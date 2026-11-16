In a tent that offers no shelter from the summer heat or winter cold, Nafeen Abu al-Jadyan sits watching her son, who has polio. Like many other families in Gaza, they have been forced to move repeatedly in search of safety amid Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

She never imagined that the fever and vomiting her son developed would lead to news that would change their lives. Nor did she expect a disease that many families in Gaza thought was a thing of the past to return and threaten their children, especially at a time when hospitals can no longer provide even basic treatment and care.

The family had fled Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza around 11 months before the boy fell ill. They eventually settled in one of Gaza’s displacement camps, where life has been marked by repeated moves and a lack of basic necessities, including clean water and enough food.

Now, as they struggle to cope with their son's paralysis, his parents face another challenge: finding the medical treatment and rehabilitation he needs in a healthcare system that can no longer provide adequate care.

In an interview with The New Arab on 4 November 2026, Nafeen recalled how her son's illness began.

"My son started vomiting and had a fever, so I took him to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital. I didn't think it was serious. The baby slept all the time. He wouldn't wake up or nurse properly. It went on like that for two weeks, until the doctors suspected he had the disease, took a sample from him and sent it to Jordan," she said.

The family then waited another two weeks for news they were not prepared to hear.

"They told me he had polio and that there was no treatment. My son will stay like this, and I don't know what I'm going to do," she told The New Arab.

The diagnosis was a shock not only for Nafeen but also for her husband and their other children, who suddenly found themselves facing a situation they struggled to understand.

"It was a huge shock for me, my children and their father," Nafeen explained. "The virus hit my son hard, and he hadn't had his vaccinations because we were constantly displaced."

She explained that the family had left northern Gaza when the baby was just one month old. He was due to receive a round of vaccinations, but repeated displacement prevented this from happening.

"We kept moving from one place to another, and that stood in the way of his getting vaccinated," she added.

A barefoot Palestinian boy carries a container through a muddy passage between tents in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine on November 7, 2026 [Getty]

Now, Nafeen is hoping her son will have the chance to receive the medical and rehabilitation care he needs, even if that means leaving Gaza for treatment abroad. However, this depends on the crossing reopening and the family being allowed to travel.

"We would like to go abroad for treatment when the crossing opens," she said. "So far, no one has provided us with anything, not even supplements."

Behind Nafeen's account lies a wider public health crisis. The return of polio to Gaza was not a medical event separate from Israel's war on Gaza. It came amid the rapid collapse of the health and environmental conditions needed to protect children from infectious diseases, as well as a decline in the ability of health institutions to reach children, vaccinate them and provide follow-up care.

A virus returns to a place thought to be rid of it

After more than a quarter of a century without a confirmed case of polio in the Gaza Strip, worrying signs of its return emerged in the summer of 2024.

On 16 July that year, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it had detected circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in sewage samples collected on 23 June in Deir al-Balah and Khan Younis.

A few weeks later, on 23 August 2024, a 10-month-old child was confirmed to have paralysis in one limb. This was the first confirmed human case in the Strip in more than 25 years.

Genetic analysis linked the virus found in Gaza to a strain detected in Egypt in 2023, with indications that it had entered the Strip earlier, before conditions allowed it to spread.

The type of virus detected requires some explanation. The oral polio vaccine contains a live, weakened virus. If this virus passes between populations with insufficient immunity and continues to circulate for long enough, it can undergo genetic changes and become a vaccine-derived virus capable of causing disease.

This does not mean routine vaccination is dangerous in itself. Rather, low vaccination coverage gives the virus an opportunity to spread and mutate.

Vaccination data show that coverage of the second dose of the inactivated polio vaccine (IPV) fell from about 99 percent in 2022 to below 90 percent in the first quarter of 2024.

With Israel's war on Gaza, repeated displacement and the breakdown of health facilities, reaching children became increasingly difficult. Many families also lost the ability to keep up with routine vaccination schedules.

