani becoming New York's first Muslim mayor and Abdullah Hammoud becoming Dearborn, Michigan's first Muslim and Arab mayor.

"As an Egyptian-American Muslim myself, it was especially meaningful to be a part of a campaign that represented so much possibility for our community and for Michigan," she adds.

She also took comfort in knowing that even though there was a lot of money spent to try to defeat him, "the money didn't win."

Supporters cheer during the midterm election night watch party for Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed [Getty]

Mae Eldahshoury, an Egyptian-American who serves as the Communications Director for Congresswoman Summer Lee and has worked on Capitol Hill for over five years, was involved in Lee's surrogacy efforts and travelled to Michigan to support El-Sayed's campaign.

"It's exciting to see that Congress is growing in its representation of the American public," Mae tells The New Arab.

"Especially for the Arab-American and Egyptian-American community, it feels like we are moving from being oftentimes villainised in American politics to now people who are going to help shape American politics."

Mae also shared how she finds this moment very exciting, especially given the anti-Muslim and anti-Arab bigotry that flooded the mainstream and targeted both campaigns.

"It's nice to see that we can challenge these notions that we don't belong in these spaces, and in spite of these things can continue to contribute to issues of consequence that are important to the American public and to our own communities," she adds.

Mae noted that both campaigns ran on a more progressive agenda, showing that while the Arab community is not a monolith, it shares a commitment to people-centred policies.

As someone working in progressive politics, she is excited that the candidates focused on "making life better for communities across the board, not just our own community, but all communities that call America home."

Challenging Islamophobia

Some social media users have noted that the election of El-Sayed and Hamawy represents flipping the script on the long-standing narrative that Americans should fear Muslims in public life.

Despite Islamophobic and anti-Arab smears throughout both of their campaigns, they are both headed to Congress because they focused on issues that resonated with everyday voters.

Tuqa Nusairat, executive director of the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU), says El-Sayed and Hamawy's victories reflect the success of campaigns that put people's everyday concerns, from the cost of living to healthcare, at the centre of their platforms.

The research and education organisation based in Dearborn, Michigan, has documented how anti-Muslim rhetoric shapes American political life. According to the institute, Michigan has enough Muslim voters to influence a close statewide election.

"Their election is also a testament to many voters' rejection of Islamophobia and attempts by other candidates to divide communities by focusing on their faith and identities instead of providing solutions to voters' concerns," Tuqa tells The New Arab.

But the significance of the victories extends beyond the election results.

ISPU research shows that Islamophobia is rising and is has been used as a campaign tactic by some candidates.

Yet, Tuqa says, many voters appear unconvinced by attempts to make faith and identity the defining issues of a campaign.

The attacks on El-Sayed's faith and identity during his campaign reflected familiar patterns identified by ISPU, including accusations of disloyalty and attempts to assign collective blame to Muslims.

El-Sayed addressed those attacks directly in his victory speech.

"They told us that someone with a name and my story, a Muslim, was unelectable," he said. "Guess what? It's November 3 and the votes have been counted."

Nada Shalash is an Egyptian-American writer based in New Jersey, with bylines in Business Insider, Times Union, Boston Political Review, and other outlets. She previously served as a Research Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, where she worked on projects on racial discrimination in the criminal legal system. She holds a Master in Public Affairs from Princeton University and a B.A. in Economics from Boston University