Ikram al-Jabaa's home in the al-Jalda neighbourhood was barely recognisable when she walked back in after almost 11 days of displacement.

Her wardrobes were smashed, the windows and doors were broken, and the family's belongings were scattered across every room. Israeli soldiers had slept in the house and searched it from end to end.

They had also taken her car and used it as a barricade at a nearby road junction to keep vehicles out of the neighbourhood.

Ikram, a 55-year-old mother of six, was among the hundreds of Hebron residents forced from their homes during Israel's 11-day military operation in the city, which ended on November 2.

"The wreckage, and the fear my family lived through during the raid is beyond description," Ikram told The New Arab.

The Israeli army launched its operation in Hebron following a shooting incident on 23 October, in which two Israeli soldiers were killed.

Troops began evacuating families from Ein Deir Bahha and al-Jalda around 12:30 a.m. that night, with some residents evacuated by loudspeaker.

"The IDF will enter the neighbourhoods from which the terrorists emerged, evacuate the residents, go house-to-house, and dismantle the terror infrastructure," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after visiting the city.

Over the next ten days, occupation troops emptied the two neighbourhoods, sealed the streets around them, and turned family homes into military posts.

Hebron's governor, Khaled Dudin, said 537 families, more than 3,300 people, were forced out, and the municipality counted another 120 families trapped inside the cordon. About 80,000 students in the city were kept out of school, 15 homes and structures were demolished, and 327 shops closed.

Israeli military forces and settlers gather near vehicles displaying Israeli flags in the Old City of Hebron, occupied West Bank, on November 7, 2026. Israeli settlers entered Hebron's Old City and Ibrahimi Mosque to observe Shabbat Sarah amid strict closures, Palestinian movement restrictions, and a ban on Muslim prayer [Getty]

The cost of closure

Hebron produces about 40 percent of the West Bank's industrial output and 30 per cent of its exports.

Abdo Idris, head of the Hebron Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said its closure raised transport and trade costs by about 20 per cent for traders and consumers across the territory.

"The total losses since the start of the operation had reached tens of millions of dollars," Abdo told The New Arab, citing more than 13 economic facilities destroyed and about 1,350 workers left unable to work.

The Hebron chamber estimated direct daily commercial losses at 12 million shekels (about $3.8 million). Infrastructure damage alone came to about 6 million shekels ($1.9 million).

Hebron mayor Yousef al-Jabari told The New Arab that Israeli forces bulldozed the city's main entrance road, which the municipality had recently rebuilt, and wrecked water and sewage networks along the way.

For many families in Hebron, the end of Israel’s 11-day siege meant returning to homes they barely recognised. Houses had been ransacked, belongings destroyed, and neighbourhoods left badly damaged [Getty]

Hebron produces around 40 per cent of the West Bank’s industrial output, but Israel’s 11-day siege caused millions of dollars in economic losses, closed hundreds of shops and left workers unable to earn a living [Getty]

Fifteen minutes to leave

Mahasen al-Tamimi, 62, and her husband were ordered out of their home in Ein Deir Bahha with no explanation.

"We didn't resist," she told The New Arab. "We were given 15 minutes, so we could not take much with us. We took our identity documents and some essentials, and my husband and I left, not knowing where to head."

The couple went to their son's home near al-Hussein Stadium in central Hebron, outside the cordon, where their two married daughters also gathered. From there, she could see her house still lit and its windows open.

"What we went through was a nightmare, and during those ten days returning was a dream," Mahasen said. "We kept asking when we would go back and whether we really would."

The municipality said the 120 families who stayed behind, 70 in Ein Deir Bahha and 50 in al-Jalda, could not leave their homes for the duration of the operation.

Food, water, and medicine reached them only through the municipality and governorate's emergency committee, which had to coordinate each delivery through Palestinian and Israeli liaison offices.

The operation also extended to raids, searches, and arrests in Yatta and Deir Samit.

"No gate or checkpoint could be counted on to stay open, since any one could be opened or closed at any moment," Hebron-based journalist Samah Mahboub told The New Arab, describing closures that shut most of the governorate's entrances and main roads for nearly ten days.





No longer a security need

On October 25, two days into the operation, the Israeli army's chief of staff, Eyal Zamir, told Netanyahu there was no operational justification for continuing the raid and no legal reason to keep Palestinians from their homes. Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz nonetheless ordered the operation to continue as deterrence.

The next day, UN human rights chief Volker Türk said, "Collective punishment is a grave violation of international law. Threats to empty and erase entire neighbourhoods also raise serious concerns of ethnic cleansing."

UNRWA even likened it to Israel's 2025 offensive on three northern West Bank refugee camps, which displaced more than 32,000 people.

The closure lasted through the October 27 Israeli election, which left Netanyahu's bloc without a majority. On October 29, Adalah, a Haifa-based legal group, filed an urgent petition with Israel's High Court on behalf of the Hebron municipality and seven residents, asking that the displaced families be allowed home.

On November 1, dozens of Palestinians, Mahasen among them, protested in central Hebron, demanding an end to the assault.

"We were not afraid to stand and protest, and we expressed our feelings," she said.

More than 3,300 Palestinians were displaced, 327 shops closed, and around 80,000 students were kept out of school during Israel’s 11-day siege of Hebron [Getty]

The occupation forces withdrew at dawn on November 2 after Katz approved ending the raid. A military official said troops had searched hundreds of locations, detained and questioned dozens of suspects, demolished the two gunmen's homes, and seized four weapons, several vests, and other military equipment.

Israel then asked the court to dismiss Adalah's petition, saying there was "no longer a security or humanitarian need" to keep residents out.

Yousef toured the two neighbourhoods as soon as the troops left and said he was shocked by the destruction.

"The withdrawal of the occupation forces from part of Hebron's land, which they occupied and forced its residents to leave, is a day of joy and new hope after ten days of suffering, displacement, and destruction," he said.

Mahasen and her family went back in with the Civil Defence and the Palestine Red Crescent, fearing the occupation had left explosives behind. Soldiers had turned the house over and broken the door locks, and her husband called carpenters and aluminium workshops to repair the damage.

"When we learned the army had withdrawn, it was like life coming back to us, regardless of the fear of what had been destroyed," she said.

Both families reported losses of thousands of shekels, and neither has received compensation. The emergency committee says it is recording residents' losses to submit to the Palestinian government and international donors.

"Continued closures that block economic activity will only deepen the crisis and widen the losses," Abdo warned.

"Yet, the joy of families returning to their homes, and of children going back to school, even to damaged houses, shows Palestinians' attachment to their land."

Monjed Jadou is a Palestinian journalist and founder of Palestine News Network (PNN), an independent Palestinian media network. He has contributed to international and regional media outlets. His work focuses on Palestinian affairs, independent journalism, media freedom, and promoting the principles of editorial independence and professional journalism in Palestine

This article was produced in collaboration with Egab