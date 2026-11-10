While working across stage and screen, Palestinian acting stalwart and acclaimed playwright Amer Hlehel long wanted to produce a work that reflected his love of poetry.

As he wrangled with feelings of helplessness and rage while Israel unleashed genocide on Gaza, he poured through the writings of Gaza's poets.

"I started searching for the poets of Gaza and what they were writing about the lives they were living, between one death and the next," Amer tells The New Arab.

"After more than a year of feeling helpless, and of losing faith that art could change anything or save the life of a single child, I found myself reading the Arabic translation of If I Must Die by the poet Refaat Alareer," he says in reference to the Palestinian academic and poet who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in December 2023.

"Rereading it in Arabic, I realised the poem holds a will: a will to tell the story. Death can take bodies away, but it cannot erase the story as long as someone is still telling and moving it on."

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From this realisation came I'm From There, a one-man show that combines storytelling and performance and will grace the stage at the OES Cultural and Sports Centre in Amman this week as part of the Hakaya Festival.

I'm From There isn't strictly autobiographical, but it traces places, memories, and milestones that shaped him.

The performance asks its audience to reflect on how those same factors shape their sense of belonging, spurring a collective consciousness in the room.

The "There" in the show's title "is everything that isn't here and now," Amer explains. "It's distant childhood memory, the places that once were and that I passed through, and the times that shaped my life," he says.

"It's the whole country: Qadita, our village that was displaced and destroyed in the Nakba; Al-Jish, the village where I was born; Haifa, where I live; and Gaza, where the pain is bleeding."

Amer Hlehel is a prominent Palestinian actor, director and playwright [Al Balad]

Amer is one of Palestine's most recognisable thespians, having starred in films like Hany Abu Assad's Paradise Now and The Idol; Elia Abu Assad's The Time That Remains; and Kaouther Ben Hania's The Voice of Hind Rajab.

On stage, he has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company, and at the Royal Court and the Young Vic theatres in London. He has written multiple plays performed beyond Palestine, including the award-winning Taha.

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As for I'm From There, this Amman performance is the first time it will be seen outside Palestine. It was first performed at the El Hakawati Theatre (otherwise known as the Palestinian National Theatre) in Jerusalem, with which Amer has had a long, fruitful relationship.

"I've worked with El-Hakawati for more than ten years. I wrote and performed in two works there, and we're working on another project together. It's a deep relationship and a blessing for me," Amer says.

"El-Hakawati generously gave this show a grant that helped us finish producing it. The grant wasn't only financial – it was moral support too, because it gave the show a meaningful and genuine home."

Though all parts of Palestine are integral to I'm From There, Amer seeks to draw attention to the unique experiences of 1948 Palestinians – Palestinians who live within Israel's 1948 borders imposed after the atrocities of the Nakba.

"I think what will draw the audience most is how particular the story is, because it reveals the world of Palestinians inside the 1948 territories," he explains.

"We are a group that is almost marginal in the Palestinian story. Art about us is very rare in the Arab world, and audiences barely know the details of our lives," he adds.

"This show will reveal many sides of our story: our weaknesses and strengths, our defeats, our confusions, our contradictions and, most importantly, our sense of belonging."

I'm From There opens the 19th edition of Hakaya, organised by Al Balad Theatre, a not-for-profit cultural organisation based in Amman.

This year's Hakaya is dedicated to Hamza Al-Aqrabawi, a Palestinian folklorist and storyteller who died after drowning in the River Nile while on a trip to Egypt last year at the age of 40.

"It's a great honour for I'm From There to open the Hakaya Festival, especially this edition dedicated to Hamza Al-Aqrabawi, the captivating storyteller we lost far too soon," Amer says.

"I'm full of emotion and excitement to meet the audiences of Hakaya Festival and Amman once again. Every time I meet them, I feel as if I'm performing at home."

'I'm From There' is being performed at the OES Cultural and Sports Centre in Amman on 10 November. Tickets available here

Shahla Omar is a freelance journalist based in London. Follow her on Instagram: @shahlatan