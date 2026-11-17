For years, NGOs and civil society organisations in Morocco have provided essential helplines, safe shelters and legal aid to women facing different forms of violence or fleeing abusive environments.

Yet, for many women, legal protection alone does not address the root causes of the problems they face. Without a route to financial independence and autonomy, many remain trapped in cycles of economic dependency and vulnerability.

In Essaouira, a coastal city where the whitewashed medina popular with tourists contrasts with the poverty, literacy barriers and gender inequalities faced by many women in the community, one project is seeking to change this.

Launched by Association Féminine El Khir, a pioneering women's non-profit organisation, with support from the DROSOS Foundation, the TAMAYOUZ initiative addresses these barriers through a community-led approach that includes a dedicated Women's Café.

The need for such initiatives is clear. Across Morocco, regional, educational and gender-based disparities remain stark. World Bank data indicates that female labour force participation stands at about 20 percent, compared with around 70 percent for men.

Additionally, roughly 70 percent of employed women interviewed in a 2019 survey said they did not have a contract, leaving them without the security of formal employment. In coastal and rural communities around Essaouira, restrictive social norms and economic barriers further limit the opportunities available to women.

"Without economic independence, many women remain trapped in cycles of dependency and domestic violence, regardless of the quality of the psychosocial or legal support they receive," explains Hanane Fzain, programme manager at DROSOS.

"What makes TAMAYOUZ particularly relevant is that it offers a holistic pathway. Rather than addressing one challenge in isolation, it tackles the multiple barriers women face, from rebuilding self-confidence and developing life skills to acquiring vocational skills, accessing employment or entrepreneurship opportunities, and receiving long-term support."

For Association Féminine El Khir, this approach builds on decades of work supporting women in the local community. Founded in 1998, the organisation initially focused on local advocacy, running a specialised centre that provided legal and psychological support for survivors of gender-based violence.

Over time, the team recognised that physical safety and legal support also needed to be accompanied by practical opportunities for women to become self-sufficient. TAMAYOUZ is one of several initiatives developed as part of this wider work.

"TAMAYOUZ was created to determine the needs of the women we support and to provide them with effective support," says Fatima Zahra Akechoud, communications officer at Association Féminine El Khir, who was also previously involved in coordinating the project's café.

"Many of these women are in highly vulnerable situations. They come from rural areas and face multiple challenges."

Fatima Zahra explains that the difficulties facing local women extend beyond direct physical violence.

"It is especially the psychological violence, economic violence, and the lack of support from their families or husbands," she says.

Association Féminine El Khir is a non-profit organisation established in Essaouira in 1998 to support single, widowed and divorced women facing vulnerable circumstances [Association Féminine El Khir Facebook page]

A three-stage path

To address these interconnected challenges, TAMAYOUZ is structured around three phases, spanning more than a year. These include an initial pre-training phase, professional vocational training and, finally, long-term support after training.

The first phase, which lasts between two and six months, focuses on personal development, emotional recovery and building foundational skills. Before moving on to vocational workshops, participants take part in practical activities to help prepare them for the workplace. These include stress management, art therapy, public speaking, sports and French communication classes.

"For me, I think the pre-training phase is the most important part of the programme," Fatima Zahra emphasises.

"They learn stress management, public speaking, and personal development coaching. It is very important for them to overcome fear and become more confident."

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Once they have completed this initial stage, participants move on to six months of technical training tailored to the local employment market. Courses include sewing, pastry-making, digital literacy, aesthetics, cooking and business entrepreneurship.

The association also aims to remove financial and practical barriers that might prevent women facing extreme hardship from taking part. It does this by offering transport assistance and free access to its on-site nursery.

Alongside the training, the café is a central part of the initiative. Designed by and for local women, the café offers a space to meet and take part in activities, while encouraging greater visibility and participation in public life in a city where cafés and other public spaces are largely dominated by men or frequented by foreign women.

"It is a welcoming space where women can meet, exchange experiences, learn from one another, and rebuild their confidence," Hanane explains.

"They are also actively involved in shaping the activities and managing the space, which strengthens their leadership and sense of ownership. For example, women recently gathered there to watch the Women's World Cup matches together, something that would have been unusual in many contexts."

The final phase focuses on helping participants secure employment or establish their own businesses. A dedicated team coordinator oversees their integration after training, helping graduates secure professional placements with local hotels and other business partners, or guiding them through opportunities to start their own enterprises.

The results of the first cohort show how this support can translate into economic opportunities. A total of 53 women successfully completed every stage of the intensive programme. Ten graduates went on to launch their own small businesses, seven of whom secured seed grants of 20,000 Moroccan dirhams (around €2,000) to help establish their enterprises.

Among them is Hathika, who is converting her home into a rural guesthouse to tap into Essaouira's tourism market. Another graduate, Fatima, has launched a business producing handmade décor and artisanal handbags.

Amal supports women in Marrakech to achieve greater independence through practical culinary training and employment opportunities [Amal Instagram page]

Empowering women to lead

Now wrapping up its second cohort of 60 women and preparing for its third intake, Association Féminine El Khir continues to build on the initiative.

Recognising that starting a business is only the beginning, the organisation provides graduates with structured operational guidance and follow-up support for a full year after their businesses are launched.

TAMAYOUZ is also part of a wider network of community-led initiatives across Morocco and the broader North Africa region supported by Zurich-based DROSOS. These include Association Ennakhil in Marrakech, Association Amal, and organisations supporting single mothers, such as INSAF and 100% Mamans.

Together, these initiatives highlight the importance of supporting grassroots organisations that combine economic skills development with dedicated psychosocial care, while keeping the needs of local communities at the centre of their work.

For TAMAYOUZ, however, financial independence is not the ultimate goal.

While the immediate focus is on helping women break free from economic dependency and domestic pressure, the organisation sees financial autonomy as the starting point for wider social change.

"Our main goal is the achievement of financial independence, but that is just the first step," says Fatima Zahra.

"For me, the vision is for women to become active community leaders and to become politically engaged citizens."

Farida Dowidar is an Egyptian-British freelance journalist and a student at Sciences Po Paris and the University of California, Berkeley. She writes primarily about geopolitics, culture, and the historical legacies of the contemporary MENA region