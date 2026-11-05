Will a post-Netanyahu government repair Israel's global image?

The messy aftermath of Israel’s election unfolds against the backdrop of growing international damage to the country’s image following years of genocide in Gaza and Tel Aviv’s rogue behaviour elsewhere in the region.

Relations between Israel and its Western partners have been strained, with public opposition to Tel Aviv’s policies intensifying across Europe and the United States.

Meanwhile, the prospects for normalisation with additional Arab states, such as Saudi Arabia, remain extremely dim.

Within this context, the possibility of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu being replaced raises questions about whether a new Israeli government could successfully restore the country’s image on the international stage.

Although a change of leadership in Israel might open opportunities for some diplomatic rehabilitation, particularly in the eyes of Western statesmen, a genuine transformation can’t be expected.

Ultimately, the fundamental problems underlying Israel’s international image stem from Israeli policies toward the Palestinians, which extend far beyond Netanyahu as an individual leader.

A new Israeli prime minister signalling that the country has moved beyond the Netanyahu era would be welcomed by supporters of Israel in Western capitals.

With opposition to Tel Aviv’s policies among Western publics reaching unprecedented levels, such a change in Israeli leadership could give Western governments an opportunity to justify continuing their close ties with Tel Aviv.

“As a result of the Gaza genocide, support for Israel in the West, among Western publics, has sunk to an all-time low, and so a new prime minister that presents a different image of Israel would be welcomed from Israel’s friends around the world, especially in the West,” Dr Nader Hashemi, the director of the Prince Alwaleed Center for Christian-Muslim Understanding at Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service, told The New Arab.

“Of course, the real measure of change in Israel will not be words from a new prime minister but actual deeds and policy changes with respect to the Palestinians in the West Bank, and especially in Gaza. Nobody expects that to happen. But at least from a public relations perspective, I think many of Israel’s supporters and sympathisers would welcome an alternative government to Netanyahu,” he added.

Mouin Rabbani, a political analyst and co-editor of Jadaliyya, similarly noted that “there was widespread anticipation in the West, call it a hope, among most regional and Western governments that Netanyahu would be defeated and removed from office.”

He explained to The New Arab that “some permitted themselves the illusion that this would result in dramatic changes in Israeli policy, most saw it as resolving a nasty PR problem concerning their partnership with Israel during the Gaza genocide.”

But those who had such hopes must now “deal with the reality that Netanyahu remains in power and could well continue in office for the foreseeable future.”

The fundamental problems underlying Israel’s international image stem from Israeli policies towards Palestinians and the wider region, which extend far beyond Netanyahu as an individual leader. [Getty]

Beyond Netanyahu: Israel's political consensus on Palestine

There is no escaping the fact that the centre of Israel’s political landscape has drastically shifted to the right in recent years, with exclusionary nationalist and Jewish supremacist ideologues in dominant positions.

A rejection of basic rights for Palestinians is shared by the vast majority of Jewish Israelis, underscoring the need to avoid simply attributing the country’s current trajectory solely to Netanyahu. It is more accurate to describe Netanyahu as a symbol of Israel’s political realities, as opposed to the reason for them.

“There is considerable continuity across much of Israel's political establishment on fundamental questions, including opposition to Palestinian statehood and reliance on military force against perceived regional threats. A change in leadership could therefore produce a change in tone without necessarily producing a change in substance,” Sina Toossi, a senior non-resident fellow at the Center for International Policy, told The New Arab.

Observing widespread support among Israel’s Jewish citizens for Netanyahu’s genocidal war on Gaza, Dr Marina Calculli, an Assistant Professor in International Relations at Leiden University, noted the widespread agreement across major Israeli political parties that “this is the direction that Israel must pursue” in Gaza.

As she put it, “the genocide is not in question” but instead “the question might be about how to best continue the genocide without alienating support from the West and how to normalise this genocidal status quo.”

Related How a record Palestinian vote has unsettled Israeli politics Analysis

A new government led by Gadi Eisenkot, even if perceived as more moderate by Western leaders, would probably not bring about a dramatic shift in Tel Aviv’s policies toward Gaza, the West Bank, or the broader Palestinian question.

“Eisenkot is relatively new to politics and has kept his cards close to his vest, but it is difficult to foresee a dramatic change in Israel’s approach to Gaza, the West Bank, and/or the broader Palestinian question should he become Prime Minister. Israeli society is polarised, but there is general agreement among Jewish Israeli voters on the Palestinian question,” noted Gordon Gray, a former US ambassador to Tunisia, in an interview with The New Arab.

