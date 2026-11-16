For a short while in late October, the water reaching Mohammad al-Husseini’s orchards in south Lebanon ran black. Then it turned red.

Mohammad, 52, lives in Aitaroun in the Tyre district and grows citrus fruits, avocados, bananas and some olives in Qadmus, Abbasiyeh and Burj al-Shamali. His land is supplied by the Qasmiyeh irrigation project, a canal about 55 kilometres long that runs from Ghazieh, south of Sidon, to Mansouri, south of Tyre.

As head of the South Farmers’ Gathering, a union of growers who depend on the Litani River, Mohammad reported the change in water colour to the Litani River Authority, the public body responsible for managing Lebanon’s longest river.

The authority said its field teams had recorded a sharp deterioration in water quality from 28 October. At several points in the river’s lower basin, the water had turned black and red, with the discolouration extending as far as the Zrariyeh diversion dam, between Zrariyeh and Tayr Falsay, 10 to 15 kilometres from the sea.

The authority’s director general, Sami Alawieh, linked the change to an Israeli explosion that day near Deir Mimas, a village in the Marjayoun district whose valley the river runs through.

Mohammad, meanwhile, blamed Israeli forces for bulldozing the riverbed to build crossings and bridges, saying the red colour had lingered for about four days.

“When the enemy bulldozes villages emptied of their people, and agricultural and civilian infrastructure, let alone burns orchards, forests and woodland with white phosphorus, this is a war crime, and light must be shed on it,” he told The New Arab.

The Litani rises in the Bekaa Valley, feeds the Qaraoun reservoir and flows south and west towards the Mediterranean, north of Tyre. Its basin covers about 2,110 square kilometres, roughly a fifth of Lebanon. In the south, around 2,000 farmers are registered to draw irrigation water from the river, according to Mohammad.

The recent discolouration has now become the basis of a legal complaint. For the first time, the authority has taken Israeli damage to the Litani to the courts, rather than relying solely on technical reports, as it did after the 2006 war.

However, establishing the cause of the latest pollution may prove difficult. Scientists warn that decades of industrial waste, sewage and official inaction have left the river so polluted that distinguishing the effects of Israeli attacks from existing contamination could be a challenge. They also say Lebanon’s own failures to tackle pollution could weaken its case.

Polluted, discoloured water in the Litani River near Bednayel, Lebanon, on 9 December 2025 [© Sarah Abdallah]

A case built in court

Against this backdrop, the authority took legal action on 29 October, when it filed a judicial report with the Nabatieh police, following instructions from the region’s appellate public prosecutor, Judge Najat Abu Shaqra.

Sami said the damage was caused by debris and material entering the river following Israeli military activity in the area.

“The attacks that took place last week in Marjayoun district caused sediment, residues and debris, with all the materials they carry, to move into the riverbed, which raised turbidity and polluted the river’s course,” Sami, who has headed the authority since 2018, told The New Arab.

As the contaminated water travelled downstream towards the Zrariyeh dam and the Qasmiyeh irrigation project, the authority shut the dam to protect farmers and their land. It also took water samples for testing.

Sami said the report aimed to “establish the environmental damage, prove a war crime and support complaints before local and international bodies.” He added that international agreements required institutions to document such crimes through a formal judicial record.

The authority subsequently took the matter to the government. On 5 November, it sent the report, along with a second report concerning an Israeli strike near the Qaraoun dam on 26 May that damaged nearby electrical facilities, to Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri.

It wants both reports added to Lebanon’s national file on Israeli violations and used in diplomatic and legal channels under the rules of international humanitarian law, which protect dams, civilian objects and the natural environment.

But the damage is not confined to the stretch of river where the discolouration was first recorded. Further upstream, Israeli forces have also been bulldozing around Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, a village on the Litani’s northern bank about nine kilometres from Nabatieh.

Israel has designated the village, along with Froun and Srifa, as one of its 'pilot zones'. These are areas covered by a US-backed security model adapted from Gaza and intended to keep Hezbollah fighters and weapons out of the south.

Israeli forces bulldoze areas around Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, a village on the northern bank of the Litani River, about nine kilometres from Nabatieh, on 25 October [Getty]

Despite the authority’s investigation, no laboratory results had been released by the time of publication. Sami briefed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on the damage on 2 November and, three days later, warned farmers against using the water for irrigation.

The New Arab also contacted the relevant Lebanese authorities for comment. A source at the Environment Ministry said he was not an expert on the matter and referred questions to the minister’s office, which had not responded by the time of publication. The Lebanese Agricultural Research Institute also did not respond to requests for comment.

For Mohammad, the latest incident has brought an end to a period in which farmers had been able to rely on cleaner irrigation water. Unlike the upper basin, where the Qaraoun reservoir has been contaminated by industrial waste and heavy metals for more than four decades, farmers in the lower basin do not draw water from the reservoir. Instead, they rely on the springs of Ain al-Zarqa and their tributaries.

Sami explained that the water from Qaraoun was not used for irrigation.

“The Qaraoun lake is closed and used to generate hydroelectric power, and its water is not fit for irrigation,” he said, adding that none of it is released into the river.

Although the lower basin had previously faced pollution problems of its own, these had largely been addressed. Sand quarries in Aishiyeh, Rihan and near the Khardali bridge had caused problems by releasing washing sludge that clogged irrigation networks.

