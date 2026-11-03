On one of Cairo's busy streets, the clatter of a spoon against a stainless steel bowl becomes the area's heartbeat. It represents the sounds of a Koshary chef preparing Egypt's most popular street food. In seconds, the chef tops macaroni, rice, lentils, and chickpeas with garlic vinegar, spicy tomato sauce, and crunchy fried onions.

For almost 100 years, Koshary has been not only food but also a socio-economic levelling instrument in Egypt.

Being carbohydrate-based, totally vegan, and cheap, Koshary would make a worker survive an entire ten-hour working day or feed a university student.

Regardless of their financial status, Cairenes ate together on plastic chairs, united in one democratic food.

Nowadays, however, this unwritten agreement starts to fall apart. Over the last two years of Egypt's severe economic crisis, currency depreciation, foreign-exchange shortages, and rapidly rising global commodity prices have turned this basic dish into a measure of survival for society as a whole.

What happens to society when even basic food becomes a luxury?

Egypt's cost-of-living problem is so severe that you don't need to pore over central bank reports or IMF loan terms; you just need to look at a Koshary menu.

​Previously, Koshary prices rose as slowly as a glacier. A regular portion that cost only 5 to 10 Egyptian pounds a few years ago now costs anywhere from 25 to 50 pounds at a decent neighbourhood restaurant, while premium chains charge even more.

While these amounts may seem insignificant in foreign currency, they represent a major blow to local purchasing power, which has been significantly reduced.

According to the latest economic data, while the current wave of inflation has decreased by about 13 percent in comparison to last year's record figures, the strain continues to be felt on the streets.

​"Although the current wave of inflation is lower than last year and the year before by about 13 percent, the inflation is still present, and the citizens are feeling its weight daily," says Dr Aliaa El-Mahdy, former Dean of the Faculty of Economics and Political Science at Cairo University.

Koshary is Egypt's national dish and a popular plant-based street food [Getty]

The paradox of Koshary lies in its ingredients list.

Although it is an essential part of Egyptian cuisine, this meal depends almost entirely on global supply chains.

Egypt is among the largest importers of wheat for pasta, cooking oil, lentils, and spices. As global supply chains collapsed and the Egyptian pound devalued, ingredient prices rose overnight.

​"Egypt's food security is especially vulnerable to import dependency. When the local currency depreciates, the cost of importing staple foods such as yellow lentils and vegetable oil rises sharply, and local food producers are forced to pass the costs to consumers," Dr El-Mahdy tells The New Arab.

Dr El-Mahdy explains that Koshary's popularity stems from its nutrient density and the rising price of fresh produce.

"Koshary is full of dense carbs, which makes people feel full and satiated. This meal is eaten by working-class Egyptians as a substitute for expensive proteins and fresh vegetables whose price has skyrocketed."

For small shop owners and street cart vendors, the dish's traditional guardians, coping with inflation has become a feat of psychological and financial acrobatics.

​Behind counters full of massive aluminium containers of pasta, local vendors face a dilemma.

On one hand, they cannot raise prices too much and lose their main clientele, the working class. On the other hand, keeping prices steady would cost them money.

Many used subtle methods, such as reducing portion sizes, cutting costly fried onions, or changing the rice-to-brown-lentil ratio.

"The prices of cooking oil are almost changing every week. We do our best to avoid increasing the price of the smallest serving since it is bought mainly by school children and workers, but at some point, the math simply does not add up anymore," explains Ali Mahmoud, a vendor of a Koshary shop in downtown Cairo.

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Inside the 'Koshary index'

The task for these vendors is not only economic but social. In Egypt, the relationship between a vendor and a customer is based on generosity.

Cutting down the portion size or charging more for a small cup of sauce breaches the community spirit.

For ordinary citizens, the emergence of the "Koshary index" reflects a broader erosion of quality of life and security.

In low-income areas such as Imbaba or Sayeda Zeinab, people who used to enjoy Koshary as a cost-effective weekly treat or quick meal are now rethinking their budgets.

​​University students who relied on street food to survive between classes and empty their pockets have now realised their budget no longer suffices.

Koshary is enjoyed by Egyptian locals from all walks of life, eating side-by-side in bustling shops [Getty]

"Koshary used to be the food you get when you run out of money at the end of the month. However, nowadays buying three or four dishes of Koshary takes a big bite out of your daily budget. At that point, you start wondering: when Koshary becomes costly, what can we eat?" Mohamed Mohsen, a government official and father of three, tells ​​​​​​The New Arab.

Yet the psychological impact is profound, as food plays a crucial role in dignity and hospitality in Egypt.

When even the most fundamental food stops being a granted privilege and becomes an economic calculation, persistent anxiety takes hold in all public discussions on buses, microbuses, and streets.

"An increase in the prices of raw materials that are used to prepare common dishes affects the food security of Egyptians," claims Dr El-Mahdy. "It shakes the ordinary person's confidence in his ability to secure the bare minimums of life."

Facing constant inflation, Egyptians continue to do what they always did: adapt.

At home, mothers are preparing improvised versions of Koshary, using pantry staples and emphasising rice over expensive pasta.

On the streets, some consumers are opting for smaller servings, communal eating, or switching to Koshary substitutes such as boiled eggs or ful mudammas.

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​This adaptation is also cultural. The shared experience of rising food costs has led to an influx of sarcastic humour on social media, with Egyptians using irony to digest economic hardships.

Memes depicting the consistency of Koshary compared to fluctuating stock prices appear across local pages — showing how a nation finds comfort through humour.

The history of Koshary is not just a story about a carbohydrate-filled street snack; it illustrates a nation's attempt to navigate economic transformation.

When a country's staple food becomes too expensive, it tears the fabric of society.

Koshary was never meant to be a luxury; quite the opposite, its very existence proved that, despite all difficulties, a warm, satisfying meal would always be accessible for a couple of coins.

As Cairo forges ahead despite global and local economic challenges, the humble Koshary vendor still signals the city's civic health.

The metallic tap of the spoon still echoes through the alleys, but one question hangs in the air: How long before Egypt's signature dish stops being Egypt's equaliser?

Maryam Raafat is an Egyptian journalist who has been writing about cultural and social issues since 2009 for local and international outlets, including the Egyptian Gazette and Xinhua

Follow her on X: @Maryam28853298