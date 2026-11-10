When the rain eased for a moment, Youssef Abu Amer, 73, went back to digging. He had spent the night bailing water out of his tent in northern al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis. Now he was carving a small channel to lead the water away and piling sand and mud at the entrance to keep more from flowing in.

Without a shovel or pick, Youssef dug the trench by hand with a few pieces of wood, worried heavier rain was on its way.

"The rain got into everything: the tent, the toilet covered with torn plastic, the small kitchen wrapped in cloth with thin plastic on top," he tells The New Arab.

"The little yard between them is open, and it flooded."

Heavy rain and strong winds hit the Gaza Strip from the evening of November 6 and through the weekend, in the first storm of the winter, causing floods that damaged the shelters and tents of tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians.

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The storm also brought down weakened buildings, hit humanitarian facilities and disrupted essential services, according to the UN's OCHA.

Al-Mawasi, one of the few areas designated as "safe" by Israeli forces, is home to tens of thousands of Palestinians who fled Israeli bombardment since October 7, 2023.

Israel's genocidal war has so far killed more than 74,000 people, according to Gaza's health ministry, whose figures are accepted by the United Nations. Most of the enclave's 2.1 million people have been displaced.

'Aren't we human?'

Youssef's home in eastern Khan Younis was destroyed, and he has been displaced since mid-May 2025. The only space he could find was a low-lying patch where water pools and collects.

"Day and night, all we do is carry water out and try to stop more coming in," he said. "We have no alternatives. We haven't received any shelter aid, and we have no income. All we have is our effort to stay alive and not give up."

He tries to look steady in front of his wife, Zakiya, 72, who is bedridden after a stroke and also has high blood pressure and diabetes. But he said he could no longer bear it. At one point he sank to the ground, exhausted.

Youssef Abu Amer, 73, piles sand at the entrance to his tent to keep floodwater out, al-Mawasi [Mohamed Solaimane]

His son Mohammed, 45, rushed over, not only to finish piling earth at the entrance but also to comfort him, because the water was rising again.

"We're fighting every drop that falls from the sky," Mohammed tells The New Arab.

"I move between lifting our things off the ground, bailing water, looking after my sick mother and running outside to block the water. Round and round, like an ox turning a waterwheel, without rest," he adds.

"Why did the world leave us to reach this disaster?" he asks. "Couldn't the genocide have been stopped earlier, and some of what we need been brought in? Aren't we human?"





'How will we live through the rest of winter?'

A few tents away, Maysa al-Farra, 46, stood in the rain looking at her soaked belongings. She had stopped trying to save them. Her sons, Ibrahim, 22, and Mahmoud, 20, carried her to a corner of the tent that had stayed dry, while her daughter Mais, 19, held her as she cried.

"We never read about or knew of a catastrophe like the one that has fallen on Gaza," Maysa, who studied economics and political science, tells The New Arab.

"With the first drops of rain, a whole people drowned, and the world couldn't offer a hand. Worse, it stayed silent, a partner in the crime," she adds.

"These tents are a recipe for a slow death," she said, holding up a dripping bundle of clothes. "How will we live through the rest of the winter, with more storms coming?"

Her own home, in southern Khan Younis, was also destroyed, and she too has been displaced since mid-May 2025. This is the second time water has taken everything from Maysa.

In January 2026, she was living in a tent on the beach when the sea surged in and flooded it. She moved inland, thinking it would be safer. Now it has flooded again.

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All of Gaza could flood

Mohammed Salha, director of the Palestinian NGOs Network in Gaza, said Israel controls everything that enters the Strip. He said it allows in about 35 percent of the trucks agreed under the humanitarian protocol of the ceasefire deal, and only about 20 percent of those carry aid.

"While the Israeli occupation allocates most of the trucks to the commercial sector and a limited share to the humanitarian sector, more than 90 percent of the Strip's population depend on aid and cannot buy from the markets," he tells The New Arab.

"That is also part of the crisis."

According to Mohammed, about 350,000 people were left without shelter in the first winter storm, after some 70,000 tents were flooded or damaged, a figure Gaza's Government Media Office also reported. He said around 1,000 sites are at high or very high risk of flooding, and if a storm lasts several days, all of Gaza could flood.

There are warnings that if a storm lasts several days, all of Gaza could flood [Getty]

More than 50,000 tents are waiting on the Egyptian side of the border, Mohammed said.

"Israel hasn't let them in. It flatly refuses to allow mobile homes, and it blocks heavy machinery, sewage equipment and pumps, oil and spare parts.”

Mohammed added that the supplies available for health, education, shelter and food cover no more than 17 percent of needs.

"The disaster Gaza just went through will happen again, because nothing has changed. It depends on opening the crossings without restrictions, on what goes in and on how many trucks."

He sees the crisis as political. Israel neither lets Gaza's needs in, he said, nor allows a Palestinian governing body to provide services, whether the national committee to administer Gaza, the Palestinian Authority or anyone else.

That leaves aid groups, with limited resources, to carry the entire burden.

"Gaza today is worse off than Palestinians were in the Nakba of 1948," Mohammed adds.

"Patchwork fixes and worn-out tents won't change that. It needs a political solution and long-term shelter, not temporary measures."

'Everyone in Gaza has drowned'

Human rights defender Dr Hussein Hammad called the flooding an "unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe."

"Everyone in Gaza has drowned," he tells The New Arab.

"Those the rain and sewage floods didn't reach have drowned in helplessness and poverty."

The gap between need and supply is stark. As of November 1, the UN-led shelter cluster estimated that families needed about 121,000 tents and 561,000 tarpaulins, while aid groups had about 2,800 tents in stock inside Gaza.

The Ministry of Public Works and Housing estimates that about 3,000 buildings in Gaza are at risk of collapse, and after this storm, the Civil Defence warned that nearly 2,000 could fall at any moment on the people living in them.

Thousands of people still live in them because they have nowhere else to go.

The flooding has been called an 'unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe' [Getty]

"The shortage of tents, tarpaulins and nails, and their crazy prices, have left the poor and those with no income unable to shelter their families," Dr Hussein adds.

He holds Israel primarily responsible.

"Many factors stop international and local organisations: direct Israeli intransigence and the ban on shelter materials under the pretext of dual use, deliberate bureaucratic restrictions at the crossings to reduce the amount of relief, the collapse of infrastructure and the lack of security," he explains.

But he does not spare others.

"The international community and the United Nations bear responsibility through their inaction and their failure to impose real humanitarian corridors, and their failure to force the occupation to lift the blockade and bring in urgent shelter supplies in sufficient quantities," he continues.

"The humanitarian and local system also bears responsibility, because of shortcomings in the emergency response, poor distribution and, at times, the exploitation and hoarding of scarce supplies."

Dr Hussein said that the first step is to open all crossings without restrictions so hundreds of aid trucks a day can bring in weatherproof tents, tarpaulins and fixings.

He said heavy machinery and specialised equipment are needed to clear rubble and repair drainage and sewage networks before disease spreads, along with fuel for hospitals and desalination plants, and a fair, transparent way to get aid to the most vulnerable families.

Since the storm, neither the Abu Amers nor al-Farra's family has received any aid, and they have nowhere else to go.

In al-Mawasi, Maysaa says she does not want another tent.

"They should have brought in caravans to protect us from the winter cold and the summer heat," she tells The New Arab.

"What is happening is a recipe for our end as human beings."

Mohamed Solaimane is a Gaza-based journalist with bylines in regional and international outlets, focusing on humanitarian and environmental issues

This story was published in collaboration with Egab