Nonetheless, even if the substance of Israeli policy in the West Bank does not shift with a change of leadership, it is reasonable to believe that a new government could exercise some degree of restraint regarding extreme incidents of settler violence in the West Bank.

The messy aftermath of Israel’s election unfolds against the backdrop of growing international damage to the country’s image following years of genocide in Gaza and Tel Aviv’s rogue behaviour elsewhere in the region. [Getty]

Regional implications of Israel's next governing coalition

The composition of Israel’s next governing coalition could have possible implications for Tel Aviv’s relationships with Arab states. In Dr Hashemi’s opinion, incorporating the so-called Arab parties into a governing coalition would “help Arab dictators sell Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan to their own populations,” he told The New Arab.

“It will also help Arab dictators justify the Abraham Accords to their own populations because they can say, ‘Look, Arabs and Palestinians within Israel are now part of this governing coalition, and Israel has allegedly changed’”.

At the same time, Gray stressed that Netanyahu and Eisenkot’s refusal to cooperate with Palestinian parties, despite the possibility that doing so could establish a parliamentary majority, stands to further undermine Tel Aviv’s international standing.

For Israel’s Western partners, the country’s deteriorating international image poses a growing challenge. As underscored by the US midterm elections, unconditional support for Israel carries political costs at a time when Western populations are increasingly opposed to their governments’ complicity in Israel’s conduct in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and elsewhere.

Dr Calculli told The New Arab that she does not believe this election will repair the damage to Israel’s standing, either regionally or internationally.

“I think that the Western states, which have provided enormous support for the genocide in Gaza, might be hoping that the change of [Israeli leadership] could help them repair Israel’s image in the face of public opinion that has been growing more and more enraged against them, specifically for the support that they have given to the genocide,” she said.

Yet, with the majority of European citizens holding negative views of Israel and wanting their governments to impose sanctions on Tel Aviv, as well as take other actions to end Israel’s impunity, Dr Calculli explained that the “idea that an [Israeli] election can somehow repair this and go back to a status quo ante, the sort of narrative that we had before the genocide, [is] delusional.”

Related How the war on Gaza is turning Israel into a pariah state Analysis

Polling data in the United States paints a similar picture, with 62 percent of respondents in a recent poll expressing unfavourable views of the Israeli government, compared to 32 percent viewing it favourably.

Gray suggested that new Israeli leadership could help improve the country's image among the US public, but continued suffering in Gaza would make such rehabilitation difficult.

Israel's reputational crisis has yet to translate into diplomatic isolation

It is important to distinguish between Israel’s deteriorating image among people around the world, including Western citizens, and Tel Aviv’s actual diplomatic isolation.

Dr Calculli cautions against concluding that Western governments have done much, if anything, to meaningfully pressure or isolate Israel. She argues that public protests, diplomatic criticism, and expressions of disapproval at international institutions have had limited practical significance.

“Our governments have not isolated Israel. In order to defend Israel, they have degraded our democracies. They have restricted our civil liberties, our freedom of expression and our academic freedom in order to embrace Israel, in order to continue to provide Israel with everything Israel needs to continue the genocide. They have provided military support, economic support, political support, and diplomatic support. They have given Israel everything,” Dr Calculli told The New Arab.

“Israel is not isolated at the level of governments. This is the only level that counts, unfortunately, because only our governments - our representatives of the people - can impose measures that can put an end to the genocide and hold Israel accountable. Without that, we the people are powerless. So, the reputational damage that passes as Israel’s isolation should not be confused with actual diplomatic isolation,” she added.

“Nor the few diplomats that walk out of the General Assembly when Benjamin Netanyahu goes there every year to spread [his] genocidal propaganda from the podium of the United Nations [be considered evidence of] actual meaningful diplomatic isolation. It’s completely inconsequential, and that’s a problem,” noted Dr Calculli.

“I think the question that we should ask is, how can we actually isolate Israel?”

Ultimately, a new Israeli government could give Tel Aviv an opportunity to pursue some degree of diplomatic rehabilitation. But that, in and of itself, will not resolve the deeper issues that have damaged Israel’s international image over the past three years.

The perceived benefits for Western governments that back Israel would be mostly cosmetic if the new Israeli leadership maintains Netanyahu’s approach to the Palestinian question.

Giorgio Cafiero is the CEO of Gulf State Analytics

Follow him on X: @GiorgioCafiero

Edited by Charlie Hoyle