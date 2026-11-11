For nearly two years and ten months, couples in Gaza struggling with infertility were unable to access intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI), a fertility treatment that involves injecting a single sperm directly into an egg, as Israel's genocide and punishing blockade prevented fertility centres from importing the medical supplies and equipment needed to carry out the procedure.

Although a handful of centres in Gaza have now resumed offering ICSI, its return has not made the treatment accessible to everyone. Significant barriers continue to prevent many couples from accessing the fertility care they need.

As an obstetrician-gynaecologist specialising in infertility treatment and ICSI, I have followed the experiences of couples in Gaza and, through conversations with those affected, heard first-hand about the difficulties they have faced in trying to access treatment.

These are their stories.

$7,000 for a single attempt

For many couples, the cost is the first and biggest obstacle. A single ICSI attempt in Gaza costs close to $7,000. This covers stimulation drugs, egg retrieval under anaesthesia, the ICSI procedure and embryo transfer.

Hormone tests, vitamins, and other investigations may add to the cost, pushing the total even higher.

For Mohammed Rajab, 32, who has been married for eight years, the price has put treatment beyond reach for him and his wife.

"ICSI is an option for us, but the cost is very, very high, and we can't afford it in the current circumstances. Israel's war, rising prices and the collapse in living conditions have made even thinking about treatment difficult," he tells The New Arab.

For couples who do manage to pay for treatment, there is still no guarantee of having a child.

The chances of ICSI succeeding depend on several factors, including the woman's age, her ovarian reserve, the cause of infertility, embryo quality and the capabilities of the laboratory.

The cost of a single ICSI attempt in Gaza can reach $7,000, putting fertility treatment beyond the reach of many couples [Getty]

The stigma surrounding infertility

The financial strain is only one part of the experience. For many women, struggling to conceive also means facing questions and pressure from family and society, often with the expectation that they are responsible for the couple's difficulties.

I received an appeal from a young woman I will call 'Dunia' to protect her privacy. At 23, she has been trying to conceive with her husband for four years. He has severely impaired semen quality, but the couple cannot afford the treatment they need.

Hoping to help, I tried to find someone willing to cover the cost of intrauterine insemination (IUI), a less expensive fertility procedure. They eventually found a donor, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

"We tried treatment and had IUI, but it didn't work," Dunia says. "After that, I felt deeply frustrated, especially since our finances don't allow us to repeat it or to go for ICSI."

The disappointment has been hard to deal with, especially as she keeps hearing that she is running out of time.

"I keep hearing that time is running out, and I have to hurry before it's too late, and that makes me more afraid and more sad," she adds.

But at 23, Dunia is not close to the age at which fertility usually begins to decline more sharply.

This tends to become more pronounced after 35, although fertility varies from person to person. Nor does one unsuccessful IUI attempt mean she will be unable to conceive in the future.

Her experience points to another burden women often face: being held responsible for infertility even when the medical cause lies with their husbands.

Infertility affects couples, but women can find themselves carrying much of the emotional and social pressure.

For women struggling with infertility in Gaza, years of unsuccessful attempts can bring emotional strain, uncertainty and pressure from those around them [Getty]

'A race against time'

For Shaimaa Akram, 38, the passing years have become a source of growing anxiety. She has been trying to conceive for 11 years, but doctors have not found a clear cause for her infertility.

Like Mohammed and Dunia, she cannot afford ICSI in Gaza. She is also worried about the difficulties of undergoing treatment in the current conditions. She has been looking for a way to travel abroad for care or obtain a medical referral, but both have proved difficult.

"I'm looking for a chance to be treated outside Gaza, or for a medical referral, but travel is hard, and the crossings are closed, and priority goes to the wounded, the sick and the critical cases. I don't know when my chance will come," she tells ​​​​​​The New Arab.

After 11 years of trying, Shaimaa is particularly afraid that she will reach menopause before she has the chance to become a mother.

"I'm running out of time. My periods have started to stop, and the doctor told me time is passing. I'm afraid I'll reach menopause before I can fulfil my dream of having a child," she adds.

In light of Shaimaa's concerns, her story is about more than the difficulties of trying to conceive.

It highlights how closed crossings, travel restrictions and a lack of medical services amid Israel's ongoing genocide and blockade are preventing women from accessing the assessments and treatment they need, particularly when time is a critical factor.

