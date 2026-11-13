Selected for the 47th Cairo International Film Festival, Nadim Tabet's second feature, In This Darkness I See You, blends thriller elements with social and historical realities as it follows a young Syrian deserter seeking refuge in Lebanon, where he finds work at a construction site near a village.

As tensions between Syrian workers and Lebanese villagers intensify, strange and life-threatening events begin to unfold, leading him to believe that the site is haunted by the ghost of a Lebanese woman murdered during the Syrian military occupation.

Tabet has a background in history, philosophy, and cinema studies at Sorbonne University, and has also completed short films that screened internationally.

In 2001, he co-founded the Lebanese Film Festival in Beirut, and subsequently worked as a programmer for several European festivals, including the International Short Film Festival Oberhausen and Côté Court Pantin.

His full-length debut, One of These Days (2017), set over 24 hours in Beirut and following young people navigating love, desire, and the uncertainties of everyday life amid an unstable, violent city, was sold internationally by Celluloid Dreams.

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Alongside his filmmaking, Tabet directs fashion films and music videos for European and Arab artists and lectures on cinema at various universities.

He is currently preparing a series titled Faraya while also working on his third feature, Beirut Country Club.

In conversation with The New Arab, Nadim Tabet reveals the origins of his latest film, discusses the ghosts of Lebanon's unresolved history, the possibilities of genre cinema, and why he believes digging into the past might be the only way to break its cycle of repetition.

The New Arab: How did you come up with the story of In This Darkness I See You? Why construction workers, and why a haunted construction site?

Nadim Tabet: You never really know why you do things – rationalisation comes only afterwards. My answer today might be different from the one I give five years from now.

What interests me most in this film is the relationship with time that we have in Lebanon: the way history keeps repeating itself and how we remain haunted by the past.

The film certainly addresses the situation of Syrian workers in Lebanon, but I think it goes beyond that. The scars in our walls are always open. This applies to everything in Lebanon, from internal politics to our relationship with Israel and the tensions between different communities.

The idea came quite spontaneously. I was walking through a forest and saw three or four Syrian workers near a construction site. I was working on another project at the time, but something about that scene stayed with me.

A little further into the forest, I came across a sign prohibiting entry after six in the evening. I began to wonder how these workers might feel at night, isolated in such a place.

This was happening against the backdrop of growing racism towards Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

But the construction site also became a metaphor for the country itself. Lebanon has been rebuilding itself since the civil war without really confronting its history. We keep constructing things on top of a past that has never been properly dealt with.

Looking back, I think the construction site was a spontaneous but very appropriate metaphor for how we deal with our history. We try to build something new, but the past keeps emerging through the walls.

'In This Darkness I See You' is a 2026 supernatural thriller and drama directed by Nadim Tabet

The film brings together references to various historical moments: the Syrian intervention in the Lebanese Civil War, with the military occupation of Lebanon as an aftermath, and the more recent arrival of Syrian refugees. How did you approach this complicated relationship to arrive at the final script?

All these events are somewhat in the grey zone. We live in a world where people increasingly want you to take a clear position: Are you with this side or against it? But reality is much more complicated.

I am against fascism, obviously, but I am also uncomfortable with certain forms of leftist political idealism that can become too angelic and turn a blind eye to difficult realities.

In Lebanon, the arrival of Syrian refugees after the start of the Syrian civil war created a complicated situation. We received around two million refugees, which is enormous for a small country like ours, and I was also uncomfortable with the way the conversation was sometimes conducted. People seemed reluctant to acknowledge that Syria had previously occupied Lebanon.

How do we deal with that history? We cannot simply erase it. At the same time, acknowledging it cannot justify racism against Syrian refugees.

I don't have an easy answer to this contradiction, and I didn't want the film to pretend that I do. The relationship between Syrians and Lebanese is complicated, and I wanted to represent that complexity rather than impose a moral judgment on the audience.

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You smartly used the thriller genre to explore these tensions. Why did you feel the thriller genre was the right approach?

The genre allows me to explore this grey area without lecturing the audience. You represent a situation rather than telling people what to think. I was not looking for simple morality. Everybody is complicated, a little bizarre, and there are no entirely good or bad characters.

If you look at John Carpenter's work, particularly in the 1980s, you find very political films that don't necessarily announce their politics. The genre lets you address things more indirectly and, perhaps, more interestingly.

The idea also emerged organically. My producers, Georges Schoucair and Antoine Waked of Abbout Productions, organise a fantastic genre film festival in Lebanon called Maskoon. They wanted to produce a Lebanese genre film because there weren't many contemporary feature films of that kind coming from the country.

I had already started imagining the story, and everything came together naturally.

Actually, the more I think about it, the more I realise that Lebanon itself is a genre film. When you open a newspaper in Lebanon, you're reading a ghost story, a thriller, or something even more absurd. I often wonder why we don't make more genre films when our everyday reality is already so full of genre material.

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Despite its supernatural elements, the film has a very realistic, almost documentary-like aesthetic. You don't rely heavily on visual effects or conventional horror techniques. Was this contrast deliberate?

