A black rain fell on Tehran in early March 2026 when Israeli and US strikes on Iranian oil depots released clouds of soot over the city's 10 million residents, days after they had killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei on 28 February.

Around the same time in southern Lebanon, Human Rights Watch said Israel unlawfully used white phosphorus, an incendiary weapon that ignites when exposed to oxygen, to set forests and farmland alight. Israeli forces also bulldozed and bombed solar infrastructure, forcing residents to fall back on polluting diesel generators.

In Gaza, Israel reduced neighbourhoods and infrastructure to tens of millions of tonnes of rubble.

The United States is involved in all of these conflicts. It directly fought against Iran and, as the world's biggest arms exporter, supplied Israel with 68% of its arms imports between 2021 and 2025, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI): weapons that were used in Iran, Gaza and Lebanon.

The environmental toll of these wars is rarely accounted for.

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It is unlikely to be discussed at COP31, which will take place in Antalya, Türkiye, from 9 to 20 November. Ankara has billed it as an "implementation COP", with 12 thematic days ranging from food and energy to finance and youth.

None is dedicated to war, though the COP31 president's first letter to the parties in April promised to help "build a safer world" and invoked Türkiye's tradition of "coexistence and solidarity".

Ankara has linked climate and war before. At COP28 in Dubai, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told world leaders they "cannot ignore the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Palestinian territories."

"Türkiye talked about peace, but without going into the details of the wars," Habib Maalouf, professor of environmental philosophy and media at the Lebanese University and a non-resident fellow at the Arab Center for Research and Policy Studies, told The New Arab.

"War isn't just tanks and vehicles on the move," said Maalouf. "There are many kinds of emissions, from exploding munitions to reconstruction, which produces emissions of its own."

He asked: "When a forest is uprooted, carbon dioxide is released. And when olive groves burn, how do you put a price on their history, on top of the carbon?"

Researchers are attempting to quantify the environmental cost of wars and their aftermath.

A study in One Earth concluded that the footprint from Israel's genocidal war in Gaza was equivalent to 33.2 million tonnes of CO2 released into the atmosphere — an amount comparable to Jordan's annual emissions.

The same study estimated that rebuilding the 3,600 homes destroyed in south Lebanon during the 2023-24 fighting between Israel and Hezbollah will emit more than 880,000 tonnes.

The first two weeks of fighting in Iran produced about five million tonnes of greenhouse gases — more than Iceland emits in a year.

The first two weeks of fighting in Iran generated around five million tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, more than Iceland produces in an entire year [Getty]

War emissions were also absent at the June talks in Bonn, held while the wars in Gaza, Iran and Lebanon were under way, Ghiwa Nakat, executive director of Greenpeace MENA, told The New Arab.

Türkiye does not decide the COP31 agenda alone. Under UN climate rules, the secretariat drafts each agenda with the COP president, and any government can propose an item.

This year, Australia is leading negotiations under a power-sharing deal with Türkiye, though Türkiye says its presidency gives it the final say.

Meanwhile, the United States is leaving the room.

On 20 January 2025, on the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris Agreement.

A year later, in January 2026, he ordered an exit from the UN climate convention itself. Once that takes effect, the US will be the only country outside the treaty.

Raising the issue

The main problem, Maalouf said, is that the UN climate system has no place for war-related emissions.

"Whether we start from the framework convention, the Paris Agreement or the Kyoto Protocol, the question of war emissions and responsibility is not on the table," he said. "We are the ones raising it."

Existing agreements hold developed countries responsible for emissions from their industrial past, he said. Countries also set climate targets in their nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and report emissions in regular inventories, now called biennial transparency reports.

"Wars have no mechanism at all," he said.

Measurement is the first problem. Maalouf calls the emission figures for Gaza, Lebanon and Iran rough estimates, far less studied than Ukraine's.

An international method has yet to be agreed, he said.

The second is responsibility.

"The states that fight, the states that arm, the states that finance and the states that support, down to the companies that produce weapons [...] should carry a defined share of these emissions," Maalouf said.

No government has yet formally endorsed such a breakdown of responsibility. Yet Arab states have not been entirely silent, Ghiwa Nakat said.

"At COP29 in Baku, Lebanon called for recognition of environmental damage caused by conflict. Before COP30, it wrote military activity, destroyed carbon sinks and post-conflict emissions into its national climate plan," she said.

Jordan raised the climate cost of rebuilding Gaza in its COP29 national statement, Nakat said. At COP30, Palestine highlighted Israel's war emissions and environmental destruction, while Yemen and Somalia worked through a coalition seeking fairer access to climate finance for conflict-affected countries.

But no single, coordinated Arab proposal emerged.

"The failure has been to translate this official recognition into an agreed mechanism for comprehensive accounting and accountability," Nakat said.

That means facing "politically sensitive questions about military transparency, responsibility for destruction and financing recovery," she added.

Israel’s genocidal bombardment of Gaza has severely disrupted efforts to tackle the climate crisis, including projects aimed at mitigating its effects, such as water desalination plants [Getty]

Maalouf watched one attempt to get war emissions onto the agenda stall.

At COP29 in Baku, where he was part of the Lebanese delegation, he raised the issue with the head of the Arab group of negotiators. He was then invited to present it to a small meeting in the office of Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, with Arab delegations present.

