For Dutch-Egyptian filmmaker Ashgan El-Hamus, her debut feature Al Baraneya, which premiered at the latest Venice Film Festival and is currently competing in the International Competition of the 47th Cairo International Film Festival (November 11–20), began with a visit to a village in Egypt that had long existed in her imagination through her father’s childhood memories.

What she encountered was a family living together under one roof, sharing the responsibilities of raising children across generations.

The resulting film, named after the village, brings together members of Ashgan’s extended family, alongside professional actors, to explore the tensions between collective living and individual freedom.

Through the perspective of a young pregnant woman, Al Baraneya examines the growing distance between generations, the allure of life beyond the village and the complicated relationship between tradition and modernity.

Rather than romanticising rural life or offering an easy resolution, the film embraces, in a cinéma vérité style, the contradictions of family, motherhood and the desire for change.

The daughter of Egyptian actor Sabri Saad El-Hamus, Ashgan graduated in screenwriting from the Netherlands Film Academy and initially started writing for major television projects, but then transitioned behind the camera with her acclaimed debut short Birdland (2020), about a girl testing her mum’s liberal upbringing style.

Preceded by the mid-length drama Until Mamma Comes Home (2022), her first feature, Al Baraneya (2026), is a character-driven work with naturalistic acting, which puts family ties at the centre – a topic that is apparently dear to Ashgan.

We spoke to Ashgan just two weeks after she became a mum for a second time, discussing the joys and challenges of working with non-professional actors who also happen to be family, as well as the collective approach to motherhood that she believes might be a healthier one.

The New Arab: Al Baraneya is set in an Egyptian village just outside Cairo and features members of your extended family. What inspired you to make a film about them and this particular place?

Ashgan El-Hamus: The main cast, apart from the main character Amal and her husband and niece, who are played by professional actors, consists of my extended family. They all live together in one house in Al Baraneya.

I was visiting my Egyptian family in Cairo every year, but we never really knew the village or the relatives who lived there. My father always spoke about it as a mythical place, drawing on memories of visiting his grandmother when he was a child.

About four years ago, he suggested that we visit the village. For me, it was a completely different experience of Egypt. My father’s family is from Cairo, so I knew the big city there, not village life.

What struck me most was that they all lived together in one house. The grandparents were taking care of the youngest children, and everybody seemed to be raising everybody else's kids. I couldn't even tell whose child belonged to whom.

That was the starting point of the film. I was also becoming a mother myself, and I realised how much we have drifted away from this collective way of raising children. In the Netherlands, I often feel that motherhood is something you have to figure out by yourself, behind closed doors.

When I visited the village with my baby, I remember breastfeeding him while all the women came into the room. We were talking and breastfeeding together. It felt like a collective way of raising children that we have lost in modern society.

The film captures this sense of intimacy and collective living, but it also introduces a young woman who feels increasingly suffocated by it. How did you balance your own fascination with village life with the frustrations of the younger generation?

Dutch-Egyptian filmmaker Ashgan El-Hamus [Janniek Sinnige]

Initially, I had a very romantic view of village life and this collective way of living. But when I started talking to the teenage girls, I realised they were fed up with it.

That was an important moment for me. I'm half Egyptian, but I'm also Dutch and Western in my perspective. I needed to acknowledge that having your grandmother beside you when you sleep might be wonderful for me, but it is not necessarily something a teenage girl would want.

We invented the storyline involving the cousin who visits from the city because I wanted to introduce that grey area. If we had only presented this romantic vision of village life, it would have become exoticism: idealising something that I wasn't actually experiencing myself.

I wanted to understand the struggles as well. The older women grew up without phones and constantly judge the younger girls for spending so much time on theirs. They tell them that looking at another world all the time will not necessarily make them happy.

Their perspective is that you should make your life smaller, as it used to be. The village becomes the boundary of your life and your world.

But I also recognise that struggle myself. I sometimes feel much happier when I make my world smaller and stop constantly looking at everybody else's lives on Instagram. This is a very universal struggle today.

‘Al Baraneya’, brings together scenes of everyday life in rural Egypt to celebrate close-knit communities and women’s freedom to make their own choices

We see how the outside world, accessed through phones and social media, is penetrating the village. You have described this elsewhere as capitalism entering through the screen. How do you understand this tension between the village and the city?

I wanted to talk about capitalism in a subtle but human way. I am afraid that places like this are increasingly being taken over, and it is becoming harder for them to maintain their collective way of living.

Well, yes, the world is becoming globalised. There is little money in agriculture, and people are exploited. The father of Amal’s baby, for example, needs to go to work in the city because there is no work in the village.

You cannot blame the younger generation for wanting to leave. At the same time, when I spoke to the teenage girls, I realised that they are also so accustomed to having their families around them.

They want to leave, but they are unsure what their lives would look like without their mothers. They might leave and still want to visit every week because they don't know what they would do without their families. It is a constant struggle between what they think they want and what they already have.

One of the film's most interesting aspects is that it does not offer a clear resolution. The protagonist wants change, but life continues around her. Why was it important to avoid a definitive ending?

Because life is messy. We never completely control the choices we make. Things happen to us, and we have to deal with them.

It would have felt too sweet if she simply decided to leave and pursue her dream of a different life. I wanted something more complicated, where she wants certain things, but then life happens, she has a baby, and she goes along with it.

For me, the ending is about life continuing. Her family is still around her, whether she wants them there or not. They are there for her. It is not necessarily the life she dreamed of, but it is also not entirely bad. That is what makes it feel like life.