Following complaints filed by the authority in 2019, the Environment Ministry ordered the quarries to close. The authority also demolished illegal rest stops along the riverbank.

By November 2025, the authority’s tests showed that the lower basin fully met irrigation standards.

“We were extremely comfortable, for more than eight years,” he said.

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Pollution that predates the war

However, the latest incident has exposed a wider problem: the Litani was already heavily polluted long before the recent Israeli attacks.

Najat Saliba, a member of parliament and professor of analytical chemistry at the American University of Beirut, said more than $1 billion had been earmarked for cleaning the Litani over the past decade.

A 2016 law alone allocated 1,100 billion Lebanese pounds, equivalent to about $730m at the official exchange rate at the time. This was in addition to international loans, including $55m from the World Bank. Yet Lebanon’s Court of Audit later found that treatment plants built with the money had been left unfinished or idle.

Najat said the river continued to change colour periodically, turning green or yellow, and now black and red.

She said factories had dumped toxic waste into the river for decades without prosecution, while sewage flowed directly into it. The water also carried fertilisers, pesticides, rubbish and slaughterhouse waste. In the Bekaa, the authority sealed slaughterhouses in Bednayel after blood turned the river red.

Against this history of pollution, Najat said it was important not to overlook the responsibility of Lebanese authorities and businesses.

“We are not trying to downplay the Israeli attacks, their scale and their capacity to pollute the river, but where is the responsibility of the Lebanese and the state?” she asked.

She said the results of laboratory tests would be crucial in determining the source of the latest contamination. If they revealed explosive residues, they could help link the pollution to Israel. However, a mixture of pesticides, sewage and industrial waste would make that connection less clear and weaken Lebanon’s ability to raise the issue internationally.

“Our failure to remove these encroachments and to punish and hold polluters accountable in the past weakens our position today, because we cannot say for certain that this pollution is the result of Israeli attacks,” she said.

Kamal Slim, a biologist at the Lebanese University who has studied the river for decades, also pointed to the difficulty of identifying the source of water pollution. He said black water in Lebanon’s rivers had often come from 'zibar', the dark wastewater produced by olive presses. He first recorded it in the Hasbani River a decade ago and later at Machghara, Ain al-Zarqa and Damour. Red water, he said, had usually come from slaughterhouses.

However, Kamal believes the latest incident is different.

“This time,” he said, “Israeli military works are the most likely cause, though other sources cannot be excluded.”

Beyond the difficulty of identifying polluters, Kamal said weak financial penalties had also allowed the problem to continue. Fines of five million, 10 million or even 100 million Lebanese pounds, roughly $56 to $1,100, meant little to factories whose daily profits were far higher. He said only constant monitoring and deterrent penalties would bring about change.

Hisham Younes, an environmental researcher who heads the Southern Greens association, pointed to previous evidence of pollution linked to Israeli military activity.

Authority tests in December 2024 found phosphorus and phosphate concentrations about 20 times their five-year average. The authority’s report linked the increase to shelling during the previous war.

Younes said military activity could contaminate water through several routes, including damage to riverbanks and the movement of soil and sediment.

“Explosions, bulldozed riverbanks, heavy vehicles and munitions, including white phosphorus, churn up soil and sediment and wash fuel, oil and explosive residues into the water, damaging the river’s habitats and its ability to recover,” he told The New Arab.

The water underground

While the pollution visible in the river has raised immediate concerns, environmental experts warn that the damage could extend much further. For Samir Zaatiti, a geologist and hydrologist, the greater danger lies beneath the surface, in the groundwater that supplies much of Lebanon.

Samir estimates that Lebanon’s aquifers hold three-quarters of the country’s water.

His concerns are informed by decades of work in the south. Samir drilled 90 wells with the Council of the South, a government body set up to fund development in the region, and another 40 in the border strip during the Israeli occupation, which ended in 2000.

Reflecting on the region’s reliance on water supplies from across the border during that period, he said: “Some villages there bought water from Israel between 1993 and 1998 at $1.50 a cubic metre, even though the aquifer beneath them could have supplied them.”

That underground water supply is now under strain from the war. Lebanon’s Energy and Water Ministry has said that debris and chemical remnants from weapons are contaminating rivers and groundwater, and that at least 34 water facilities have been damaged since 2023.

One of those facilities is the Wazzani spring pumping station, which supplied 40 towns in the south with up to 45,000 cubic metres of water a day.

The scale of the damage has also been documented by humanitarian organisations. Doctors Without Borders found damaged wells, pumps and filtration units in all 20 villages it assessed, warning that families cannot return home without access to water.

In late September, Israeli attacks destroyed water wells in Mansouri, the coastal town where the Qasmiyeh canal ends.

For Samir, the destruction of water infrastructure is only part of the problem. He fears that toxic materials from war debris could eventually reach underground water supplies.

He has learned that rubble from the war, containing paint and other toxic materials, is being dumped alongside rubbish in valleys and seasonal streams. During the winter, rain could carry these materials into the aquifers. His calls for wells to be tested have so far gone unanswered.

The Litani River Authority has also raised concerns that pollution could spread to the springs and groundwater around the river.

“The colour of the water, black, red, yellow or green, is about the media scoop,” Samir said. “While the bigger concern is the pollution of groundwater, Lebanon’s real wealth.”

Suzanne Abou Said is a journalist based in Lebanon

This piece is published in collaboration with Egab