In the UK, Europe, America and Australia, or the so-called ‘West,’ Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment continue to escalate year on year.

Growing misinformation campaigns about Muslims and Islam by far-right entities, the growth in popularity of far-right populist political parties, and the never-ending antics of US President Donald Trump have real and tangible consequences for Muslims living in Western societies, facing discrimination, verbal abuse, physical harassment and anti-Muslim violence on a daily basis.

This Islamophobia Awareness Month, The New Arab took to its bookshelves to round up ten books, fiction and non-fiction, that explore the origins and upward trend of Islamophobia, while accurately depicting what it means to be Muslim in the West today.

The Othered Woman: How White Feminism Harms Muslim Women, by Shahed Ezaydi (Pluto Press)

This highly anticipated non-fiction book by British-Libyan author and journalist Shahed Ezaydi dissects, chapter by chapter, how the white feminist movement throughout history has stepped on the toes of Muslim women and women of colour in order to succeed.

Arguing that White feminism has done Muslim women more harm than good, either by acting as the White saviour or by arguing that Muslim women are oppressed, while at the same time dismissing them and making decisions for them, The Othered Woman reveals how White feminists have often worked in tandem with far-right and imperialist regimes in order to make strides that benefit White women only. An essential read.

Veiled Threat: On Being Visibly Muslim in Britain, by Nadeine Asbali (Biteback Publishing)

Part memoir, part socio-political commentary, British-Libyan author and journalist Nadeine Asbali recalls the seismic shift in treatment she experienced when she decided to put on the hijab at age 14 in England.

In Veiled Threat, Asbali explores the gendered nature of Islamophobia and how race, class, politics, motherhood and education intersect, adding additional layers of discrimination for visibly Muslim women in Britain.

At the crux of the book is the tale of how Asbali learned to be unapologetically Muslim while living in a country that is constantly suspicious of Muslims, placing them under state surveillance.

The Things I Would Tell You: British Muslim Women Write, edited by Sabrina Mahfouz (Saqi Books)

Anthology The Things I Would Tell You, edited by British-Egyptian author, poet and playwright Sabrina Mahfouz, is a treasure trove of essays, short stories, poems and play scripts written by Muslim women living in Britain of all ages, from a girl in her teens to Egyptian novelist Ahdaf Soueif, who is in her seventies.

The book succeeds in demonstrating not only a wide variety of Muslim literary talent, but also the variety and richness of experiences Muslim women in Britain have.

Many of the pieces accurately depict life for Muslims in Britain today, from Mahfouz's play Battleface on Britain's dangerous counter-terrorism policy, to the long-term mental health impact that racism and Islamophobia have on Muslims, in Aisha Mirza's essay, Staying Alive Through Brexit.

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All-American Muslim Girl, by Nadine Jolie Courtney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

American-Jordanian novelist Nadine Jolie Courtney's YA novel All-American Muslim Girl has been praised for its accurate depiction of coming of age as a Muslim teenager in American society today.

When Allie starts dating the most popular boy at school, Wells Henderson, she realises that his father is America's most famous Conservative shock jock (a radio DJ who is offensive for entertainment).

She makes the decision not to tell them she is Muslim. However, as anti-Muslim sentiment continues to rise across America, it has the opposite effect on Allie, triggering a curiosity to learn more about her faith.

Can you be the 'perfect all-American girl' and a practising Muslim?

Odd Girl Out, by Tasneem Abdur-Rashid (David Fickling Books)

Known for her Muslim rom-coms, British-Bengali author Tasneem Abdur-Rashid turns her hand to YA fiction with her latest book, Odd Girl Out.

Fifteen-year-old Maaryah experiences reverse culture shock when she has to move back to Essex from Dubai after her parents divorce.

The only hijab-wearing girl at her new high school, Maaryah finds herself on the receiving end of cruel Islamophobic jokes and bullying.

Odd Girl Out succeeds in depicting the pressures of being a Muslim teenager in the West today, where you are contending with bullying, racism and isolation while also trying to make friends, fit in and fall in love at the same time.

Tangled in Terror: Uprooting Islamophobia, by Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan (Pluto Press)

From Peanut Butter and Blueberries playwright and poet Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan comes Tangled in Terror: Uprooting Islamophobia, a guide to Islamophobia, its origins in 19th-century colonialism, and how, over the decades, Muslims have been turned into a security threat by Western states.

From how Muslims in the West are othered to unpacking Prevent and counter-terrorism strategies, Tangled in Terror is a digestible read that not only equips readers with a full understanding of Islamophobia, its origins, impact and reach, but enables them to visualise what society would look like if structural violence, racism and discrimination were to be dismantled.

Muslim, Actually: How Islam is Misunderstood and Why It Matters, by Tawseef Khan (Atlantic Books)

This updated edition of The Muslim Problem has a new cover and new title. In Muslim, Actually, British-Pakistani novelist, lawyer and PhD holder Tawseef Khan challenges each of the major stereotypes that people in the West hold when it comes to Muslims and Islam, such as Muslim men being violent, or Islam being anti-women, or Muslims in the West being 'unwilling to integrate.'

Part memoir and part political commentary, the book also includes interviews and insights from prominent Muslim scholars, writers and activists like amina wadud and Reza Aslan.

You Think You Know Me, by Ayaan Mohamud (Usborne)

You Think You Know Me is British-Somali YA author Ayan Mohamud's first novel, about a teenage Somali girl finishing high school in London, against a backdrop of rising knife crime and Islamophobia.

Protagonist Hanan has perfected the art of being the 'good Muslim' in her majority-White school, her family urging her to keep her head down and mouth shut and to stay out of trouble.

When a local man is murdered, the tide turns against the local Muslim community, and Hanan feels that she can stay silent no longer.

A powerful novel about finding your voice, refusing to compromise your beliefs and having to be brave as a young visibly Muslim woman in Britain today.

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What Will People Think? A Novel, by Sara Hamdan (Henry Holt)

Media fact-checker by day and secret stand-up comedian by night, American-Palestinian author and editor Sara Hamdan’s protagonist, Mia, lives a double life, trying to break into the New York comedy circuit without disappointing her Palestinian grandparents, who have sacrificed everything to bring her up right.

What Will People Think? succeeds in portraying what it is like to be Muslim and Arab in America post 9/11: the ever-present feeling that you should keep your head down and not make yourself noticeable, the assumptions non-Muslim friends make about you, and the overt and covert racism that American Muslims face daily.

Mia's father dies during the 9/11 attacks and yet recalls being called a terrorist by her cruel classmates.

Coming of Age in the War on Terror, by Randa Abdel-Fattah (UNSW Press)

A little different from her usual YA fiction is Palestinian-Australian author and lawyer Randa Abdel-Fattah’s non-fiction book on the generation of young Australian Muslims born or raised after 9/11, called Coming of Age in the War on Terror.

From the events of 9/11 and the ensuing American invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq, to the impact of ISIS and the recent growth of the far-right, Abdel-Fattah draws on interviews with young Australian Muslims as primary sources, allowing them to speak for themselves about how Islamophobia has impacted their childhoods, making them the bearers of state, societal and school suspicion.

Yousra Samir Imran is a British Egyptian writer and author based in Yorkshire. She is the author of Hijab and Red Lipstick, published by Hashtag Press

Follow her on X: @UNDERYOURABAYA