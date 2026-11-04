Tahmina Begum is a girl's girl. If you've followed the Substack of the 31-year-old British Bangladeshi author and journalist, The Aram (which means ‘ease’), for the last six years, you know she is all about uplifting other women and finding joy.

Her debut book, Womanhood: A Love Letter to South Asian Muslim Women (Trapeze), also offers joy, but also heartbreak, grief, soul-searching, and forgiveness.

Womanhood is a book of hard truths: the good, the bad, and the ugly that come with being a British South Asian Muslim woman today.

For the last nine years, Tahmina has closely followed the lives of three British Bangladeshi Muslim women, Noor, Khaira and Moumita, documenting it all in a book that falls under the genre of narrative non-fiction.

Make no mistake, Tahmina was not inspired by Lisa Taddeo's Three Women, which follows a similar format. She had already written much of the book by the time Taddeo's book came out in 2019.

Originally, Womanhood was a collection of essays. Tahmina interviewed and ran focus groups with about 70 British Muslim and South Asian women.

But to get to know these women intimately, Tahmina and readers alike, she decided to select just five for the book. Two of the five couldn't commit, and the number became three.

The fact that they are all British Bangladeshi like Tahmina is what she calls ‘a happy accident.’ With such little Bangladeshi representation in the British publishing industry, it is a welcome one.

Chapters alternate between Noor, Khaira, and Moumita, and each woman’s story has a specific theme. This, Tahmina tells The New Arab, was intentional.

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"From the start I made it clear that I'm not writing a biography; I'm making a point," Tahmina says.

"The three things that always come up around the kitchen table, whether I'm interviewing someone famous, women in the local community or my own cousins, are the impact of in-laws, being in love with someone who's not exactly right for them or has a different faith, and finally, what womanhood looks like to them. That is why I chose these three women, because I couldn't escape those stories."

She adds: "They were also women who could tell their stories from different angles. They could be really honest, but knew where their fault lay as well."

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Three women, three very different paths

These three women have very different personalities and lead very different lives: Noor is a successful art curator and gallerist who falls in love with someone from a different faith. Tobias, her boyfriend, makes it clear he won't revert to Islam, and she faces the ultimate decision: love or faith?

Khaira is the eldest of the three women, now in her late forties, who married the love of her life young and consciously chose to endure mistreatment from her in-laws. Now middle-aged, she must rediscover herself and forgive herself.

Finally, there is playwright Moumita, who thought her best friends knew her inside out, but endures a painful friendship breakup that throws her into grief. She also isn't sure whether marriage is for her. She does not want to lead a life serving others; she just wants to skip to the part where South Asian widows have their girlfriends and aren't burdened by motherhood or marriage. But she doesn't want to wait until old age to live that way. Tahmina writes of not "require[ing] marriage to be treated like an adult."

"In the book, all three women face the brunt of their decisions," the author explains. "Those decisions were not bad ones. To choose Allah and your identity over a man is not a bad decision. To marry the man that you love and trust is not a bad decision. To trust in a friend is not a bad decision. But there will always be good and bad consequences for everything."

The three women are on a journey of self-compassion and self-discovery, questioning what womanhood means to them, both within the parameters their local Bangladeshi communities dictate and expect, and beyond them.

Noor, Khaira, and Moumita do not come from traditional Bangladeshi families per se; nevertheless, they all reach an age when they are expected to succumb to pressure to marry someone from within the community. But each woman, in her own way, quietly rebels.

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Dismantling the system

Rebellion does not always have to be loud, and this is what Tahmina shows us through the three women.

Khaira marries the love of her life instead of having an arranged marriage. But as her husband is from within the Bangladeshi community, she succumbs to living with and serving her in-laws.

However, Khaira also stands up to what Tahmina calls 'The System' in her own way, insisting on moving out into her own house and paving the way for her sisters-in-law to do the same. And Noor and Moumita choose themselves over marriage.

"I think South Asian women have been raised to believe that other people have the onus over their lives. There is a real joy and freedom in [having] autonomy over your life," Tahmina tells The New Arab.

"Dismantling 'The System' can be the smallest of things. It can be living in your in-laws’ house but not fearing them as if they're gods. It could be going away for university. It's about realising that these people aren't gods and dismantling the power that they have," she adds.

"As South Asian women, we've been taught that people are watching us at every interval. There's so much pressure on us to be perfect and good women. In so many of the Zoom calls I had with these women, I really just wanted to hug them and say, ‘You're doing the best you can.’ I think many South Asian women need to hear that. Instead of this perfectionist way we've been raised, we should be telling each other, ‘Babe, you're doing a bang-up job! Please, be easy with yourself.'"

Elements of Noor, Khaira, and Moumitas' stories are universal to all women: the cost of love, the challenges of motherhood and marriage, the grief of losing a best friend, and, finally, finding yourself.

Tahmina says she wrote the book as a love letter to South Asian Muslim women, but really, it's for everyone.

However, the book has a specific layer of Muslimness and South Asian-ness — I feel that the global majority women will find themselves fiercely nodding their heads in resonance throughout the entire book.

"Khaira's story of the cost of marriage and losing yourself in that, and Moumita's story of friendship breakup and trying to figure out who she is outside of her childhood friends are universal experiences," Tahmina says.

"Is it etched with a different layer when we are South Asian and Muslim? For sure. Although it's a love letter to South Asian Muslim women, I really hope everyone reads it. I would love South Asian authors to have that kind of privilege and legacy, but also that people have openness towards our books like that."

Womanhood is published by Trapeze and is out on 5 November 2026

Yousra Samir Imran is a British Egyptian writer and author based in Yorkshire. She is the author of Hijab and Red Lipstick, published by Hashtag Press

Follow her on X: @UNDERYOURABAYA