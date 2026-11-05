In Gaza, where Israel's ongoing genocidal war has disrupted almost every aspect of daily life, musicians are struggling to preserve their connection to music amid displacement, destruction and growing hardship.

For some, music is more than an artistic pursuit. It is a way to hold on to their identities, express their emotions, and find moments of normality in a reality dominated by loss and uncertainty.

With instruments and materials increasingly difficult to find, some musicians have turned to whatever they can salvage to keep their craft alive, while others take their music to the few spaces still available to them. Meanwhile, music teachers are trying to reconnect with children who have been deprived of educational, cultural and recreational activities.

For 54-year-old musician Suheil Abu Shawish, music has always been central to his identity. His passion for the oud instrument has taken him beyond playing the instrument to making it by hand, a craft that has become increasingly difficult as Israel's war on Gaza has depleted resources and driven up the cost of materials.

In Al-Nuseirat refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, Suheil uses wood salvaged from humanitarian aid crates to make oud instruments. As specialised materials and tools become increasingly hard to obtain, he has learned to work with whatever is available.

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Despite the destruction around him, Suheil insists that music remains an essential part of life.

Quoting Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish's words, "On this earth, there is that which is worth living for", he told The New Arab that he remains determined to make instruments and preserve a place for art in Gaza.

Palestinian musician and luthier Atif Abu Hamde works on a stringed instrument at his workshop in the Daraj neighbourhood of Gaza City, Gaza, on October 14, 2026 [Getty]

Since October 7, 2023, difficulties in obtaining musical instruments and spare parts amid the Israeli blockade have made it harder for Palestinian musicians to continue their work [Getty]

Keeping his craft alive, however, has come at a considerable cost. According to Suheil, the price of some materials has risen from around 10 shekels to 700 shekels, while a litre of glue that once cost approximately two shekels now sells for 160 shekels.

He previously used rosewood, mahogany and Indian teak to make his oud instruments, but these types of wood have become difficult to find.

Instead, he now relies on alternative materials, making electric oud instruments suitable for stage performances while also repairing instruments and preserving their original details.

"I am a young man who loves music. I breathe music, and I love life," he said.

"For me, music is not merely a hobby; it is a mission and an integral part of our identity and culture. Through it, we try to preserve art and beauty and demonstrate that life continues, despite everything we face."

A cello carrying the scars of war

While Suheil makes instruments from whatever materials he can find, 22-year-old cellist Haifa Bassam Abu Shamala tries to preserve an instrument that survived the destruction of her family's home.

"I started playing the cello when I was 11 years old, and later joined the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music," she told The New Arab, recalling the beginning of her musical journey.

Alongside music, Haifa studied information technology and computer science at Al-Azhar University in Gaza and works in visual design.

Over the years, the cello has become more than an instrument; it has become an essential part of her identity.

"After the war, my relationship with the cello became even stronger. It became part of who I am and how I express myself," she explained.

But the instrument was not spared when her family's home was attacked during Israel's war on Gaza. The cello was severely damaged: the glue holding its wooden components together melted, and its soundboard cracked.

Her family had spent more than a decade building and renovating their home, only to live in it for less than two years before losing it.

Haifa was forced to leave her cello behind when her family was displaced because there wasn't enough space to transport it. When she eventually returned during a fragile ceasefire in early 2025, after 49 days of displacement, she found an instrument that needed extensive repairs. She paid around $200 to restore it.

But the damage to the cello was not only physical. The instrument had become closely tied to her memories of home, displacement and the destruction of the city where she had grown up.

"Whenever I look at the signs of damage on its wooden frame, I am reminded of what has happened to Gaza," she said.

"The instrument I love bears its own scars, just as the city bears the marks of war."

Haifa was later forced to leave the instrument behind during another displacement, before eventually managing to take it with her.

A Gazan woman named Haya Abu Shahela plays the cello on a beach in Gaza City, on April 22, 2026 [Getty]

Despite the difficult conditions, she sometimes carries her cello to the shores of Gaza, where displaced families are living, and plays for those around her.

Among the pieces she performs is the theme from Schindler's List, composed by John Williams. As she plays, the music mingles with the sound of the waves and the destruction surrounding the families seeking refuge along the coast.

