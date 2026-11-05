At 18, Raida al-Muhammad had already begun imagining the films she would one day make. She knew the names of film directors almost as well as she knew her exam timetable, and had a clear idea of what she wanted to study: television and radio directing at the Technical Institute for Media at the University of Idlib. Her first documentary, she told her friends, would be about Hass, her home village, devastated by the Assad regime.

She had the grades to get in. The course was her first choice, and she had little reason to think her place would be in doubt.

But when the university admissions results arrived, Raida discovered that the programme was reserved exclusively for men.

A decision issued by Syria's Ministry of Higher Education on 30 September had closed the door not only on her ambitions, but on female applicants seeking places across a range of university courses.

For Raida, the disappointment was personal. For many Syrian women, it raised a much larger question: what place will they have in the country being built after Assad?

The Ministry of Higher Education's decision goes beyond a single course or university. For the 2026-2027 academic year, women have been barred from a range of programmes across several institutions, including law, social sciences, business administration and economics, as well as security studies, military specialisations and television and radio directing.

In their place, certain fields, including pre-school education, nursing and midwifery, have been designated exclusively for women.

The restrictions are not applied uniformly across the country. Women can still study subjects such as law and engineering at other institutions, including Damascus University.

A number of university programmes have been barred to women for the 2026-7 academic year, raising fears of increasing gender discrimination in the 'new' Syria [Hadia Al Mansour/TNA]

A fundamental question of gender justice

The decision has sparked anger and concern over the principle behind it: why should a student's access to higher education depend on gender rather than academic ability?

Legal expert and judge Iman Shahoud explained to The New Arab that such restrictions are "a form of direct gender-based discrimination, particularly when admission to a specific field of study is open to males but barred to females solely because they are women, with no assessment of their individual capabilities or academic qualifications."

While she was reluctant to label the decision a "human rights violation" without further review, she emphasised that university admissions shouldn't exclude people based on gender. She said such practices ran counter to principles of equality, non-discrimination, and equal opportunity enshrined in the International Bill of Human Rights.

Shahoud warned that excluding women from law and economics wouldn't just damage individual women's prospects, but would also affect the structure of society and the state, limiting women's ability to participate in decision-making.

Denying them the opportunity to study law will limit their eligibility for careers in the legal sector — such as practising law, serving as judges, conducting legal research, or drafting legislation — which, over time, would reduce female representation in the institutions that establish, interpret, and apply laws, she added.

Shahoud also emphasised that any restrictions should be based on concrete, specific requirements rather than preconceived notions about women's abilities or roles, and that a woman's right to study a particular subject shouldn't be conflated with whether she meets the criteria required for appointment to a specific military post.

"A state built on citizenship and equality can't be established if educational opportunities are determined by a student's gender, rather than by their abilities and merit," she told The New Arab.

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Violating Syria's international obligations

This assessment aligns with reports made by international human rights organisations. For example, Human Rights Watch (HRW) noted that the Syrian authorities have imposed admission policies barring women from enrolling in most programmes at two newly established public universities specialising in defence and security.

HRW said the policies "clearly violate Syria's international legal obligations and are part of a concerning pattern of actions by the transitional authorities that restrict women's role in state institutions and reinforce gender stereotypes."

HRW explained that on September 30, the Ministry of Higher Education announced the restrictions at the National University of Defence Sciences.

At the Syrian University for Security Sciences, women could apply only to cybersecurity programmes, while programmes in early childhood education, certain midwifery courses, and nursing schools in Damascus and Aleppo were restricted to women only.

Hiba Zayadin, a senior researcher on Syria at HRW, stated: "Syria's authorities are rebuilding the army without women. Women can't train as officers, and they can't even study to be the army's lawyers or administrators. This is discrimination, plain and simple."

There are concerns over gender discrimination and the future of women's rights in post-Assad Syria [Getty]

HRW noted that these policies contradicted the constitutional declaration — which guarantees equality without discrimination based on gender — as well as the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), which Syria ratified without reservations regarding provisions on education, employment, and public participation. HRW further warned that excluding women from these programmes "undermines Syria's transition."

Writer and feminist activist Salwa Zakzak strongly criticises the decision. She highlights the apparent contradiction: a large cohort recently graduated from the brand-new Women's Police Academy, some of whom wore the niqab, as well as women serving in the tourist police, which raises the question: why is it permitted there yet banned here?

Zakzak unequivocally rejects such restrictions placed on either men or women. She challenges the assumption that social care and childcare are exclusively women's work, emphasising that parenting and nurturing a family are shared responsibilities between mothers and fathers.

Furthermore, she highlights that Syria is a signatory to international human rights conventions, which recognise higher education as a fundamental right. Therefore, denying women access to education constitutes a form of violence, she says.

She argues that women working in security-related roles shatter stereotypes — such as notions that women are inherently tender and weak, whereas men are powerful.

This integration adds a human quality to these fields, ensuring roles are defined by institutional performance rather than gender.

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Multifaceted repercussions

Ghalia Rahhal, a civil society activist, says, "A university that decides a student's gender is more important than their competence isn't testing their academic ability; it's placing a ceiling on their future before it has even begun." She points out that "the quality of education relies on academic competition and diversity of experience; by excluding half of society from an academic programme, we shrink the talent pool."

She stresses the need to "distinguish between the specific professional requirements of certain military programmes and the study of fields like law or management. The only fair criterion is whether a student - regardless of whether they are male or female - is qualified for the programme."

She warns that the impact will be multifaceted; barring female students from particular subjects effectively blocks their path to postgraduate studies, research, specialised careers, and professional advancement. Later, people might claim that "no qualified women exist," even though the path to becoming qualified was closed to them from the start.

She also notes that labelling fields like law or management as "for males only" will inevitably raise questions among international academic partners regarding equal opportunity. Her message to female students is: "Don't let an unfair requirement lead you to doubt your abilities. A closed door doesn't mean you are unworthy of entry; it means the door itself is what needs to be re-examined."

"We cannot speak of building a new Syria while re-erecting old doors and labelling them "Females barred". Knowledge isn't a male prerogative, and a university that aspires to shape the future shouldn't start by excluding half of society."

On the other hand, Telecommunications Engineering Professor at Idlib University, Maram al-Saraqbi, believes that excluding women from military academies is "justified, as such institutions require physical exertion which women aren't suited to, which could potentially cause them embarrassment."

However, she asserts that women should certainly be included in the programmes offered by the Higher Institute for Applied Sciences and Technology, as they excel in those subjects. She further clarifies the context of these restrictions, noting that certain academic paths from which women are excluded at some universities remain accessible at others.

She attributes this to a lack of interest among female students at specific Syrian universities; a trend influenced by regional factors and prevailing local culture. She suggests this variation might offer a seemingly positive justification for certain restrictions; for instance, closing a programme at a particular institution may reflect low local demand and a scarcity of female applicants, rather than a blanket policy applied to all women.

Nevertheless, when the Idlib institute shut its doors to her, Raida al-Muhammad didn't give up. She sought an alternative path and found a course in Media and Directing open to her at another university.

She decided to pursue her studies there and intends to fulfil her promise to produce a documentary about Hass, commenting: "I won't let an administrative decision dictate the end of my story."

Raida's experience shows that exclusion isn't the end of the road, but a turning point that forces a search for an alternative path — one where opportunities are earned through ability, not set by gender.

Hadia Al Mansour is a freelance journalist from Syria who has written for Asharq Al-Awsat, Al-Monitor, SyriaUntold and Rising for Freedom Magazine