From the beginning, I wanted to find my own visual language. I've made short films and experimental essays, and form has always been important to me. Finding your voice is something you constantly struggle with as a filmmaker.

I never wanted to make an American-style ghost movie simply relocated to Lebanon. I knew what kind of film I could make, both aesthetically and economically.

When you're writing in Lebanon, you are also conscious of the resources available to you. You know what your budget allows, and that becomes part of the creative process.

At one point, I teased my producer to imagine Ken Loach making a ghost movie. He panicked! Obviously, I'm exaggerating, and there isn't really anything specifically Ken Loach-like about the film. But I wanted to convey realism within a genre framework.

For me, the film had to remain grounded in reality. The supernatural elements emerge from an environment that feels recognisable and tangible.

The film draws on familiar ghost story and horror elements to explore generational trauma, xenophobia and the legacy of Syria’s occupation of Lebanon

What does the ghost of the Lebanese woman murdered during the occupation represent? Are your characters prototypes?

She is not directly connected to a contemporary conflict; instead, she represents the ghosts of Lebanon's past.

Her relationship with the Syrian soldier at the time is a kind of Romeo-and-Juliet story. They come from different backgrounds and cannot be together, as the French and Germans could not be together during the Second World War.

Of course, I'm not comparing the Syrian occupation of Lebanon to the German occupation of France; these are different histories, and I don't want to make such a comparison. But the relationship allows me to explore the possibility of love across political and historical divisions.

If there is a message in the film — though I don't particularly like talking about messages — it might be that a new Romeo and Juliet could succeed if the characters were willing to dig into history.

The film ultimately suggests that history will repeat itself. The conflict between Syrians and Lebanese returns, and the characters find themselves trapped in the same patterns.

But perhaps the people who survive are those who dig into the past, who try to understand what happened before them.

The character who refuses to confront history ends up repeating its mistakes. In that sense, digging becomes a form of resistance.

That idea of digging is particularly interesting because it connects the construction site to the film's historical dimension.

We cannot simply build over history and expect it to disappear. Lebanon is full of unfinished stories. We reconstruct buildings, cities and institutions, but we don't necessarily repair our relationship with the past. The ghosts remain underneath everything.

The construction site becomes a place where these different layers of history coexist. What is buried eventually comes back.

'In This Darkness I See You' has been selected for the International Competition at the 47th Cairo International Film Festival

You mentioned that you wanted to avoid making a conventional social film. What do you find limiting about that approach?

I don't have anything against social cinema. I love Ken Loach, but I don't want to be the filmmaker who constantly complains about his country's problems.

Lebanon is obviously a country with a great deal to complain about. However, cinema doesn't need to expose every problem directly or explain everything to an audience.

I dislike the idea that Western audiences must constantly be reminded to pay attention to what is happening around here. If people want to talk about Lebanon, fine. But if not, that's okay too.

Cinema isn't about demanding attention, but about finding an artistic form through which to explore reality. So I preferred to approach Lebanon's problems differently — through genre, ambiguity, and the supernatural.

How did you decide on casting, particularly the mix of Lebanese and Syrian actors?

The casting of the two main characters happened quite spontaneously.

I discovered Marilyne Naaman, a singer who had become known in Lebanon after participating in the Arab version of The X Factor. I came across her performances on social media as I began the casting process, and I felt I had to meet her. She was my first choice, and I'm very happy with that decision as she is very talented, even though she isn't technically an actress.

For the role of Tarek, I had seen Ziad Jallad in Wissam Charaf's film Dirty Difficult Dangerous, where he also played a Syrian refugee. I liked his charisma and wanted to meet him. Both choices came from an instinctive response to their on-screen presence.

For the other roles, I worked with many Syrian actors — the arrival of Syrian refugees in Lebanon also brought a great deal of artistic talent. Lebanese music, for instance, has been enriched by Syrian musicians who came here, and the same is true of actors who fled Syria.

I wanted to give them an opportunity to work in Lebanon and to bring their experiences into the film. Of course, the subject was complicated for them as well.

Some initially found the film's treatment of the Syrian occupation uncomfortable, but I was honest from the beginning and explained that I had difficulties with Syria's past relationship with Lebanon, while also being disturbed by the racism that Syrian refugees were facing.

Eventually, the meeting between Lebanese and Syrian actors seems to have been one of the most interesting aspects of the casting.

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What are you working on next?

I'm developing another film called Beirut Country Club, which explores another kind of violence in Lebanon — this time through social class.

It takes place primarily in a luxurious country club, with tennis courts, swimming pools and all the facilities associated with that world. It's a confined space, much like the construction site in In This Darkness I See You, but the tensions are different.

I'm interested in the clash between social classes and the violence that can emerge within such an environment. It's another important subject in Lebanon — let's see where it takes me.

Mariana Hristova is a freelance film critic, cultural journalist, and programmer. She contributes to national and international outlets and has curated programs for Filmoteca de Catalunya, Arxiu Xènctric, and goEast Wiesbaden, among others. Her professional interests include cinema from the European peripheries and archival and amateur films