Knafeh Queens' signature knafeh pies and cupcakes deliver a sensory symphony the moment they leave the oven: sizzling hot, crowned with a whisper of vibrant pistachios, and boasting a flawlessly crispy shell that opens to warm, molten cheese.

These masterpieces have won the taste buds and hearts of people worldwide.

California-based Knafeh Queens is the culmination of fateful experiences, created to offer a profoundly delicious journey while honouring a bigger mission.

That greater purpose originates from a deeper foundation in Fatmah Muhammad's roots. Long before she earned awards and crowned her knafeh with the royal title it deserves today, Fatmah was a young girl in Independence, Missouri.

Her parents were Palestinian immigrants who came to the United States in the 1970s hoping to create a warm home, arriving with nothing more than a "backpack full of stuff" and treasured family recipes passed down for generations.

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They settled in a neighbourhood where they were the only immigrant family and were met with prejudice and hostility.

Full of grace and patience, Fatmah's parents protected their six children from the hurtful realities of that discrimination.

"They didn't want us to have that view of others," Fatmah tells The New Arab. Instead, Fatmah's parents lived by a beautiful oath of complete grace, "holding the 70 excuses to the heart" for those who misdefined them.

While her siblings rode their bikes, seven-year-old Fatmah was enraptured by the aromas of her mother's kitchen. She watched in awe as her mother used her ancestral recipes for something greater.

These moments showed Fatmah that her mother chose love instead of fear. She layered traditional knafeh and baked fresh khobz (bread), then handed the warm delights to her children to deliver to their neighbours' homes. The magical experience taught her how to see her identity and define community.

"Slowly, I saw our neighbourhood coming together, and everyone started loving us," Fatmah reflects.

"As a little kid, I didn't realise how powerful it was until I got older, but I always connected food around unity, uniting people, and just winning hearts."

Knafeh Queens brings a modern twist to traditional Palestinian knafeh, transforming the much-loved dessert into pies and cupcakes [Instagram @knafehqueens]

A childhood love of knafeh

Fatmah followed her mother through the kitchen, taking mental notes on her recipes and begging her mother to shred the cheese or melt the butter.

This proved useful when, one afternoon, her father announced guests were arriving within an hour. Though confident and unfazed, her mother faced the daunting task of preparing the traditional dinner spread.

Fatmah confidently seized the moment and declared, "Mama, I'll make the knafeh." Met with initial hesitation from her mother, she ultimately let Fatmah make the knafeh.

She replicated her ancestors' recipe so flawlessly that the guests jokingly told Fatmah's mother the seven-year-old's knafeh was even better than her own. In that moment, Fatmah's love and dedication to making knafeh were sealed.

While Fatmah's mother used her recipes to build unity and love, her father gently inspired her to become an entrepreneur.

Young Fatmah and her siblings excitedly accompanied their dad to his store. Working in the store wasn't just a sweet childhood memory; it was a firsthand lesson in leadership, a strong work ethic, and creating a positive customer experience.

Those early days gave Fatmah a clear business mind long before curating her own brand.

Decades later, Knafeh Queens was born from this perfect union: her mother's recipe for compassion, seamlessly bound to her father's blueprint for business.

Fatmah, founder of Knafeh Queens, draws on her Palestinian heritage and her mother’s recipes to bring people together through food [Instagram @knafehqueens]

But Knafeh Queens was never just about selling a delicious dessert. The brand goes far beyond that, serving as a platform for community connection and a way to represent her Palestinian heritage.

"I wanted people, when they eat my knafeh, to realise that Muslim women are compassionate, loving, and uniting. I want them to deeply feel as if they were having knafeh from my ancestors," Fatmah says.

A crown built on community

Winning her first pie contest sparked the business, showing Fatmah that she could do what she had accomplished on a much larger scale.

Before the contest began, Fatmah was met with a man who was uncomfortable with her identity. His reaction reminded her that prejudice would not affect her experience.

After winning first place, Fatmah caught his glance. This forced him to recognise that the woman he tried to put down had just delivered an eloquent acceptance speech.

Filled only with love, Fatmah walked up to him and kindly asked, "Hey, would you like to try a piece of my knafeh?" Her actions inspired a reaction of warmth and gratitude from the man.

Sharing the Palestinian dessert, knafeh, helped people connect with it instantly. Knafeh was always something she also shared with her friends, but soon they requested it for all their events.

Not one to say no, Fatmah always had the knafeh prepared. Soon, the experience she had with her mother repeated itself with her daughter Rheyanah.

Fatmah recalls, "When my daughter was ten, she started making it from A to Z. One day, she was like, 'Mama, why don't we sell this to the whole world?"

Once Fatmah became convinced, her friends coincidentally came up with the naturally fitting name 'Knafeh Queens' without even speaking to one another. With support from her loving community, the business officially launched.

Knafeh Queens has reached high-profile celebrities such as Dua Lipa [Instagram @knafehqueens]

Fatmah has the perfect answer for anyone curious about the secret behind her award-winning creation: "The first ingredient is a lot of love."

This is profoundly true because the sweetness of the love poured into every knafeh pie and cupcake shows in each bite and keeps people coming back.

In one of Fatmah's favourite Q&A sessions, she reminded the audience that the ultimate ingredient in anything you make is pure intention.

"I used to love when my grandma would tell me, 'When you cook, remember the niya (intention),'" Fatmah shares. "She would say you can completely ruin a dish just by having bad niya while preparing it."

Fatmah's commitment to intention ultimately helps her stay resilient. When the world feels challenging, she constantly renews her ultimate purpose.

"I'm not going to let hate win," she states. "If anything, now I need to crank it up, be louder, and be more present. The more I show up, the more of a chance people get to learn."

This visibility has opened remarkable new chapters, placing Fatmah at high-profile gatherings, alongside individuals who may not have met a Palestinian woman.

With her knafeh serving as a universal language, the first bite always starts a conversation about origin, letting Fatmah speak about Palestine in a beautiful, resonant way.

She explains, "I get to talk about the human us and the humanity, the joy and the celebrations around knafeh that have been passed down for generations."

From blue ribbons to universal acclaim, Knafeh Queens continues to grow as both an award-winning success and an eternal legacy of her Palestinian heritage.

The emotional sweetness poured into the knafeh, and its mind-blowing taste, have changed cultural narratives and won hearts.

Knafeh Queens' legacy is built on resilience, community, and niya.

As Fatmah looks ahead, she shares the crown with her daughters, ensuring that the sweet legacy continues to positively touch future generations.

Chereen Shurafa is a psychotherapist, writer, and researcher whose work explores Arab culture, language, grief, trauma, and mental health. Her writing has appeared in Psyche, Book XI, and multiple news outlets. Her research on how mental health is expressed in Arabic social media has appeared in international peer-reviewed publications