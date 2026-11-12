A cow in the middle of Tokyo, metal sculptures appearing overnight in Beirut and the idea of walking through a cloud suspended above a city.

These are some of the projects that have shaped the career of Lebanese artist and architect Nadim Karam, whose work has rarely stayed within the boundaries of conventional architecture.

Born in Senegal, Nadim grew up in Beirut, where his first experiments with art began during summers in the mountains. He would find pieces of stone and start imagining the faces and hands hidden within them, using simple sculpting tools to bring the shapes out. He was around 18 or 20, and there was no grand plan behind it. He was simply enjoying himself.

“I was excited about how to create a face out of this stone,” he tells The New Arab. “It was fun.”

At the time, his attention was firmly on architecture. He studied at the American University of Beirut (AUB), describing his student years as an “innocent period” when he was interested in buildings and the possibilities of space, rather than the politics unfolding around him.

But the year he graduated, 1982, Israel invaded Lebanon. Nadim left for Japan on the first flight to depart after Beirut airport reopened following two weeks of closure.

The move would change how he thought about architecture, and eventually take his work in a very different direction.

Before arriving in Japan, he had been reading Japanese architecture magazines, drawn to the simplicity of the buildings and curious about the thinking behind them. What was it, he wondered, that made so many Japanese architects work in this minimalist way?

His studies at the University of Tokyo gave him a way into those questions. He explored the influence of Zen Buddhism and Shinto on Japanese architecture and became fascinated by how space could be defined without the solid walls and clear divisions he was used to seeing elsewhere.

In Japan, he explains, a rope can mark the boundary of a sacred place. No wall stops anyone from crossing it, but the meaning of the boundary is understood.

Nadim Karam is a multidisciplinary Lebanese artist and architect [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

That way of thinking also took him out of the university and into temples across the country. He visited more than 30, often travelling long distances to see their ceremonies and observe how people moved through the spaces.

One, the Omizutori ceremony, involved monks carrying enormous torches weighing around 80 kilogrammes. For Nadim, the movement of the monks was as important as the architecture surrounding them.

“I started understanding how they act and create spaces by their movements in a space,” he says. “It gives importance to performance in the creation of space.”

It was an idea that would stay with him. Rather than seeing architecture as something fixed, Nadim began to think about what happened when people, movement and time became part of it.

The architects he studied with helped push that thinking further. He remembers Hiroshi Hara, whose laboratory he joined at the University of Tokyo, giving him a book on the concepts of space and telling him to read it before they spoke. The subject was so demanding that a single page could take him a whole day to understand.

Hiroshi encouraged him to look beyond the immediate space around him and consider the bigger forces shaping it. Nadim recalls one lesson in particular: “Whatever you want to do, you have to bring the cosmos with you in order to reach this simple thing that you're creating.”

He also speaks warmly about Tadao Ando, whose use of concrete, light and carefully placed openings could make even a simple building feel spiritual.

Tadao, he points out, was a boxer before becoming an architect. His work showed Nadim how much could be achieved with very little: a single surface, a window or the gap between a ceiling and a wall.

In Japan, Nadim studied under world-renowned architects and thinkers Hiroshi Hara, Fumihiko Maki and Tadao Ando, before earning a doctorate in architecture. Pictured here is Japanese architect Tadao Ando in Tokyo on 19 April 1995 [Getty]

The curious case of the Tokyo cow

Interestingly, Japan was also where Nadim began to move beyond architecture. Practising as an architect there was difficult, particularly because of the language and the permits required, so he turned towards exhibitions, installations, painting and performance.

He had already been thinking about architecture as something that could unfold through movement. Now he could experiment with that idea directly.

One of his early exhibitions was a solo show at Tokyo's Striped House Gallery, where he used all four floors to explore the Middle East and its civilisations, including Iraq and the Phoenicians. His projects also extended beyond the gallery, often taking unexpected forms.

In the mid-1980s, he staged a performance titled Celebration of Life: The Funeral, which explored the different stages of life. Alongside a painting more than 20 metres long and a large audience, the performance included Nadim himself and, rather unusually, a cow.

The idea of bringing a cow into the performance came from a trip to Kita-Karuizawa, where Nadim had travelled to attend a talk by artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude. While there, he met a farmer who lent him his motorcycle to make the journey. Nadim had never ridden one before, so the farmer showed him how to start and stop it.