Her experience has also inspired her to establish the Beyond Gaza collective, bringing together young women who use music, visual arts and performance to express their identities and present a vision of Gaza beyond war and destruction.

For Haifa, continuing to play is also a statement about the people of Gaza and their determination to preserve their lives and identities.

"I want to tell the world that we are a resilient people. We are people who love life, and we are a people who deserve to live," she noted.

Yet maintaining her relationship with the cello remains difficult. Strings, rosin and spare parts are among the supplies that are hard to obtain in Gaza, making even routine maintenance a challenge.

Despite these obstacles, Haifa remains determined to continue playing. Her cello has become both a companion through displacement and a reminder of the home and artistic life she refuses to abandon.

Keeping music alive for Gaza's children

While Suheil and Haifa find ways to keep making and playing music, others work to ensure children in Gaza can still learn and experience the arts despite the destruction of educational and cultural spaces.

Fouad Khader, a music teacher and activities coordinator at the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music in Gaza, Palestine's first music institute, which provides music education to students, has spent much of Israel's war on Gaza trying to maintain musical programmes for children.

Displacement, the destruction of cultural institutions, and the loss of instruments have repeatedly interrupted his work.

Fouad has been displaced more than 25 times, making it difficult to maintain regular contact with students or organise consistent lessons.

"Whenever conditions allow, we try to return, gather our belongings and reconnect with the students," he told The New Arab.

"Being displaced so many times has made it extremely difficult to maintain regular lessons and stay in contact with the children."

Students participate in a choir and music session organized by the Edward Said National Conservatory of Music at educational tents in Gaza Technical College in northern Gaza on May 20, 2026 [Getty]

The challenges have also extended to the conservatory itself. Its headquarters in Gaza City was destroyed, along with the instruments housed there.

Teachers have since had to search for available instruments, repair damaged ones or borrow equipment to continue working with children.

"We lost our headquarters and the instruments that were inside. We have had to find whatever instruments are available, repair damaged ones or borrow equipment so that we can continue teaching," Fouad shared.

Despite these setbacks, the conservatory resumed its music programme in northern Gaza in November 2025 with a new group of students, trying to restore learning opportunities in difficult circumstances.

"Restarting the programme was important because children still need opportunities to learn music, interact with one another and express themselves," he said.

"We want them to remain connected to music and the arts, even when so many of the places where they used to learn and spend time have disappeared."

The Gaza branch also received an award from the International Music Council in 2025 for its Gaza Sings project, recognising its efforts to sustain musical activities during the war.

For some people in Gaza, however, music is not necessarily a profession or an organised cultural activity. It can also be a personal way of finding relief from the pressures of everyday life.

Hanan Ghazal turned to learning music in search of a temporary escape from the atmosphere of Israel's war on Gaza and the constant insecurity surrounding her.

"To escape the atmosphere of war and the feeling of insecurity we were living in, I turned to music. It became my refuge amid all this destruction," she said.

She added, "There are no suitable places here in Gaza to learn new things or develop my skills, so I turned to music. It was a wonderful decision."

Her experience reflects how music can give people a chance to regain a sense of choice and personal initiative when many aspects of their lives are beyond their control.

Music can also support children's emotional wellbeing. From a psychological perspective, artistic activities can help children express their feelings and rebuild social connections after prolonged exposure to war and displacement.

Adding her perspective, psychologist Rawan Ahmed explained that music gives children a way to express emotions they may struggle to put into words. Group activities can also help them build relationships and develop a sense of belonging.

As she put it, "When a child lives through war and displacement, they are exposed to constant stress, which can affect their emotions, behaviour, sleep, ability to concentrate and interactions with others."

She added, "Music can provide a space for self-expression and help foster a sense of comfort and belonging, particularly when practised within a group and in a supportive environment."

Rawan also noted that adults can use playing instruments, singing or listening to music to express their emotions and cope with daily pressures.

Regular artistic activities can help restore routines and social interaction, both of which displacement often disrupts.

However, she explained that music cannot eliminate the psychological consequences of war or replace specialised mental health care.

Rather, artistic activities can form part of broader psychosocial support when organised in environments that offer participants a reasonable degree of safety and stability.

Sally Ibrahim is The New Arab's correspondent from Gaza