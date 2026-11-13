"If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters." The world woke up to these haunting words from Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg on Monday 9 June 2025, in a pre-recorded video that signalled that the Madleen, a humanitarian vessel carrying essential humanitarian aid to Gaza, had been intercepted by Israeli forces.

The Madleen, named after Gaza's sole fisherwoman Madleen Kulab, launched eight days prior by the Freedom Flotilla Campaign, a crew of 12 peaceful activists, politicians and journalists including Thunberg, who sought to break Israel's 19-year-blockade on Gaza by sea.

In response to their arrest, a new grassroots movement was born. French musician Vincent Viollet launched an Instagram account called Thousand Madleens to Gaza, which quickly gained momentum and became a decentralised solidarity movement of independent activists with 193 thousand followers on Instagram.

In a new film titled Madleens (Thousand Madleens to Gaza), members of the citizen-led movement from countries across Europe tell its story to the cameras.

Summing up the movement, one narrator tells the cameras, "They can stop one boat, but they cannot stop a thousand."

The documentary will screen at Hyde Park Book Club in Leeds on 29 November, with a discussion featuring a member of the flotilla crew

Premiering at this year's Leeds Palestinian Film Festival, which runs between 13 November and 6 December 2026, and also at the London Palestine Film Festival, Madleens tells the story of what citizens can achieve when they pool their expertise and take non-violent direct action to stop a genocide when governments fail or refuse to act.

Its director, French filmmaker Axel Chemin, says the film was born out of necessity.

"[We wanted] to break the illusion of powerlessness imposed by states and mainstream media and to show how ordinary citizens are organising in the face of a genocide broadcast live," Axel tells The New Arab.

"We didn't want to put Thousand Madleens to Gaza at the centre or to turn anyone into a hero. We wanted to speak out, denounce and organise against the genocide and the colonisation of Palestine. The film is mainly for people who aren't sure how to act in solidarity with Palestine. We want to show them that it's possible to come together, even without experience or a network."

He continues: "It's also a counter-narrative against media obfuscation; we offer rigorous research. We also wanted to make clear that we are not a humanitarian mission. Those missions already exist, and they are being blocked. Our mission is political and media-focused: to break the blockade in support of the Palestinian people's struggle, so that humanitarian aid can enter Gaza."

'Madleens' is a new documentary following the international flotilla coalition that set sail towards Gaza to challenge Israel’s blockade and draw attention to the suffering of Palestinians

Before her name became a symbol of international solidarity, Madleen Kulab was a fisherwoman in Gaza, working in a male-dominated industry and organising a guild for other fisherwomen

The history behind a movement

The film blends archival footage, footage of Thousand Madleens members undergoing rigorous safety and mental health training and physically preparing the vessels, and presenter-led segments.

At one point, the film shows members rehearsing what to do during an interception.

As a viewer, you experience a mix of emotions, from feeling uplifted as you witness the flotilla set sail against a backdrop of keffiyeh-wearing supporters waving from the docks, to fear and tension as the flotilla realises it is being watched by drones and eventually intercepted.

Axel says he filmed as events unfolded, chronicling everything leading up to the interception of the flotilla by Israeli forces in October 2025, with the aim of finishing filming by April 2026, when the flotilla was to set sail for Gaza again.

Madleens follows the movement over four months in France and Italy until the crews' return after their interception and arrest in October 2025.

However, the documentary does not begin with these events.

The film takes viewers over a century back in history, to the story of the occupation of Palestine, beginning with the rise of political Zionism at the end of the 19th century, before moving onto the 1948 Nakba and Israel's seizure of Palestinian territories after the 1967 Six-Day War.

To understand the dire need for solidarity with and mobilisation for Palestinians, says Axel, we must understand the historical and political events that led us to this point.

"The flotilla didn't come out of nowhere," says Axel. "The film places it within [the context of] two histories that echo each other: the history of Palestine from the late 19th century to today and the history of civil disobedience that grew out of it [such as] civilian flotillas from [Freedom Flotilla Coalition in] 2008 to the Madleen, and resistance on land as well as at sea."

He adds, "Thousand Madleens to Gaza is part of a movement that is broader and older than us and of a long history of struggle. The dominant narrative tries to confuse the situation, and we wanted to make it clear.

"Every fact is sourced, and every figure is documented, drawing on archival material, reports from NGOs and international institutions and the work of historians, including Israeli historians. History is the subject of a real battle of narratives, with a lot of rewriting, and we wanted to lay an anti-colonial foundation for our thinking and our action."





The next wave of solidarity

The most recent flotilla, a collaboration between the Global Sumud Flotilla and Freedom Flotilla Coalition, set sail from Marseille, France; Naples, Italy; and Barcelona, Spain throughout April 2026.

Thousand Madleens to Gaza ultimately made the decision to delay their participation in the April 2026 flotilla, which saw 400 activists aboard 54 civilian boats being intercepted near Greece and brutally arrested by Israeli forces, with activists saying they were beaten and sexually assaulted.

But this has not deterred any of the three grassroots movements, who are as determined as ever to break Israel's naval blockade on Gaza in the future.

"The movement is built on numbers; they can stop one boat, but they won't be able to stop a large, international and determined flotilla," explains Axel.

"Of course, that's a metaphor, and it applies not only to sending flotillas but to every struggle for the liberation of Palestine. The first wave, in October 2025, had nine boats. The second wave left Marseille with 20 boats on April 4, 2026, heading for the international meeting point."

"Our Palestinian partners asked us for actions that directly confront Western complicity. So, when our Palestinian partners called on us not to sail, we collectively decided to stop the mission as it had been planned. Today, the real question isn't how big the next flotilla will be, but where we can be most useful.

"The genocide doesn't start at sea; it takes root here, in Europe, in industrial, political and media complicity. Two days after this decision, the Israelis made arrests off the coast of Greece. And we have all witnessed the violence directed at our comrades from other organisations, with whom we stand in solidarity."

Those who support the Palestinian plight for self-determination will already be familiar with the historical and news events recounted in the film, but Madleens seeks to serve as educational viewing for new audiences.

In addition to the film festival screenings, it will be released online for free with more than 10 subtitled versions.

"Anyone can organise a screening," says Axel. "It is also for people who already know the situation but don't know how to act. We want to show them that it's possible to organise. It's a call to action, but not necessarily to join Thousand Madleens specifically.

"We are just one approach among many other solidarity initiatives. The message is that ordinary citizens, organised across borders, can confront what governments choose to ignore, even without experience or a network."

Yousra Samir Imran is a British Egyptian writer and author based in Yorkshire. She is the author of Hijab and Red Lipstick, published by Hashtag Press

Follow her on X: @UNDERYOURABAYA