That encounter gave Nadim the idea of bringing one of the farmer's cows back to central Tokyo: “I thought it would be nice to take one of his cows and bring it back to the centre of Tokyo.”

A cow was among the unusual elements of Nadim's mid-1980s 'Celebration of Life: The Funeral' performance

Nadim during his performance 'Celebration of Life: The Funeral' in the mid-1980s

The plan was to bring something from the countryside into one of the world's busiest urban settings. The cow was played music every day for a couple of months so it would become familiar with the sounds used in the performance.

What was originally intended to take place in the streets of Harajuku eventually moved inside the Spiral Building, designed by Fumihiko Maki. Nadim also went on stage himself, changing clothes as part of the performance.

“Bringing nature into the urban context was important for me in this performance,” he says.

There were other experiments, too, including one in which he and the head of a Tokyo institution threw eggs against a wall. Nadim can no longer remember the details or exactly what the performance was meant to communicate, but the story gives a sense of the freedom he found in Japan. He was testing what art could do, and how far it could stray from the expected.

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Making the impossible feel possible

When Nadim returned to Beirut, he wanted to bring that experimental approach with him. In 1996, he founded Atelier Hapsitus, a studio built around the idea of 'happenings and situations'.

The name reflected his interest in time and space, but the thinking behind it was just as much about the people working together. He brought artists, psychologists, painters and architects into the same creative environment, asking how their different ways of seeing the world might be applied to the city.

The aim, he says, was to develop “architecture beyond architecture." It was through this exchange of ideas that his practice moved further into public art, where a sculpture could do more than sit in a square or decorate a building. It could change the way people used a place, or even how they thought about it.

That possibility came to life in Archaic Procession, one of his best-known projects in Beirut. Around 20 large metal figures, some more than five metres tall, appeared across the city centre, including areas where fighting had taken place during the civil war. They were moved into position at night, so people would come across them unexpectedly the following day.

Drivers stopped their cars to look. People wondered who had put the figures there and began following their routes around the city, making up stories and connecting the sculptures to their own memories. Nadim sometimes placed them between East and West Beirut, bringing the former opposing sides into the same public space.

“People started generating stories and thinking of their own memories,” he says. “It changed the subject of the city. It gave them another kind of story.”

For Nadim, that was part of the point. The sculptures were not there to tell people what to think, but to create a reason for them to look again and perhaps meet one another differently.

“It was a kind of dialogue, reconciliation,” he says, describing public art as a way of bringing people together around a shared work while recovering a lost identity and questioning what a city has come to take for granted.

The 'Archaic Procession' first appeared in Karam’s paintings and works on paper in the 1990s. It developed as a visual celebration of diversity, in response to conflicts driven by cultural, religious and ethnic differences [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

View of Nadim's 'Archaic Procession' in Beirut's Central District [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

His interest in how people experience a place also appears in projects far beyond Beirut. In Singapore, he worked with architect Zaha Hadid, who designed the d’Leedon residential complex around petal-like forms, creating Wishing Flower, a large-scale sculpture at its centre that brought a more temporary, changing element to the development, reflecting his fascination with flowers and the ephemeral side of city life.

That fascination with possibility can also be traced back to one of his trips around Japan. Of the 52 temples he visited, there was one he could not reach. After taking the Shinkansen (often called the bullet train in English), travelling by car and climbing a mountain using chains fixed to the rock, he arrived at the summit only to discover that there was no way into the small temple built into it.

His first reaction was frustration. He had travelled all that way, only to be left outside. But once the initial annoyance passed, he began to see the appeal of the place precisely because he could not enter it. He could only imagine what might be inside.

“Not being able to get inside, that was magic for me in the end,” he says. The experience made him think about what he calls “potential spaces”: places that cannot be reached or fully experienced, but which leave room for people to imagine what might be there.

Nadim’s 'Wishing Flower', a playful sculpture that blends the shapes of a flower, a windmill and a human figure, at the entrance of d’Leedon, a residential development in Singapore designed by architect Zaha Hadid [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

That same openness runs through some of the recurring figures in his work. His elephants, for example, began as a chance to experiment with a large sculptural form, but Nadim was also drawn to the animal's memory, its family bonds and the long journeys it makes across the savannah. He sees the elephant as carrying its experiences with it, and likes the simplicity of the shape he has developed to represent it.

