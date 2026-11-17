The leaders of China, Russia and the US will hold their first three-way summit in China this week amid deadlocked wars in Iran and Ukraine, and simmering trade tensions between the world's two largest economies.

All three countries have now confirmed that Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump will meet on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Co-operation (APEC) summit, taking place in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November.

Some commentators have framed the meeting with references to the 1945 Yalta Conference, where the UK, US and USSR struck a grand bargain over Europe's post-WW2 future.

But expectations of breakthroughs in any of the myriad overlapping global crises may need to be tempered.

"Xi is not interested in negotiating on any difficult issues," Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute, told The New Arab.

"He will not agree to reduce China's nuclear arsenal and will not bail Trump out of the Iran quagmire," he said.

Twenty-one countries are gathering in Shenzhen this week for the annual APEC summit. [Getty]

Iran war

The White House has said that among Trump's priorities is solving his deadlocked conflict with Iran, which the US launched alongside Israel on 28 February.

Though the war's intensity has dropped sharply, low-level conflict continues to cause disruption in the region and the vital Strait of Hormuz is closed, with the two sides trading occasional strikes. Attacks on commercial ships are now occurring on almost a daily basis.

Efforts by regional mediators to get them back to the negotiating table have so far failed to achieve results. Iran says it expects the US to comply with the terms of a Memorandum of Understanding signed in June before it returns to talks, while the US insists that Iran agree to restrictions on its nuclear programme. Neither side appears to be in a mood to compromise.

Of Trump's two counterparts at the summit, Xi has the biggest stake in the outcome. Before the war, China imported one-third of its oil through the strait, while the global economic disruption has weighed on its exports.

There are also reports that Beijing and Moscow have aided Tehran's military efforts since the war broke out.

"The summit could provide a significant opportunity to break the diplomatic deadlock," Negar Mortazavi, senior fellow at the Centre for International Policy, told The New Arab.

China and Russia have greater geopolitical weight than Qatar and Pakistan, which have struggled to mediate an end to the war, she said.

"As major global powers with significant strategic and economic relationships with both Washington and Tehran, they have far greater diplomatic leverage. If they seriously commit to mediation, they could play a consequential role in breaking the impasse," she added.

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Nuclear proliferation

Nuclear arms control is expected to be on the agenda following the expiration of the START treaty between the US and Russia earlier this year.

The treaty, which entered into force in 2011, restricted the number of warheads the nuclear superpowers could possess.

Russia and the US are both believed to have more than 5,000, accounting for around 90% of the world's warheads. China has the third-largest arsenal with around 600.

"The president has made it clear that, among other topics, he will discuss the reduction of nuclear weapons in the world, whose proliferation President Trump believes is very dangerous," White House spokesperson Olivia Wales told reporters over the weekend.

The Trump administration has downplayed the chances of a breakthrough, with one senior official telling Reuters that "we do not expect to get any kind of agreement".

Donald Trump was greeted by protests in the Philippines, the first stop of his Asia tour, on Tuesday. [Getty]

Russia-Ukraine war

The White House has ruled out any discussions about Russia's war on Ukraine despite recently renewing its efforts to seek an end to the fighting.

"China is not really a part of that track, so it doesn't seem appropriate to have the Ukraine discussion there," a US official said.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have over the past week met separately with both sides and reportedly suggested a deal whereby Russia would gain full control of the Donbas in exchange for Ukraine joining NATO.

Of the three countries, Russian officials have been the most optimistic about the meeting's prospects and have spoken about it in historic terms.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the meeting is an "extremely significant" development, while the chair of the Russian parliament’s foreign affairs committee suggested the discussions could lead to a "new Yalta".