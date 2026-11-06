For Israa, home used to mean a place: the house where she lived with her family. After fleeing Syria, growing up in Germany and becoming a mother herself, she describes it through the people around her.

"Now it's my children and husband, the lovely people in my life," she tells The New Arab. "This is now home to me."

That changing understanding of belonging runs through One in a Million, the documentary by Itab Azzam and Jack MacInnes, which follows Israa and her family over ten years.

Beginning with their flight from war and the dangerous journey to Europe, the film stays with them through the much less easily defined experience of building a life afterwards.

When the filmmakers first meet Israa, she is 11 years old. Over the following decade, childhood gives way to adolescence, marriage and motherhood.

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Her parents, Nisreen and Tarek, undergo their own transformations as the pressures and possibilities of displacement reshape their relationships with their daughter and each other.

After its world premiere on 23 January at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award in the World Cinema Documentary Competition, One in a Million arrives in UK cinemas on November 6 via Dogwoof.

The documentary follows a family whose shared destination gradually gives way to different ideas about the future. Safety brings choices, but those choices can expose disagreements that survival once left little room to confront.

Speaking to ​​​​​​The New Arab, Itab, Jack and Israa reflect on a film that began as a record of a refugee journey and became an intimate account of growing up, finding independence and learning to understand the people closest to you.

One in a Million released in UK cinemas on November 6

A journey that continued after arrival

"We definitely started out making a refugee story," Itab says.

"We were covering the refugee crisis in 2015, and initially we just wanted to make a film about the journey refugees were taking from Syria all the way to Europe."

Continuing to film Israa changed the project's direction: "It transformed into something else," she explains.

"It became a story about family, love, belonging, identity and all of these things. That wasn't initially the plan."

For Jack, the possibility of a longer film began to take shape on the platform at Passau station, as the family arrived in Germany.

Looking at the children around him, including Israa, he started to think about the lives that would follow this moment.

"I remember looking around," he says. "There was a tent where refugees were being processed, and I was looking at the children there, including Israa, and thinking that this was the beginning of something massive."

He saw the beginning of a community and a history that would extend far beyond the immediate events they were recording.

"We were watching the beginning of a Syrian community forming in Germany," he recalls.

"We were there at the beginning of a process that was going to result in generations of people with a story to tell."

He imagined a child decades in the future recounting how her grandmother travelled from Syria.

"I could picture a young girl in thirty or forty years telling the story of how her grandmother came from Syria," he says. "This journey itself was only the beginning."

That thought brought the filmmakers back to the child they had already grown close to: what would happen to Israa?

Richard Linklater's Boyhood, filmed across its protagonist's childhood and adolescence, had recently been released. Its approach offered a reference point for a documentary that might stay with Israa as she grew up.

"What would happen if we kept filming her until she was 18?" Jack remembers wondering.

"That was going to be seven years, but we ended up doing ten."

That time let them observe changes a film ending at the German border could never have captured. Afterwards, years of decisions about education, family, faith, and belonging shaped their lives as Israa's understanding of herself developed alongside them.

Looking back now, she recognises the extent of that transformation.

"I am not the same person," she tells The New Arab. "Everything changed in my life. The journey has changed everything about me, my personality, everything."

Watching that process on screen has brought another layer of reflection. She lived these experiences, but the film also lets her look back at who she was as they unfolded.

"The film changed my perspective about myself and about life in general," she says.

Becoming part of the family

The documentary's intimacy rests on a relationship built over years, beginning in the difficult conditions of the family's journey.

"We started out as the filmmakers," Itab says. "When we met them, we were filming and recording the journey."

Their commitment to following that journey meant being present through its exhaustion and uncertainty.

"We were with them in the rain, in freezing conditions, on refugee trains and refugee buses," she recalls. "When you have that shared experience, you develop a different kind of relationship. The trust between us started to build and became stronger."

For Itab, being Syrian also created a shared frame of reference that extended beyond the practical circumstances of filming.

"Being Syrian like them, I also shared their culture and cultural references, an understanding of jokes and of what Syria and everyone there were going through," she says.

Over time, that closeness changed the filmmakers' position in the family's life.

"We became members of the family," Itab explains.

"It's a long period of time, and very strong trust and confidence built up between us."

The relationships continued to evolve as Israa grew older and the family faced new difficulties. Being close to all three did not mean relating to them in identical ways.

"As the years went by, everyone changed, and difficulties started to develop," Itab says.

"You begin to have a different relationship with Israa and a different relationship with her mother. But we definitely feel like we're part of the family."

For the directors, sustaining that relationship also meant accepting that the film could not remain attached to their earliest expectations.

The people they were filming would make their own choices, and those choices would determine the story.

"When you make a longitudinal film like this, you lose control as directors," Jack says.

"You can't editorialise and create the story you want to tell. You have to go with what happens."

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Nisreen's chance to become herself

Although Israa remains at the centre of One in a Million, her mother's development gradually becomes another defining story.

Itab recalls that Nisreen initially said very little. For the first two weeks after they met, the filmmakers had little indication of the perspective she would bring to the documentary.

Then came a moment in the rain. "She said: 'This is freedom, and this is adventure for me,'" Itab recalls.

"From that moment, we realised she was going to be central to the film."

The remark opened a window into a woman's journey through her hopes and her responsibilities as a mother.

As Israa moves towards adulthood, Nisreen begins to explore possibilities that had previously been unavailable to her.

"It's about her finding her identity in Germany and becoming the woman she had wanted to be her whole life," Itab says.

The parallel gives the documentary the quality of two coming-of-age stories, unfolding at different stages of life.

Mother and daughter both negotiate who they might become, even as their paths lead in different directions.

