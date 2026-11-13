Ola Shamali, 40, has been unable to sleep at night since the latest wave of heavy rain hit Gaza last week, fearing for her 78-year-old father, Mohammed, who has bladder cancer and uses a wheelchair. She worries that if rainwater floods their tent again, he will be unable to move without someone helping him.

Ola and her family live in a tent in a displaced camp in central Gaza City. When the heavy rain fell last Friday, the family's tent could no longer protect them.

"There were many holes caused by Israeli bullets and shrapnel, and the tent had become very fragile after being used for such a long time," Ola told ​​​​​​The New Arab.

Rainwater soaked their mattresses, pillows, flour and clothes, while the ground beneath and around the tent became flooded.

"We couldn't leave the tent while the rain was pouring over our heads. I kept moving my father from one corner to another, trying to protect him from the rain. His body was shaking from the cold, but the whole tent was exposed to the rain. We were practically living under the open sky," she said.

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Ola wanted to move her family somewhere else in search of shelter, but everyone she knew was living in tents and facing the same conditions.

When the rain stopped the following day, she gathered what little money the family had and went looking for tarpaulin sheets to cover the holes in their tent. But she returned empty-handed.

"The cheapest tarpaulin sheet costs 130 shekels, and we need at least seven to cover the holes in our tent. Buying another tent would cost at least 1,800 shekels," she said.

"Even nylon sheets, cables, wood and other materials needed to deal with the situation have become extremely expensive. There is huge demand from displaced people, while supplies in Gaza are limited."

Ola and her family hope the rain will hold off until the humanitarian situation improves in Gaza, they receive a replacement tent, or they find somewhere warm and safe to stay.

"Whenever I try to sleep, I look at the holes in the tent above my head and fear that it will flood or be blown away by the wind, leaving us out on the street without any shelter," she said.

"I check the weather forecast every day before reading the news, just to know whether it is going to rain. I still don't know what I will do with my father when the next storm comes."

Ola said her family was exhausted from repeatedly appealing to the outside world for help.

"We are tired of telling the world about the miserable conditions we are living in Gaza. Where is the Security Council? Where are the powerful governments that claim to stand for peace, and where are the Arab leaders? Why don't they put an end to this misery and pressure Israel to allow caravans into Gaza and help us preserve what little dignity we have left?"

With more than 90 percent of Gaza's population displaced and Israeli forces controlling nearly 70 percent of the Strip, families have been forced to crowd into all the areas still accessible to them.

Many have sought shelter in partially destroyed buildings or on any available patch of land where they can pitch a tent, including along Gaza City's western coastline, despite the strong winds, harsh weather and rising tides.

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The dangers facing displaced families living on Gaza's beaches

For Rida Eliwa, 60, and her family of 36, the arrival of winter brings back memories of the suffering they endured in their tent last year.

Rida and her family have been living in a makeshift tent on the beach in western Gaza City for nearly two years. As the weather began to change last year, she said, she became increasingly worried about what the coming winter would bring.

"I was terrified of what might happen to me and my orphaned grandchildren," she said.

What happened hours later was worse than she had imagined.

"A torrent of floodwater, mixed with mud and sand, came rushing into our tent. The water and mud came towards us from the east, while seawater surged towards us from the west," she said. "Our tent was left flooded with water and mud."

A woman secures a shelter at a displacement camp on the Gaza City beach, Palestine on October 12, 2026 [Getty]

Rida looks after her orphaned grandchildren after five of her children were killed in Israeli attacks in September 2025, at the same location where the family continues to live.

"The children were trapped beneath the mud and rainwater. I ran around the tent, screaming for people to help me. My neighbours in the other tents rushed over and helped me pull the young children out," she said.

Her neighbours took nine of the children, who had suffered from suffocation, to al-Quds Hospital in Tal al-Hawa, west of Gaza City.

"They received the necessary medical treatment and were discharged the following day, but they are still ill, suffering from colds, stomach cramps and the effects of the cold weather," she said.

Rida said she had been forced to send some of the children to sleep in her neighbours' tents, which were in better condition than her own.

"I put nylon sheets over the mattresses and beneath the blankets to keep the rainwater away from the children," she said.

The children, she added, have grown exhausted by their living conditions.

"They are so tired of this life. They tell me they dream of dying so they can be free from this suffering," she said.

Rida said the coming winter was not the only threat facing her family on Gaza's beach. She said Israeli gunboats had recently fired randomly towards the coastline.

"We have nowhere safe to go and nowhere to shelter. When will all this suffering end?" she said.