An environment primed for infection

The decline in vaccination coverage was compounded by the deterioration of Gaza's living conditions. Dr Hassan Bashir, a paediatrician at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, believes the spread of the virus cannot be understood without considering the environmental and health crisis facing the Strip.

"The virus didn't appear out of nowhere," Dr Hassan explained, pointing to the collapse of sewage systems and the risk of contamination.

"The collapse of the sewage system, sewage pooling between the tents of displaced families, and the possibility that it mixes with drinking water sources all create conditions for infection to spread. Poliovirus is transmitted mainly by the faecal-oral route, through contaminated water or food, or contaminated hands and surfaces," he told The New Arab.

Dr Hassan also highlighted the role of overcrowding, repeated displacement and the lack of basic hygiene in allowing the virus to spread.

"Severe overcrowding, constant displacement and the lack of basic hygiene have made the camps ideal for the virus to spread quickly. Power and fuel cuts also threaten the cold chain needed to keep vaccines viable, and make getting them to children an extra challenge," he warned.

The problem is not limited to the conditions in the camps. Vaccines depend on an uninterrupted system of storage, transport and distribution. Any break in the cold chain can affect their quality and effectiveness.

With health centres damaged and supplies difficult to transport, getting vaccines to every child has become even more complicated.

Doctors say Israel's war on Gaza has not only destroyed health buildings and facilities but also weakened the preventive system that once protected children from avoidable diseases.

A child who would previously have received vaccinations on a fixed schedule now depends on medical teams reaching him inside a displacement tent, or on his family being able to travel to a health centre that may be far away or no longer operating.

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When detecting the disease becomes another battle

Alongside the difficulties of vaccination, identifying cases of polio has become another challenge. Dr Ahmed Hijazi, a retired paediatrician from Gaza, says early diagnosis is particularly difficult because gastrointestinal and viral illnesses are widespread and often have similar symptoms.

"The first symptoms of poliovirus, such as fever, fatigue, headache, vomiting and limb pain, look like dozens of intestinal viruses that are rife in the displacement camps," Dr Ahmed explained. "That makes it extremely hard to catch cases before acute flaccid paralysis sets in."

He also highlighted how children's already poor health conditions make them more vulnerable to disease, while the lack of rehabilitation services leaves those who develop paralysis with limited support.

"We are dealing with children who suffer from malnutrition and a lack of health care, which weakens their general health and makes them more vulnerable to disease. And with rehabilitation and physiotherapy centres absent or out of service, a child who is paralysed may not find the services he needs to regain whatever movement can be regained," he told The New Arab.

Doctors warn that polio can go undetected in Gaza as its early symptoms resemble common intestinal viruses [Getty]

For children who contract the virus, the difficulties do not end with a confirmed diagnosis. Polio can cause muscle weakness or permanent paralysis, and those affected may need physiotherapy, assistive devices and ongoing medical follow-up.

There is no specific drug that eliminates the virus once infection has occurred. However, supportive care and rehabilitation can help manage complications and improve motor function as far as possible.

For the infected child in Gaza, this means facing the disease while also being deprived of the medical support needed to manage its effects and prevent further complications.

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Vaccination campaigns in wartime

Following confirmation of the first human polio case in Gaza in August 2024, WHO, UNICEF and UNRWA, working with the Palestinian Ministry of Health, led emergency vaccination campaigns across the Strip.

The campaigns aimed to reach hundreds of thousands of children under the age of 10 with two doses of the novel oral polio vaccine type 2 (nOPV2).

The response involved more than simply supplying vaccines. It also included solar-powered cold storage and temperature indicators to monitor and protect vaccine shipments, helping to maintain the cold chain despite power cuts and fuel shortages.

The campaigns were carried out during localised humanitarian pauses, which allowed medical teams to reach large numbers of children.

According to campaign data, about 558,963 children had received the first dose by 13 September 2024, representing roughly 95 percent of those targeted at that stage.

The second round, completed in November of the same year, reached about 556,774 children, or around 94 percent of the target group.

However, despite these figures, military operations and difficulties reaching some areas created gaps in the vaccination programme.