While irregular periods alone are not enough to confirm menopause, and medical tests are needed for a diagnosis, Shaimaa's fears are understandable given her age and years of trying to become pregnant.

Related Israel's war leaves girls in Gaza facing marriage and motherhood Society

A health service under pressure

The stories of Mohammed, Dunia and Shaimaa show how the cost and availability of treatment affect couples in different ways. But their experiences reflect a wider problem.

Across Gaza, fertility centres are dealing with rising prices and shortages of the supplies needed to keep treatment running.

Even IUI, which cost about $100 before Israel's war on Gaza, now costs close to $1,000.

The procedure involves preparing and washing a semen sample in a laboratory, concentrating the motile sperm and inserting them into the uterus through a thin catheter around the time of ovulation.

ICSI is different: eggs are retrieved from the ovaries, and a single sperm is injected directly into each egg in the laboratory.

The two procedures are not suitable for every couple. Where semen quality is severely impaired, ICSI may be the more appropriate option, depending on the results of medical tests and the couple's circumstances.

There are also practical problems that paying for the procedure alone cannot solve.

Fertility centres are struggling to obtain the supplies needed to carry out treatment and store embryos. One of the main challenges is securing liquid nitrogen, which preserves frozen embryos.

Under normal conditions, embryos are stored in special tanks at around -196C. This allows couples to use them in a later attempt without having to repeat ovarian stimulation and egg retrieval.

Without a reliable supply of liquid nitrogen, centres have limited capacity to freeze and store surplus embryos. This means some couples may have to go through the entire treatment process again if their first attempt is unsuccessful.

Laboratories also need a stable electricity supply to run incubators and other equipment.

Some medicines must be kept at specific temperatures, making it harder for centres to maintain treatment when supplies and power are unreliable.

Ultimately, ICSI involves much more than retrieving eggs and injecting each one with a sperm.

The procedure relies on a wider support system, including well-equipped laboratories, specialised medication and supplies, trained medical staff, and a reliable supply of essential provisions — all now unavailable or limited due to Israel's genocide.





Treatment against the odds

Despite these difficulties, some centres are trying to bring fertility treatment back.

I spoke with Dr Alaa Abu Dayya of the Banoon Centre for Fertility and IVF in Gaza about the challenges of resuming ICSI, from securing equipment and medical supplies to keeping the laboratory running.

For him, the work is about more than restoring a medical service. It is also about giving couples who have spent years trying to conceive another chance.

"We are not simply running a fertility laboratory in the middle of a war. We are guarding the last ember of hope, hoping to give Gaza a life born from the heart of the rubble," he tells The New Arab.

"Every sperm injected, every egg fertilised today is a testament to resilience, and to our insistence that this land knows how to give birth, however heavy the wounds," he says.

In September 2026, the centre recorded a successful ICSI case involving a couple who had been trying to conceive for 11 years, according to Dr Abu Dayya. It was described as the first publicly announced ICSI success in Gaza since the service was interrupted.

A photograph of doctors back at work inside the centre offers a glimpse of its gradual recovery, but this does not mean the service has returned to its former capacity or is accessible to every patient.

While this success offers some hope after years of disruption, it does not change the shortages and challenges that couples and medical centres continue to face.

Related How the war in Gaza is changing pregnancy and parenthood Society

The wait goes on

Upon reflection, Mohammed has found the cost of ICSI makes treatment financially out of reach.

For Dunia, an unsuccessful attempt has brought further financial worries and pressure from those around her.

And for Shaimaa, the difficulties of accessing care are compounded by the fear that time may be running out for her to conceive.

Their experiences show that the return of fertility treatment is only the first step.

Centres need reliable access to medicines, medical supplies and liquid nitrogen, as well as electricity and support for the staff carrying out the procedures.

Couples also need help with the cost of treatment, so that having a child is not limited to those who can afford thousands of dollars.

The right to fertility care should not be a privilege reserved for the wealthy. Nor should the inability to conceive become a reason for women to face stigma or humiliation.

For couples in Gaza, the return of ICSI has brought back a possibility that was out of reach for almost three years.

But until treatment becomes affordable and the supplies needed to provide it are reliably available, many will still be left waiting.

Dr Haya Hijazi is a gynaecologist and obstetrician from Gaza