Even families living in partially damaged homes have been severely affected by the rain. Years of Israeli bombardment, coupled with the lack of reconstruction materials and supplies, have left many buildings increasingly fragile and unable to withstand harsh winter weather.

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How winter affects families in partially destroyed homes

Warda Said, 33, lives with her family of seven in their partially destroyed home in the al-Daraj neighbourhood of eastern Gaza City.

The family home was severely damaged in October 2023, when an Israeli air strike hit a neighbouring building. Two months later, another Israeli drone strike hit the roof of the house, causing further damage and destroying some of the walls facing the street, as well as part of the roof. With nowhere else to go, the family has continued living there.

They have covered the damaged sides of the house with blankets and used corrugated metal sheets and tarpaulins to cover the damaged roof and keep out the rain. But each winter brings the same problems, often more severely.

"Rainwater pours through the roof like a waterfall. My family and I have to use squeegees or anything we can find to push the water out of the house," Warda told The New Arab.

"Everything inside gets wet and ruined. Even the cables connected to our solar panels have been damaged."

"Whenever a new wave of winter weather hits, we spend three or four days in an emergency situation. We cannot carry out our normal activities; we just wait for our clothes and mattresses to dry," she added.

As winter returns to Gaza, displaced families fear another season of heavy rain, flooded tents and freezing nights [Getty]

For Warda, winter does not simply mean flooded homes. It brings everyday life to a standstill, making even ordinary tasks difficult or impossible.

She works as a freelancer, a job that requires a reliable internet connection and electricity. But during periods of heavy rain, the family's solar panels often fail to provide enough power, leaving her unable to work on time.

Her mother, Wisam, 54, used to volunteer as an Arabic language and religious teacher for displaced children at a nearby makeshift camp.

But since last week's heavy rain, she has been unable to continue teaching because the tent where the lessons were held was destroyed.

Warda's brother Ahmed, 22, is a university student. He has had to spend extra money travelling to study hubs or cafés where he can find a suitable place to study, often returning home exhausted and with his clothes wet when it rains.

"It is unbearable that every little task takes more time and effort, if you are even able to do it at all," Warda said.

"The world has become used to seeing Gaza as a destroyed place full of displaced and vulnerable people. But most people in Gaza had homes, were well educated and were able to rebuild their lives if they were given the chance," she said.

"We need a real ceasefire, not just one that exists in the news. We need the borders to be genuinely opened to allow all our needs into Gaza, not just limited amounts of humanitarian aid that are nowhere near enough. We need our basic human rights: shelter, healthcare, security and the right to live with dignity."

The legal duty to protect Gaza's displaced

Gaza-based lawyer and human rights advocate Abdullah Sharar told The New Arab that Gaza is facing a protection and human rights crisis, reflected in the daily humanitarian needs of its displaced population and violations that require investigation and accountability.

He said international humanitarian law sets out obligations to protect displaced people and facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance, stressing that protection must safeguard people's safety and dignity, not simply ensure their survival.

"Preparing displacement sites, ensuring proper drainage and providing protective materials should begin before the damage occurs, particularly when winter risks are already known," Abdullah said.

He added that providing tents and blankets does not remove responsibility for the damage that has forced people from their homes.

Abdullah said Israel's obligations towards Palestinians in Gaza extend beyond allowing humanitarian aid into the territory.

Under the Fourth Geneva Convention, Article 55 requires an occupying power to ensure the population has adequate food and medical supplies, while Article 56 requires it to maintain medical services, public health and hygiene.

"When the population is inadequately supplied, Article 59 also requires the occupying power to agree to and facilitate humanitarian relief operations," he said.

Abdullah pointed to an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice on 22 October 2025, which reaffirmed Israel's obligation to ensure essential supplies for the population and facilitate humanitarian relief, including assistance from the United Nations and other humanitarian organisations.

He said protecting displaced people is a legal obligation that must be translated into action before further harm occurs.

"The obstacles preventing the entry of humanitarian aid and shelter materials must be removed, and safe sites equipped with water, sanitation and essential services must be provided," he said.

He stressed that temporary shelter measures must be linked to sustainable solutions, including safe and voluntary return and the reconstruction of homes.

"The urgent need for shelter in Gaza must not become a means of imposing permanent displacement," he continued.

"People need real protection, and the international community must make respect for international law the basis of its response," he said.

Ahmed Dremly is a Palestinian journalist from Gaza

Follow him on Instagram: @ahmeddremly