Then there are the couples who appear running hand in hand. Where are they going? Are they discovering the world, escaping something or running away from war? Nadim leaves the question open, allowing the viewer to decide what kind of journey they are on.

Perhaps the most fitting expression of that imagination is The Cloud of Arabia — a project he never got to build, but still considers one of his best.

It blends architecture, landscape design, and sculpture into a giant structure floating above a city. Up there, people could walk through the 'cloud' and look down at the scenery below. He pictured people hanging out together high above the city, getting a completely new perspective on where they live.

“I’ve always dreamed of walking on a cloud,” he says. “I really wish we could’ve actually built it.”

Inspired by nomadic journeys and the movement of clouds, The 'Cloud of Arabia' reimagines the modern city skyline as a public space [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

Designed by Nadim and his studio with Arup, the project features around 20,000 square metres of elevated gardens, walkways, bridges and terraces [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

The idea has appeared in other forms in his work, too, including columns angled to suggest rain. But clouds carry a more complicated meaning for Nadim.

Growing up in Lebanon and the wider region, he has seen plenty of smoke rising into the sky after destruction. He remembers driving with his children and asking them whether what they could see was smoke or a cloud. The two can look similar from a distance, but mean very different things.

“Smoke is a substance that is kind of poisonous,” he says, “cloud is more water, it is pure,” capturing the contrast between the violence and destruction associated with smoke and the peace and possibility of a dream suggested by a cloud, with the latter ultimately winning out in his work.

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A little more magic in the making

Looking ahead, Nadim has plenty more up his sleeve, with Atelier Hapsitus having since become Nadim Karam Studio, a name change prompted by more people coming to seek him out directly, although the team remains the same.

One of his latest projects is Pop-Up Bubbles, a sculpture planned for the entrance of Erasmus Medical Centre in Rotterdam, where each bubble will hold a different figure and tell its own slightly absurd story.

He hopes to bring a similar project to Barcelona, while other work is taking shape further afield, including a major public artwork for Hong Kong International Airport and projects in Australia.

'Pop Up Bubbles', a large-scale, site-specific installation by Nadim [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

'Pop Up Bubbles' is inspired by the simple childhood activity of blowing bubbles [Photo courtesy of Nadim Karam]

But Nadim isn't simply interested in planting his sculptures in different cities and moving on. He likes to see what happens when his work meets a new place, taking inspiration from its people, history and surroundings, while bringing a little of his own imagination into the mix.

That exchange comes to life in Desert Flowers, his recent project at the Giza Pyramids, organised by Art D’Égypte. Three enormous lotus flowers rise from the desert, each capturing a different moment in the flower's life, from its first appearance to the point when it opens and blossoms.

The choice of flower was no accident. The lotus was once found throughout ancient Egypt, where it became an important symbol of life and renewal.

Its daily ritual of opening in the morning caught Nadim's attention, and he wanted to bring the flower back into a landscape where it had all but disappeared. In doing so, he also hoped to bring forgotten stories to the surface and create a conversation between the flowers and the pyramids.

Look a little closer, though, and there is more to these blooms than meets the eye. At the centre of each one is a tangle of scrap metal salvaged from areas damaged by war in Lebanon.

Materials that might otherwise have been discarded or left as reminders of destruction have been given a new life, becoming part of something that represents growth and renewal.

A view of the art installation ''Desert Flowers' by Nadim during the fifth edition of the 'Forever is Now' art exhibition by Art d'Egypte at the Giza pyramids necropolis on November 11, 2025 [Getty]

It's this kind of back-and-forth that Nadim wants people to experience when they come across his work. A public sculpture should catch someone's eye, make them stop and wonder what it is doing there, before perhaps recognising something familiar about their own city in it.

For Nadim, if a piece makes someone pause long enough to ask themselves, "What am I doing here? Who am I? Where am I going?," then it has done its job.

The questions might not have easy answers, but that moment of wonder is what he hopes to leave behind.

Zainab Mehdi is a British-Iraqi journalist and Associate Features Editor at The New Arab. She holds a BSc in Modern History and International Relations from the University of Essex and an MA in Near and Middle Eastern Studies from SOAS

Follow her on Instagram: @zaiamehdi_/@zainabmehdiwrites_