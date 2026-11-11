Moving from state education to a well-to-do grammar school as a teenager in the 2010s was an undermining experience for Birmingham-raised, British-Somali playwright Fatima Ali Omar and her friends.

"It was very apparent to us that people didn't like the way that we spoke, the way we came in, the areas that we were from… the overwhelming feeling was that there was a real, concentrated effort to put us in our place," Fatima tells The New Arab.

"Grammar schools are built on this idea of a meritocracy and levelling the playing field, so that any kid who happens to be from a working-class background is able to thrive in these institutions," she continues.

"What often actually happens is that you're met with hostility and a real sense that you aren't welcome there, that you have to prove that you deserve to be there in some way – and that the only way to do that is to conform."

Fatima's experiences at this grammar school sixth form helped inspire Off-Key, her debut full-length play, which is currently touring the UK.

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In Off-Key, we follow best friends Sabrin (played by Mannan Guled) and Ruqqiyah (Salma Muse) as they make a similarly fraught transition to a high-achieving grammar school.

Over time, their ambitions diverge; Sabrin takes the next step toward her dream of becoming a professional musician, while Ruqqiyah spearheads a campaign to have a problematic teacher fired.

"It's a play that is fundamentally about two girls who really love each other and are friends that are being pulled apart by forces they can't control," Fatima says.

"It also asks questions that are being faced by young people today: what's the cost of admission to an elite institution? And more importantly: what does it mean to be accepted by a lot of these institutions now? What do you give up with this acceptance?"

Fatima Ali Omar's debut full-length play, Off-Key, is currently touring the UK [SideeYe/BhamHipp]

Fatima is varied and profoundly creative. She learned to play the piano in her early teens, but unlike Off-Key's Sabrin, music has always been a "private pleasure" for her, not something to pursue professionally.

She considered pursuing screenwriting while studying English Literature at university, and she now works in television as a producer and researcher.

Theatre-making wasn't something she had considered until, in 2023, she saw Dugsi Dayz, a landmark play for British-Somali and British Muslim theatre, and attended a post-show Q&A featuring members of Side eYe, the theatre collective that produced the play. That performance and Q&A session proved revelatory.

"I was like, wait, you can do this? You can put four Somali girls on stage and run jokes for an hour, and it will be incredible to watch? I just knew that I had to be involved," Fatima says.

Armed with her television experience, Fatima joined Side eYe to co-direct the play Desperate Times in 2023.

She was later accepted into a Royal Court Theatre new writers' programme, where she wrote the beginning of what would eventually become Off-Key.

The play follow best friends Sabrin (played by Mannan Guled) and Ruqqiyah (Salma Muse) as they make a similarly fraught transition to a high-achieving grammar school [SideeYe/BhamHipp]

Her initiation into theatre came at an exciting time for British Muslim playwrights, who have made themselves impossible to ignore.

"We're in such exciting times for playwriting right now… Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan's Peanut Butter and Blueberries is on in Leeds at the moment, Zain Dada just had Blue Mist come back to Stratford East, Karim Khan's Sweetmeats and Waleed Akhtar's The P Word at Bush… It's just such an incredible moment for new writing. In a way, it's like wow, I can't believe I'm involved in this and that it has happened so organically," Fatima says.

Arts education, particularly for kids of working-class backgrounds, is a passion of this young playwright. The age of austerity in the UK began to bite when Fatima was still at a state school; as at so many state schools across the country, the music and drama departments — deemed the least essential to a child's education — were being cut.

Through Sabrin and Ruqqiyah, Off-Key confronts this destruction of imagination and potential ​​​​[SideeYe/BhamHipp]

"It was one of those moments that felt deeply unfair. I remember talking to my music teacher and asking: ‘What can we do? If we try hard enough, can we get you back?'" Fatima recalls.

"There's something so pure in that idealism, but also deeply tragic. The prevailing question was: Why? Why is this happening? The cuts to arts funding have really collectively limited and destroyed our imagination… a lot of kids today aren't even aware of what they should have access to, and a right to, compared to privately educated peers."

Through Sabrin and Ruqqiyah, Off-Key confronts this destruction of imagination and potential.

Where a robust arts education has become so scarce, perhaps Off-Key fills some of the resulting void, reminding or showing its younger audience members that you can become whoever you want to be — a musician, an activist, both, or neither.

You could even become a playwright, like Fatima.

"It seems that the young people are loving the play," she says of reception to the first shows on the UK tour.

"And if a young person watches this play and comes away thinking, I could and should play an instrument, or I could and should change the world — it's a double win.

"Everything lives and dies by imagination in so many aspects of life. In the least corny way possible: if you can dream it, believe it."

Off-Key tours cities in the UK until 16 November; more information on tour dates and tickets here

Shahla Omar is a freelance journalist based in London. Follow her on Instagram: @shahlatan