Ashgan and co-writer Roelof-Jan Minneboo focus on the small details of family life, from the grandmother sharing her advice while watching her favourite TV shows to Sayed, her father, and the boys carrying out their farm work in near silence

Your perspective on village life feels different from that of many filmmakers from the Arab world, particularly those who portray the West as a place of salvation or escape. Is it your position between two cultures that allowed you to approach the film differently?

At a Q&A in Venice, somebody asked me whether I felt I had the gaze of an insider or an outsider. I said both, and that is precisely why I could make the film.

If I had only the insider's perspective, I would probably never see the values of village life. When you are settled somewhere, you are simply going from one day to another. You don't necessarily have a helicopter view of your own life.

But if I had only the outsider's perspective, I would never have been able to tell the story of wanting to leave, either. The double perspective allowed the film to become what it is.

How did you convince your relatives to participate, and what was the experience of filming in their own home?

It was all based on trust. I had only met them about four years earlier, so although they were relatives, they weren't my closest family.

My father was the bridge between us. I visited the village frequently, spent time there, ate with them and drank tea. The first time I actually slept there was important because it showed them that I was willing to live their life rather than simply visit and leave. I wanted to work with real people because I love watching them on screen. They have an authenticity that you can never quite reproduce with professional actors.

The film is about the dynamics between family members, so we decided to rewrite the script around the real family's relationships rather than the other way around. When I first suggested making the film, I thought it might be a romantic idea that nobody would want to participate in. We brought an acting coach to the village and spent a weekend doing workshops.

We talked about fears, dreams and personal experiences, and did exercises that were not based on the script. Some people decided it wasn't for them, but many others wanted to participate. I think it helped that we started as family rather than arriving with a professional film crew, a script and a completely formal way of working.

Of course, eventually we had to explain that there would be a schedule, rehearsals and a film set. That was sometimes difficult because we were filming in their own living room. At one point, we wanted to paint a wall, and they were wondering why we were doing that when we had promised to film in their house. They didn't understand why we needed to change things or put lights in.

We had an Egyptian crew, a Dutch crew, the family, and sometimes I felt I was in the middle of a hurricane. I felt very responsible for everybody involved, but eventually, I had to become more professional and strict than I had initially imagined.

The film is currently competing in the International Competition at the 47th Cairo International Film Festival, which runs from 11 to 20 November

Amal is played by a professional actress, while most of the other characters are non-professionals – a combination that feels remarkably organic. How did you create that dynamic?

Mostly by spending time together. Reem Amer joined us very early in the process – she spent days with the young girls, hanging out, using their phones and making Instagram filters. Within a few weeks, she had become their big sister.

She also developed a very close relationship with Sara Ali El-Hadary, who plays the mother.

There is an improvised scene in the film where they lie together on the couch and talk about motherhood. They were lying there between takes, and I thought it would be a beautiful moment to capture. In a way, it was two real women talking about motherhood.

Initially, I thought Amal could be played by somebody from the family, but there were certain things I wanted to explore that would have been difficult with a family member, particularly the scenes in which she appears without her headscarf. I needed the freedom to take the character to the city and explore that storyline.

Having a professional actress also meant I had somebody who could help direct the non-professional actors. She could carry a scene and help the others understand what I wanted. The teenage girls were sometimes laughing and playing around during filming, as you would expect. Having somebody who could maintain concentration while still allowing that playfulness was very helpful.

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You are now a mother of two, and motherhood is central to the film. What do you think Western societies have lost in comparison with the collective approach to raising children that you encountered in Egypt?

We lost the collectiveness of raising children. In Europe, it often feels as though a child has their parents and that is it. In Egypt, a child has an entire group of people around them, with different perspectives, ages and experiences of life. That is a richness that we are increasingly missing, and I think it is a real loss for children growing up.

Motherhood can also feel very lonely in Western society. In the village, you are never alone. The women in the family are constantly together, spending time with one another and carrying each other through motherhood. They are often spending more time together than with their husbands, which makes sense because they are raising the children. They are constantly talking about the kids, finding solutions and helping one another.

Why do we have to do it alone?

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This raises an interesting question about postpartum depression and the pressures of motherhood. In a traditional collective society, do you think women are less likely to experience that loneliness because they are never left alone?

That is an important point. In a collective society, you are not left alone with your thoughts in the same way. At the same time, I think we have so many opportunities in the Western world that we sometimes drift away from the essence of having children.

When I talk to my friends, they are constantly thinking about whether they want children, whether they should wait until the next career step or until their boyfriend is ready. In the village, it is more like you have children and then you deal with it. The next day, you are in the kitchen making dinner for the whole family again.

There is something very natural about that. I was never constantly thinking about whether I wanted children. It felt like a natural part of life. I would have children young, and they would simply be part of my life. My non-Egyptian friends were often surprised by that. They would ask me how I was going to manage it alongside work, and I would say, "We'll see. You just have kids." Then you figure it out.

Also, after giving birth, I felt much more connected to every woman and mother I encountered. I think that is something I experienced after my first child as well.

We often turn something so natural into an extraordinary event in our lives. Of course, giving birth is one of the biggest events in your life, but it is also something that women have been doing throughout history. For me, that connection to other women is another part of what Al Baraneya is about: the importance of being together, sharing experiences and recognising that we do not have to navigate life alone.

Mariana Hristova is a freelance film critic, cultural journalist, and programmer. She contributes to national and international outlets and has curated programs for Filmoteca de Catalunya, Arxiu Xènctric, and goEast Wiesbaden, among others. Her professional interests include cinema from the European peripheries and archival and amateur films