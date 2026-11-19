Gauze, rust, ash and soot are not the materials one might expect to find at the heart of an art exhibition. Yet in the hands of Palestinian artist and calligrapher AlAziz Atef, they become a language for speaking of grief, displacement, memory, and survival.

In Exhaustion, his new solo exhibition running until 17 December 2026 at Zawyeh Gallery in Ramallah, gauze takes centre stage.

Produced in Gaza for more than a century and sent around the world, the material is transformed into a series of artworks and installations reflecting the physical and emotional toll of life in Palestine.

Black, grey, purple, and other shades emerge through rust, ash, and soot, but not a single shade of red — the colour of blood.

The works stretch across Palestine, from Gaza to the West Bank and the lands of 1948, each carrying its own story.

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Together, they speak of death, borders, waiting and limited possibilities, capturing what AlAziz describes as a state of "exhaustion".

But the word does not suggest an absence of hope. Rather, the exhibition looks at the changes taking place and what might still come.

The idea did not arrive all at once. Three years ago, when Israel's genocide in Gaza began, AlAziz was making art in response to his thoughts and feelings about the martyrs and the destruction unfolding there.

In his studio, he began experimenting with gauze on a small canvas, shaping it into a Saffouria pomegranate. This small beginning would eventually grow into the exhibition.





Bearing witness through art

AlAziz's I Love You, I Don't depicts funerals and processions for Palestinian martyrs. A white coffin frames the scene, while flowers scattered across open canvases become fewer and fewer, reflecting the growing number of lives lost amid Israel's ongoing genocide.

Speaking to The New Arab, AlAziz explains that the open canvases also serve as a tribute to Gazan artists forced to burn their own artwork to keep warm during the winter. The work reflects a grief so immense that, as he puts it, even funeral homes cannot contain the sorrow of losing so many Palestinians.

The installation Displacement Is Zero explores the experiences of Palestinian women, including those detained in Israeli prisons, alongside the displacement of families across the land.

AlAziz describes figures moving from one place to another within Palestine, their hands tied, only to find themselves returning to where they started.

Their movement becomes a constant cycle, as if they are going around in circles without ever reaching somewhere new.

Covered in gauze, the installation reflects a land trying to mend itself, while Palestinians remain trapped in the same place.

In an interview with The New Arab, Atef noted that the works reflect the physical and emotional exhaustion imposed on Palestinians

The largest piece hanging on the wall is made up of 156 smaller pieces. Up close, they represent the number of Israeli checkpoints when the work began.

AlAziz explains how these checkpoints affect Palestinians' lives every day, disrupting their sense of time and place, and even their memory.

From afar, you can see three tatreez (embroidery) motifs from Gaza, including the sarwa tree.

To the right are two large paintings of artists, each with an uneven halo around the head.

"The figures are Palestinians, not defined by gender or any other category, only Palestinians expressing themselves through performance, reflecting international solidarity around the world and how the whole world is part of the Palestinian cause today," AlAziz explains.

"The halo is not cruciform. It is uneven, reflecting the different struggles of those protesting for Palestine and the flame-like effect spreading around the world. These two artworks represent the world and thank everyone who shows solidarity in their own way, reaching new hearts every time," he adds.

'Exhaustion' is a solo art exhibition by Palestinian visual artist and calligrapher Alaziz Atef, held at Zawyeh Gallery in Ramallah

Between grief, healing and rebirth

Next is Tabtaba, a word that describes gently patting or soothing someone for comfort. The work consists of a series of boxes and flat artworks, all built around the colour white. AlAziz plays with empty spaces, using white itself to fill them.

"White is not a comfortable colour for artists to use, yet it is the colour that felt best for soothing people in Palestine, both inside and in exile," says AlAziz.

"People have faced different forms of displacement, cruelty and torture. This is a way of comforting them and reminding them that we are here with them, and always close."

Mawlawi is an abstract work that leaves room for different interpretations. Using shades of yellow, purple, white and black, it can be seen as Palestinians around the world embracing one another, or as an embrace between Palestine and its land.

It can also represent the Mawlawi, a Sufi dancer who spins continuously, moving towards a new spiritual state of mind and feeling, away from the complexities of the world.

Alaziz Atef’s exhibition confronts the human cost of Israel's genocide in Gaza, using images of wounds, displacement and remnants to explore the relationship between the body, pain and memory

AlAziz explains the three ideas behind Qamar El Hassadeen (Harvest Moon). The first comes from the view of the moon as the only thing visible in Gaza's sky above the tents.

The second recalls how flames from airstrikes and bombings have turned the moon orange.

The third looks back to a time when the moon was an essential source of light for Palestinians, particularly farmers who relied on the September harvest moon to gather their wheat.

Al Baath (The Resurrection) is another abstract work, centred on the idea of rising again and returning to life after death.

AlAziz leaves the piece open to interpretation, inviting viewers to consider how, despite years of genocide, restrictions and death, the possibility of new life remains.

"It is about rising into new life and finding the motivation for a better Palestine," he says.

The exhibition opened on 17 October 2026 and remains on view until 1 December 2026

The final work, The Book of History, takes the form of an interconnected, three-dimensional structure. Its pages appear to move from one to another, as though written in every language and belonging to everyone.

For AlAziz, it is a history that never stays still, continually being rewritten with each turn of the page.

"This is the most amazing artwork. It is the book of history, intertwined, as if written in all the languages of this earth and close to everyone. It keeps moving from one page to another, rewriting history each time," he tells The New Arab.

Alongside these installations and artworks, the exhibition also features sketches drawn in black against pale backgrounds — some became works later produced and exhibited, while others remain to be shown to the public.

What began three years ago with a small gauze-covered pomegranate has since grown into an exhibition spanning grief, displacement and the possibility of renewal.

That initial experiment has evolved into something much larger, including one of the exhibition's most striking gestures: AlAziz wrapping a tall palm tree in the centre of Ramallah in gauze.

The material that runs throughout the exhibition becomes a gesture of collective comfort, surrounding Palestinians in an attempt to soothe their sorrow and imagine a return to life.

In this sense, Exhaustion is not simply about what has been lost, but also about what might rise again.

Majd Hamad is The New Arab's community editor, based in Ramallah

Follow her on Instagram: @majdhamad15