I'm rather fond of eating, less so of cooking. Cookbooks have rarely held my attention for long; I tend to lose interest somewhere between an unfamiliar ingredient and an elaborate method, flicking through the pages in search of something that gets to the point.

But Egypt: Recipes and Stories from an Ancient Land, by Suzanne Zeidy and Rawah Badrawi, is a different proposition altogether.

Part cookbook, part travelogue, and part cultural archive, it is less concerned with telling readers what to cook than with showing where a country's food comes from, and the people and traditions that have kept it alive.

Across its pages, Egypt emerges not as a single culinary identity, but as a country of striking regional differences, shaped by its landscapes, communities and generations of shared knowledge.

Three years in the making, the book took the two friends across Egypt, from desert settlements and coastal towns to remote monasteries, in search of recipes and the stories attached to them.

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They cooked alongside local communities, documented oral histories and gathered traditions that might otherwise have remained within families, passed down at kitchen tables rather than recorded in print.

The result is an intimate portrait of a country told through the language of food.

There are recipes, of course, but also encounters with monks, Bedouins, farmers and fishermen; memories of places far removed from the usual tourist trail; and a rich visual record of the people behind the dishes.

More than a collection of things to eat, it is an attempt to preserve something of Egypt itself.

"Ours was a natural and inspiring collaboration," Rawah tells The New Arab. "My travel and culture focus complemented Suzanne's food focus, and together we were able to present a complete picture of each destination."

Suzanne, who received her culinary training in New York City and interned in restaurants around the city, said her love for cooking started at home, where entertaining was a constant.

After working in her family's food business, she graduated from Stern Business School before opening her first restaurant, La Bodega, with two friends, followed later by other food ventures.

Rawah, a travel writer who published a photographic memoir on Siwa, was cooking up another book idea when, over lunch in London, Suzanne told her she was also thinking of writing a book.

After sharing their ideas, the pair decided to team up and expand their ideas to cover all of Egypt.

Egypt: Recipes and Stories from an Ancient Land, by Suzanne Zeidy and Rawah Badrawi [Instagram]

Living with monks

The fruit of their labour is a book divided by landscapes: Desert, Sea, River, Mountain, and then the capital, Cairo. Within those categories, it is split into different cities and regions, giving the reader a glimpse into the country's varied scenery.

"Dividing the book by landscape allowed us to focus on one region at a time and dig deep," Suzanne explains.

"We did a great deal of reading and reached out to people to start building networks in each place. We visited every town three times, cooking and eating with the people we met. I filmed the cooking sessions on my phone so I could go home, watch them back, test the dishes and take my time writing the recipes down," she adds.

The book often feels like a love letter to Egypt and its people, honouring the traditions and different communities, from monks to Bedouins, farmers and fishermen.

At times, it also feels like a personal diary of the authors' mosaic of memories collected from travelling and documenting recipes.

"Perhaps the most moving [memories] are the experiences in Egypt's remote regions, like living with the monks in St Catherine's monastery at the foot of Mount Sinai, or spending the day in the Sahara with the Berbers of Siwa," Rawah says.

"These isolated provinces have an otherworldly atmosphere; they are places where time seems to have stood still, where nature is at its most beautiful — they have a surreal quality that stays with a traveller for a long time," she continues.

"Egypt is colossal in scale, and the main challenge was staying within the page limit designated by the publisher," Rawah says, noting that they pleaded for more pages after learning of so many fascinating stories and histories they themselves were not aware of.

One of the book's standout, hard-to-ignore features is the photography. Jonathan Gregson, an award-winning photographer, joined the authors on their final trip around Egypt, documenting the dishes and the people, and helping bring the book to life.

Suzanne explains that Jonathan was an obvious choice, especially because they wanted the book to show the kindness and generosity of Egyptians and help readers feel as though they had joined them on the journey.

One of the book's standout, hard-to-ignore features is the photography​​ [Instagram @suzannezeidy]

Archiving Egyptian food and culture

For the authors, this book was never just about giving people recipes to make at home. The greater objective was to create an archive.

"Many aspects of Egyptian culture are disappearing as the country evolves and modernises. Culinary heritage is at the centre of that because recipes are generally handed down orally rather than written, and traditional farming and cooking methods fade with the change of landscapes," Rawah tells ​​​​​​The New Arab.

The author adds that gathering recipes and rituals was an "act of care" so future generations would have a precious keepsake.

"If we don't do this then these histories will be lost forever; there is no way of getting them back," she asserted.

Classic and modern recipes

While the title may make you think the recipes and stories are a history lesson in Pharaonic foods and cooking processes, it actually offers more contemporary dishes and some twists on classics that people still love today.

Some of those recipes are easy to make (yes, even for the less skilled) and slightly more modern, including the Rumi cheese toastie, mustard greens risotto, tameya scotch eggs, and date and sesame cookies.

You'll also find traditional recipes: Qatayef, stuffed Damietta duck, Mediterranean crab boil, and pastrami fried eggs, to name a few.

For Rawah, a favourite from the book is the duck and okra. "Stuffed and roast birds are special in Egypt; they are delicacies in the coastal region during the autumn months," she explains.

For Suzanne, the book's reaction so far has been sweeter than anything. "I've heard many people say, 'This book is about us.' It is a celebration of Egypt and Egyptians, and I'm so happy to see people embrace it."

Nadda Osman is a British-Egyptian journalist and editor based in London. She holds a degree in English and Journalism and reports on the Middle East and North Africa. She has reported from Lebanon, Turkey and Palestine, and has covered a wide array of topics from human rights around the region to Israel's 2023-4 war on Gaza