For Jack, recognising Nisreen and Tarek's importance was a major turning point.

"This evolved from a film about one person into a film about a family," he says.

"We felt incredibly lucky that we had not only one fascinating, engaging subject in Israa, but three incredible people, all with deep and complex stories."

Their differences allow the film to explore how members of the same household can experience displacement in distinct ways.

"We were able to show the diversity of the refugee experience," he explains, describing "how three people at different stages of their lives, with different histories, can experience it very differently."

Asked about her mother's feeling that she has fulfilled some of her own dreams through her daughter, Israa responds with affection. Her hopes for Nisreen extend to the life her mother still wants to build.

"I feel very proud of her," she says. "I always wish her happiness and to achieve whatever she wants in life."

Filmed over ten years, One in a Million follows Israa from childhood to adulthood on an extraordinary journey from Syria to Germany and back again [Dogwoof]

What unfolds is a deeply personal chronicle of war, exile and heartbreak, as Israa grows up navigating adolescence, identity and belonging far from the home she was forced to leave [Dogwoof]

Who gets to define freedom?

As the family settles in Germany, freedom becomes a recurring question.

Each has escaped the same war, but they do not necessarily share an understanding of what their new circumstances should make possible.

For Jack, the subject emerged through the language surrounding their arrival.

"The West likes to talk about freedom a lot," he says.

"When Israa was going to school, she would learn about freedom and democracy. This is what the West tells itself, and what it tells refugees it is offering."

Those lessons raised a question that became central to the film: "What does freedom mean to three different people?"

Israa's childhood answer is direct and stays with him: "Doing whatever you like."

For her father, the relationship between political and personal freedom proves more complicated.

Jack describes Tarek as someone seeking escape from "Assad's tyranny", who then struggles with the social freedoms available to his family in Germany.

"He was looking for political freedom," he says. "But he was shocked by, and couldn't cope with, the social freedom the West was offering."

The differences play out within the family, where one person's growing independence can unsettle another's expectations.

The film follows these tensions without suggesting that reaching Europe resolves the question of how to live.

Israa's own choices also complicate an assumption that freedom must lead towards a particular, secular version of adulthood.

"For Israa, freedom meant having the freedom to choose what she wanted to be," Itab says, "rather than adopting the idea of freedom she had been told to embrace."

Jack sees her decision to adopt a religious lifestyle as a challenge to viewers who may have expectations about who she should become.

"Freedom can include the right to reject some of those freedoms," he says.

In Israa's account of her present life, practical concerns also shape decisions about belonging. When asked about her Syrian and German identities, she focuses on the security and future of the family she now raises.

"It's safer for me and better for my children to be in Germany, and for our future," she says. "That's what I'm trying to choose for now, Germany."

Her answer leaves room for a sense of belonging that can keep changing. Having returned to Syria with her own family, she now finds home most clearly in her relationships: her children, her husband, and the people she loves.

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Understanding her father, and looking ahead

Some of the film's most revealing moments concern how family members come to see one another differently over time.

At one point, Tarek says: "There isn't anything greater in the world than Israa's heart."

For Israa, hearing those words helped repair a relationship under significant strain. They made possible a greater openness between father and daughter.

"Hearing this sentence improved my relationship with my father," she says.

"We were able to become more honest with each other, and we got to know each other better after this."

It also changed how she understood him. "Hearing him say this changed my perspective towards him," she explains.

"I think now I have more understanding of his character and what he's been through before."

Her response adds another dimension to the film's account of growing up.

Alongside establishing an independent life, adulthood brings the possibility of recognising a parent's history and limitations more fully.

That does not erase the disagreements recorded over the years; it allows a different conversation to take place afterwards.

A similarly difficult reflection emerges when Israa suggests that what follows war can be harder than war itself.

The directors understand this through the demands of displacement, and the decisions that become possible once immediate survival is no longer the only concern.

"Displacement doesn't end when you reach safety," Itab says.

"That is actually the beginning of a lifelong negotiation of identity: who you are as a person, adapting, adopting a new culture and all of these things."

For Jack, the distinction lies in the burden of choice. "When you're in a war, you don't have choices," he says. "You're forced to survive."

That necessity had organised the family's life during the war and throughout their effort to reach Europe. Safety altered those conditions.

"Then they arrive in a place of safety, a place offering options, and it's on you," he says.

"You have to choose and decide. You have to risk alienating people you love, and you have to decide who you are."

His reading of Israa's words returns to the relationships that underpin the documentary.

"As human beings, who we are is built on love and our relationships with other people," he says. "I think that's what she means when she says that this was harder than the war."

The decade of filming gives those words their context. Over the years, the family's experiences accumulate, and earlier moments take on new meaning in light of what happens later.

"We didn't know we were going to be making that film," Jack reflects. "But that's the film that happened to us."

For Israa, meanwhile, life continues beyond the period the documentary records. Asked what she dreams of now, she looks towards education, qualifications and work.

"Now all of my dreams and expectations are focused on my career and my future work," she says.

"I am aiming to enter this new field of speciality and to graduate and improve better and better."

After ten years in front of a camera, her ambitions reach towards experiences that remain ahead of her. She wants to study, build a career and provide a future for her children, with the people she now calls home beside her.

One in a Million released in UK cinemas by Dogwoof on November 6

Agnese Albertini is a film journalist and critic for Best Movie, both its online magazine and Italy's most widely read monthly print publication on cinema and entertainment, as well as cinefilos.it and cinemaserietv.it. Based between Italy and Dubai, she regularly covers major international film festivals, including Cannes, Venice, and Biografilm, with a focus on reviews, features, and cultural reporting

Follow her on Instagram: @agnesealbertini