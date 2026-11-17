Bl00d.Money is the latest project designed to map Israel's genocide, tracking the financial movements that have funded Israel's 'military campaign' across Palestine and Lebanon.

The initiative is designed to allow users to track the flow of money more easily, including who is funding Israel and who is profiting from its military actions.

It's a grassroots initiative founded by one Lebanon-based young woman, with a dream of 'creating an accessible platform open to the general public, not just professionals in this field'.

Her name? X Vendetta. And her goal? To take the information she had acquired over three years of research into colonial violence and corporate complicity in the genocide, and show how these elements are streamlined and 'connected through overlapping financial interests, political influence and military infrastructure'.

X Vendetta noted that 'all this information is isolated and it's hard to visualise how these economic movements and contracts come together', but Bl00d.Money challenges this.

Sitting at the intersection of resistance, storytelling and investigative technology, Bl00d.Money tracks over 294 entities involved in the genocide, based on almost 400 data sources. It has so far accounted for $150.23 billion in tracked financial flows from October 2023 to October 2026.

Bl00d.Money holds files on each of the actors involved in Israel's genocide, as well as those who have profited from the war with Iran.

In those files, users can see specific investments, as well as the total value of the stakes each entity holds in Israel.

Take, for example, BlackRock, whose stake value totals $49.8 billion through bonds with the Government of Israel and shares in weapons manufacturers including Lockheed Martin, Boeing and BAE Systems.

BlackRock - Credit: Bl00d.Money (2026)

Who is cashing in on Israel's genocide?

Designed to be user-friendly, the interface is inspired by dossiers and blueprints of the contracts and weapons that X Vendetta investigates.

The site can be grouped into clusters, distinguishing various kinds of actors, such as people, governments and weapons systems.

X Vendetta said this layout was designed to "see how interconnected everything is."

She then added: "You can see how many people are linked to one node. It's still a work in progress because I'm just one person, but you can see how the progression [of money] moves."

One of the project's biggest initiatives is to track the people, companies and governments that are profiting from Israel's genocide.

Unsurprisingly, the list is long, even when grouped into clusters.

Of course, the primary winner is the state of Israel, which has, according to Bl00d.Money, received $376.27 billion in support from countries and private entities globally.

Close behind is the plethora of weapons manufacturers whose arms have been used to kill World Central Kitchen aid workers, bomb the girls' school in Minab, and power the F-35 fighter jets that flattened Gaza.

A collection of clusters - Credit: Bl00d.Money (2026)

But there are some unsuspecting profiteers whom Bl00d.Money hopes to draw attention to as well as obvious profiteers.

When asked which files new users should prioritise reading, X Vendetta said: "I would encourage readers to explore the financial institutions and corporate networks behind the war economy, particularly the less visible actors profiting from it. Also, the South Lebanon file if you want a succinct overview of what is happening. It's a good introduction to everything right now."

X Vendetta highlights that just because there is less media reporting on Israel's campaign in Lebanon, that doesn't mean Israeli forces have stopped evicting people from villages or spraying white phosphorus across the land.

She adds that the file titled The Corporate Zionists and War Profiteers Behind Israel's Apartheid Regime is another key report.

As her first full dossier, X Vendetta notes that it provides a solid overview of the whole database and goes into detail about the entities she believes are most complicit.

Within this group of actors, X Vendetta wants to spotlight the asset managers profiting from weapons manufacturing and contracts with Israel — especially those handling private pensions and funds — so everyday people can protect their money.

She adds that her research has found close ties between these asset managers and other extractive industries, such as oil and gas, saying: "Everything is interconnected here; the war and climate crisis go hand in hand, and you cannot separate them."

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Beyond the money trail

Beyond tracking economic movements, Bl00d.Money also records the 'AI Kill Chain', tracking the use of various AI and technology companies in Israel's genocidal activities.

Companies including Claude, Palantir, Google and Microsoft all play a part in the 'seven-step kill chain' that Bl00d.Money documents, from data collection through to the targeting and striking of Palestinians.

Google, in particular, was found to be linked to 'the facilitation of human rights violations, including Israeli activity in the West Bank'.

Bl00d.Money also found a notable increase in Palantir's revenue since October 2023.

The company has several ties to the 'Israeli Defence Forces' and has 'actively recruited veterans of Unit 8200', Israel's military unit, for tracking and storing data on Palestinians.

The company's revenue has skyrocketed from just over $2 billion in 2023 to more than $8 billion in 2026, aided by the development of projects such as Maven Smart System and the US Army enterprise deal.

X Vendetta’s most recent update to the database draws together reports on the various weapons used by the US, Israel and their allies to enact violence across Palestine, Lebanon and Iran.

Now, users can go through each weapon in Bl00d. Money's 'weapons catalogue' and understand its specifications, the companies manufacturing it, and key events in which it has been used.

Figure 1.3 Artillery shell blueprint - Credit: Bl00d.Money (2026)

When asked about her future goals for the project, X Vendetta promised more collaboration with other groups, saying she is against the idea of it being a competition and is instead 'focused on contributing to a wider ecosystem of research, resistance and collective accountability.'

She also mentioned an interest in turning her research towards Israel's nuclear programme and its economic ins and outs, saying: "Israel is the only country that has not registered itself as having nuclear weapons, despite everyone knowing it does."

X Vendetta adds that she hopes the project can become an 'accountability tool' to be used in collaboration with human rights groups and grassroots organisations to support legal cases against those indicted for war crimes.

She ends by saying that she is always looking for tips on how to expand her database, as well as further evidence to supplement Bl00d.Money’s existing dossiers.

Midnight Adams is a Scottish Muslim documentary journalist currently studying her MSc in Humanitarianism, Aid & Conflict at SOAS, University of London. She is an active campaigner towards menstrual equality, having presented speeches for the WOW Foundation and written for several Arab news outlets on the subject. She is currently in production on her debut feature documentary, Daughters of War, which explores the lives of women and girls who are menstruating in conflict-affected communities