In northern Gaza, the second round was delayed in October 2024 because of military operations, repeated displacement and the lack of safe corridors for medical teams. As a result, thousands of children were left without their second dose on time.

Palestinian children are vaccinated at the UNRWA clinic in Deir Balah, Gaza on August 25, 2025 [Getty]

The risk of transmission also remained. In February 2025, the WHO announced that circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 had again been detected in sewage samples collected in December 2024 and January 2025. Analysis showed that the virus was genetically linked to the strain detected earlier.

Although no new human cases had been reported at the time of the announcement, the continued presence of the virus in the environment showed that the risk of transmission had not ended.

Health organisations stress that vaccination campaigns, while necessary, cannot provide a complete solution without addressing the environmental conditions that allow the virus to spread.

This means preventing sewage from seeping into areas where displaced people live, ensuring access to clean water and restoring basic health services.

The vaccine alone is not enough

Dr Mahmoud Matar, a paediatrician at Al-Nasr Children's Hospital in central Gaza, says vaccination must be accompanied by improvements to the conditions in which children live.

"The drop of vaccine in a child's mouth protects him from the virus, but it does not protect him from the contamination around him. The real treatment for polio in Gaza starts with ending the war, providing clean water, rebuilding the sewage networks and allowing medicines and medical equipment in without restriction," Dr Mahmoud argued.

His comments come as Gaza's health sector continues to struggle with extensive damage and limited resources.

According to UNICEF updates issued in February 2026, no hospital in Gaza was fully functional. Only 18 of the Strip's 36 hospitals were partially functioning, while just three of 200 primary health care centres were operating at full capacity.

Efforts to address missed vaccinations have continued. In January 2026, a catch-up campaign for routine immunisations among children under three reached 15,689 children, about 87 percent of the target.

The campaign identified children who had missed earlier doses and provided polio vaccinations to those who needed to catch up. However, these efforts remain limited in the face of the scale of need, continued displacement and damage to health infrastructure.

Preventing polio requires more than providing a single dose of vaccine. It means restoring a routine immunisation programme that can follow every child, record the doses they have received and provide any they have missed.

It also requires continuous surveillance for acute flaccid paralysis, testing of sewage samples and ensuring medical teams can reach areas that are difficult to access.

For children who have already been infected, rehabilitation and ongoing care are equally important. They need neurological and muscular assessments, physiotherapy and motor rehabilitation, as well as assistive devices where necessary.

They also require nutritional, psychological and social support, alongside access to treatment outside the Strip for cases that need services unavailable in Gaza.

For Nafeen, these needs are not simply figures in a health report or recommendations made at a medical conference. They mean having a doctor who can follow her son's condition, a centre that can provide rehabilitation, and access to the medicines and supplies he needs.

They also mean having the chance to travel abroad if treatment is available outside Gaza. Above all, they mean not having to watch her child grow up in a displacement tent, unsure how she will meet his most basic needs.

A child who should have grown up protected by vaccination and health care is now facing a disease that was supposed to be a thing of the past. His family, meanwhile, is struggling to cope with the effects of his paralysis while also facing hunger, displacement and a lack of medical treatment.

For decades, Gaza's health sector worked to protect children from preventable diseases. But Israel's war on Gaza has broken many of the lines of defence that doctors, nurses and other health workers built over the years.

Today, doctors are facing a disease that can spread when sanitation systems fail, and children are left without the vaccinations they need.

Protecting Gaza's children from polio requires more than vaccines, important as they are. It means ending the war, restoring access to clean water and sanitation, rebuilding hospitals and care centres, ensuring a steady supply of vaccines, medicines and medical equipment, and providing rehabilitation for children who have already been infected.

In Gaza, polio threatens more than children's physical health. Its return shows how war can deprive children of their right to prevention and treatment, leaving families to face an uncertain future without the support they need.

Until living conditions improve, vaccination alone will struggle to protect children from a virus spreading in an environment where the basic conditions for good health have been lost.

Dr Haya Hijazi is a gynaecologist and obstetrician from Gaza