The proposals, Maalouf said, included counting war emissions, taxing arms manufacturers and making the states behind conflicts pay environmental and climate compensation.

The proposals were meant to be added to the following year's agenda. "But the [Lebanese] environment ministry did not follow up on the matter the following year," he said.

This year, however, the ministry has put the issue back on its list.

Ahead of Antalya, Environment Minister Tamara El Zein directed Lebanon's negotiating team to push for COP31 decisions that include clear provisions on the full climate footprint of wars, from manufacturing and transferring weapons to the destruction they leave behind and the emissions from rebuilding.

"Climate justice cannot stand without recognising the climate and environmental cost of wars and determining who is responsible for them," El Zein said, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

Ukraine's example shows how much difference official state backing can make.

In Baku, Ukraine's environment ministry presented a method for counting war emissions, and the following year, in Belém, it announced plans to hold Russia accountable through a climate-damage claim now worth more than $57 billion.

In Antalya, Ukraine plans to press for the climate impacts of Russia's war to be recognised internationally, with a focus on damage to its water and the Black Sea. No Arab government has done the same.

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Washington's long exemption

That gap in measuring military emissions has a history, and it runs through Washington.

In the final hours of COP3 in Kyoto in 1997, US negotiators won an exemption for many greenhouse gases emitted during military operations, which meant most overseas military emissions dropped out of UN reporting.

The chief US negotiator, Stuart Eizenstat, later told Congress the US had achieved everything the Pentagon "outlined as necessary to protect military operations", Inside Climate News reported.

The US Senate never ratified the Kyoto Protocol anyway.

Four years later, the US invaded Afghanistan, and less than two years after that, invaded Iraq.

Oil Change International estimated the Iraq war produced at least 141 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent between March 2003 and December 2007.

But none of it was reported to the UN.

The 2015 Paris Agreement dropped the automatic exemption, but left military reporting up to each country.

At the US's insistence, paragraph 51 of Decision 1/CP.21, which adopted the agreement, states that Article 8, its loss-and-damage article, provides no basis for liability or compensation.

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Arab civil society's attempts

As governments hesitate, others have taken up the issue.

Bihter Moschini, senior programmes and research officer at the Beirut-based Arab NGO Network for Development (ANND), said the network is preparing for Antalya.

"ANND, building on its engagement in previous COP processes, has organised an initial webinar to develop an Arab civil society position ahead of COP31, and is currently finalising a position paper to guide its advocacy efforts," she told The New Arab.

A delegation of its experts and network members will attend COP31 in Antalya in person, she said.

ANND wants the convention's reporting rules to include the climate dimensions of armed conflict.

"This requires improving tools for measuring and reporting military emissions, including those associated with international military operations," Moschini said. That is the very category Kyoto exempted.

An aerial view of the venue prepared for the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkiye, on November 02, 2026 [Getty]

The group also proposed "a climate tax on global arms companies" to ensure "that the concept of 'climate security' does not become a pretext for further militarisation.

Within ANND's community of practice, which brings together activists from Jordan, Egypt, Lebanon and Tunisia, "The climate and environmental costs of war, including the implications for reconstruction and environmental sustainability, were addressed primarily in the Lebanese context, reflecting the country's circumstances," Moschini said.

Greenpeace MENA has taken a similar line. Its reports on Gaza and south Lebanon have documented damage to water systems, farmland and forests, as well as war emissions, Nakat said. It has called for environmental investigators to be allowed into Gaza, and for Israel to be held accountable for environmental damage.

"Understanding the full climate footprint of war requires transparency and sound evidence," she said.

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Pushed to the sidelines

According to the UN's schedule, the issue will surface only at side events in Antalya, Nakat said.

These are panels held alongside the talks, where nothing is decided.

On 10 November, the Lebanese group IndyACT will co-host an event linking military emissions to public spending and peacebuilding.

On 14 November, the University of Wisconsin System, the Conflict and Environment Observatory and SIPRI will look at the climate cost of military spending.

Side events can provide a realistic route towards formal action by bringing researchers, affected communities and negotiators together around evidence and concrete proposals, Nakat said. Their influence depends on governments carrying that work into negotiations.

"At the same time, continued reliance on side events reveals how limited the formal response remains," she said.

Maalouf knows what he would add to the official agenda.

"Measuring war emissions and assigning responsibility, and imposing taxes on the arms industry, meaning on companies' profits," he said.

"The money would go to the loss and damage fund or to climate funds, or to compensating the peoples harmed by wars."

But Washington is not the only reason the file stays closed.

Iran's retaliatory strikes hit Israel and Gulf states, including oil facilities, adding to the war's emissions. Gulf states sit in the Arab group that would have to carry any proposal.

But even where the political will exists, the legal path may now be blocked.

On 26 June, a trilateral framework to end the war in Lebanon committed the Lebanese and Israeli governments to "the cessation of all hostile or adverse actions in international political or legal fora."

Washington brokered the deal, the same capital that wrote the military exemption into the Kyoto Protocol nearly 30 years ago.

Joudy El-Asmar is an editor at Egab and an award-winning investigative journalist based in Beirut, covering climate, the environment, conflict and social issues

This article is published in collaboration with Egab