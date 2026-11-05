The 47th Cairo International Film Festival returns in 2026 with a programme that traditionally places Arab cinema at the centre of its wider international offering. While the International Competition features a selection of Arab titles, including films from Egypt, Lebanon and Morocco, the Horizons of Arab Cinema Competition remains a key platform for regional filmmaking, bringing together established directors and emerging voices whose work explores the social, cultural and political realities of the Arab world.

Highlights in the International Competition, with a jury chaired by Franco-Moroccan television and film director, producer, and writer Nabil Ayouch, include Al Baraneya by Egyptian filmmaker Ashgan El-Hamus, a story of a family divided by the prospect of selling its land in a village outside Cairo; BerleeN by Ahmad Abdalla, also from Egypt, which follows three Arab strangers through a surreal day in the German capital; In the Darkness I See You by Lebanese Nadim Tabet, exploring tensions between Syrian workers and Lebanese villagers; and this year’s Moroccan Oscar candidate Strawberries by Laïla Marrakchi, which follows Moroccan seasonal workers confronting exploitation in southern Spain.

Additionally, the festival will honour several prominent figures whose contributions have shaped cinema across generations and disciplines: Egyptian actor Asser Yassin will receive the Faten Hamama Excellence Award, while Egyptian screenwriter, songwriter, and playwright Medhat El Adl, pioneering cinematographer Saeed Shimi, and Mauritanian filmmaker Abderrahmane Sissako will receive the Golden Pyramid Honorary Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Meanwhile, the festival's Horizons of Arab Cinema Competition, whose jury features Egyptian director and writer Amr Salama, Palestinian director Laila Abbas and Romanian cinematographer Tudor Vladimir Panduru, spans seven films from Iraq, Algeria, Lebanon, Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt, alongside a Belgian-French production with Lebanese connections. Moving between fiction and documentary, the programme examines colonial legacies, intergenerational conflict, political upheaval, motherhood, and the precariousness of everyday life, offering a multifaceted portrait of communities confronting uncertain futures.

Unable to unite around a single vision of Arab identity, the selection offers a range of perspectives on communities negotiating their pasts while facing uncertain futures. Several films also receive their world or Middle East and North Africa premieres in Cairo, underlining the festival's continuing role as a meeting point for regional filmmakers and international audiences.

Here are the titles to look out for in the Horizons of Arab Cinema Competition:

Director: Ali Toffan Al-Fatlawi – Iraq, Qatar, Switzerland

Set in Iraq's expansive marshlands, the film follows Ayoub, a blind ferryman whose isolated existence is disrupted when he falls in love with a mysterious woman who appears to emerge from the water.

As those around him question whether the woman exists at all, Ayoub is forced to confront the uncertain boundaries between perception, belief and illusion. The film's premise places it at the intersection of intimate romance and the uncanny, using the marshes as a setting for a story about what it means to see, and whether certainty is always possible.

'Al Baseer – The Blind Ferryman' follows Ayoub, a blind ferryman living in Iraq's marshlands, whose life changes when he falls in love with a mysterious woman

Director: Mia Bendrimia – Algeria, France, Qatar

Filmmaker Mia Bendrimia embarks on a personal investigation into the ways colonialism fractured her family across Algeria and France.

What begins as an attempt to understand inherited silences and family taboos gradually becomes a more complicated reckoning. Each discovery produces further contradictions, forcing Bendrimia to reconsider not only the past but also her own place within the history she is trying to reconstruct. The documentary approaches colonial memory through the intimate terrain of family relationships, where political histories are transmitted, concealed and contested.

In 'Magma', Algerian filmmaker Mia Bendrimia investigates how French colonialism shaped her family's history across Algeria and France

Directors: Naël Khleifi and Lisa Debauche – Belgium, France

Hana works as an apprentice shepherdess in the isolation of the Alps, living far from the bustle of everyday society and the memories of her native Lebanon. Her carefully maintained solitude is disrupted by the arrival of Lisa, who has been sent to help with the animals. The encounter gradually draws Hana out of her isolation, encouraging her to reconnect with a personal history she has kept at a distance.

The film uses its remote landscape and the rhythms of rural work to explore displacement, belonging and the complex notion of identity and home.

Set in the remote French Alps, 'Summer Meadow' explores displacement and belonging through the story of a Lebanese shepherdess confronting her past

Director: Rania Rafei – Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar

Lebanon's second-largest city takes centre stage in this documentary tracing the city's history of uprisings from the 1940s to the present. Moving across generations and political factions, the film examines how successive waves of resistance have shaped Tripoli and its inhabitants. Rather than treating the city as a static backdrop to national history, Rafei approaches it as a living political landscape, marked by competing loyalties, collective memory and recurring struggles for change.

Its MENA premiere is among the competition's most explicitly political offerings, connecting the history of one Lebanese city to broader questions about protest, belonging and the possibilities of solidarity.

'The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripolis' examines the history of resistance and political unrest in Lebanon's second-largest city

Director: Aziz Shennawy – Tunisia, Saudi Arabia

A Tunisian single mother learns that her young son has a rare skin condition that prevents him from being exposed to sunlight. The diagnosis gradually transforms the family's everyday existence. As the mother's world contracts around the practical demands of caring for her child, ordinary routines become increasingly difficult, intensifying her isolation and fear.

Celebrating its world premiere in Cairo, the film approaches motherhood through the pressures of responsibility and the emotional labour of navigating circumstances beyond one's control. Its central conflict is both intimate and universal: how does a parent preserve a sense of possibility when the conditions of daily life seem to grow more restrictive?

'To the Sun and Beyond' follows a Tunisian single mother navigating life after discovering that her young son has a rare condition that prevents him from being exposed to sunlight

Director: Mohamed Zineddaine – Morocco, Italy

Set in the nocturnal streets and docks of a large port city, the film focuses on a young newspaper hawker who keeps watch alone through the night. As buried memories begin to resurface, Hamid reconstructs the chain of tragic events that has brought him to this suspended moment. Caught between a painful past and an uncertain future, he becomes a figure through whom the film explores the frustrations and fragile hopes of Moroccan youth.

The nighttime setting lends the story a sense of limbo, reflecting a protagonist unable to move forward without confronting what came before. Hamid's gradual piecing together of his history also suggests a broader concern with the ways individual lives are impacted by circumstances that may be difficult to escape or fully understand.

Moroccan filmmaker Mohamed Zineddaine explores memory, regret and the uncertain future of a young newspaper hawker haunted by his past

Director: Sara Shazly – Egypt, Belgium

Sara Shazly turns the camera towards her own family history, examining her complicated relationship with her mother, the niece of Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine, whose life choices shaped her childhood.

Born into a family of filmmakers, Shazly grew up between a mother absorbed by her professional commitments and the nannies who provided much of her emotional care. As Shazly prepares to become a mother herself, she revisits the choices that defined her upbringing, questioning the price of her mother's emancipation and the emotional absences that accompanied it.

Celebrating its world premiere in Cairo, Your Daughter is one of the selection's most intimate works, connecting the personal history of an Egyptian filmmaking family to wider debates about women's lives and the legacies parents leave behind.

In 'Your Daughter', Egyptian filmmaker Sara Shazly examines her complicated relationship with her mother as she prepares to become a parent herself

Mariana Hristova is a freelance film critic, cultural journalist, and programmer. She contributes to national and international outlets and has curated programs for Filmoteca de Catalunya, Arxiu Xènctric, and goEast Wiesbaden, among others. Her professional interests include cinema from the European peripheries and archival and amateur films