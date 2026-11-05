What Trump's US midterm defeat means for the Iran war

Tehran - “The reason we lost is the war,” US Vice President JD Vance wrote on 4 November, a day after Republicans lost both houses of Congress.

President Donald Trump was less categorical, calling the war “part of it.” Their explanations differed in emphasis, but not on whether the conflict had carried a political cost at home.

For Tehran, that is the question that matters. Iran does not need to believe that Democrats will treat it better to see a strategic gain in the Republican defeat. These are separate questions.

One is about the intentions of the party taking over Congress. The other is whether Iran can make a war fought thousands of miles from American soil carry a political cost inside the United States.

On the first, Tehran has little reason for optimism. Under the Biden administration, sanctions stayed in place, Washington did not return to the nuclear agreement, and American support for Israel continued through the devastation of Gaza.

A US Congress controlled by the Democrats offers no assurance that the relationship will change.

On the second, the evidence points to a significant Iranian role, even if Tehran did not single-handedly decide the result. Iran can have strengthened its position without having determined how Americans voted.

Polls that said the economy was more important than the war do not contradict Vance, as voters feel foreign policy through its consequences. Someone voting against expensive fuel may have named inflation as the crucial issue without saying the war was their main concern.

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An Associated Press voter survey found that about nine in ten voters saw living costs as a crucial or major factor in their congressional vote, and around six in ten of them backed Democratic House candidates. AP’s economic reporting pointed to both tariffs and the wartime rise in energy costs.

That supports a link between the war and economic anger, while leaving room for other causes of the Republican defeat.

This is where the Strait of Hormuz becomes central. Disruption to one of the world’s most important trade routes has turned military decisions into higher energy prices, shipping costs and household bills in the United States.

The economic knock-on effects have also reached American farms. Ahmed Alinez, an international relations researcher based in Germany who spent the campaign in the United States, points to Texas and Kansas, two farm-heavy states where Democrats won seats.

For Iran, the concern now will be whether a weakened US president will seek a deal or try to recover his position through force. [Getty]

Since the war began, he said, the price of fertilisers such as MAP and DAP has risen by 50 to 70 percent.

“If you go to Texas and buy the same fertiliser as last year and pay 70 percent extra, you’re not going to follow the policy of your senators,” he told The New Arab. “Normal people don’t care that much about foreign policy. They see their daily incomes. When the government is hurting their incomes, they’re going to stand up against it.”

Earlier American wars were also hugely expensive, but the political argument then centred on military spending, taxes and public debt. What is different now is how fast disruption at an energy chokepoint reaches everyday life. Americans do not need to follow negotiations or military briefings to notice what they pay at the petrol station, or for a tonne of fertiliser.

Iran is at a disadvantage in absorbing physical destruction. An American strike on Iranian infrastructure damages assets that Tehran must repair under sanctions and financial strain. Iranian strikes on American bases in the region impose military costs, but they do not reproduce the same burden inside the United States.

Blocking the Strait of Hormuz gives Tehran a different kind of weapon. Missiles serve its defence, but control over shipping pushes the cost of the confrontation beyond Iran. Whatever the intentions behind each Iranian decision, the result has been to undermine Washington’s ability to keep the war politically distant from American voters.

Barack Obama saw that leverage before the vote. Campaigning in October, he argued that the war had increased Iran’s economic influence through its ability to threaten shipping through Hormuz. His target was Trump, but his point was about Tehran: military pressure had not removed its capacity to impose costs elsewhere.

Hardening, not softening

For Iran’s leadership, the result reinforces its existing position. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s 4 November message rejected the idea that a change of party in Washington would end American hostility, or that concessions would persuade the US to abandon it. It offered no basis for treating Democratic gains as a reason to soften Iran’s demands.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, had already tied the reopening of Hormuz to US action on Iran’s seven conditions. On 3 November, he called Washington’s response unconvincing and demanded a full, explicit answer followed by implementation. The emphasis was on delivery, not on another promise that concessions would follow talks.

That position grows out of the dispute over the earlier understanding reached in Islamabad. Rezaei has pointed to unresolved questions over how Hormuz is managed and who collects transit fees. Seen this way, returning to talks without settling implementation would mean giving up leverage before Iran receives what it believes was agreed.

But there is a second position in Tehran. Former diplomat Kourosh Ahmadi has called for adjustments by both sides through the Qatari initiative, and warned against seeking the other side’s surrender. He does not believe the election changes the basic arithmetic.

For Iran’s leadership, the midterm results reinforce its existing position. Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has already rejected the idea that a change of party in Washington would end US hostility, or that concessions would persuade the US to abandon the war. [Getty]

Allowing Iran absolute control over the strait, he told The New Arab, would mean the absolute defeat of America internationally, the “absolute defeat” of Trump.

“Trump will never accept that,” he said. He concluded that dialogue was the only way out: “I see absolutely no alternative to negotiations with the United States.”

The results of the midterm elections sharpen this disagreement. Supporters of early diplomacy argue that Trump now needs a way out. Those who insist on implementation first argue that his setback shows why Iran should keep its strongest bargaining chip.

Two risky months

Both readings leave Tehran with the same question: will a weakened US president seek a deal, or try to recover his position through force?

The weeks before the new Congress is sworn in on 3 January deserve close attention. Trump could see a short, concentrated operation as a way to secure results, such as reopening Hormuz or forcing concessions on Iran’s nuclear programme, before congressional opposition hardens.

But an operation meant to be short depends partly on whether Iran lets it stay short, and on Israel, which has its own reasons to widen any new round of strikes and could drag a limited American operation into a longer one.

Tehran could try to deny Washington a quick ending by continuing to endure any future bombardment and maintaining its blockade. That is a possible strategic response, not a disclosed decision. It would aim to stop a burst of American force from settling the political terms of the war.

A Democratic Congress would not end the war automatically. Funding, oversight, and public pressure could constrain Trump, but only if Congress chooses to use them. Tehran should not mistake a president’s trouble at home for the disappearance of American military power.

If no new offensive comes, the result may still give Iran more confidence at the table. Holding on to its leverage has produced visible costs for Trump. Giving it up would require tangible gains, not an assumption that his political weakness makes his promises enforceable.

Iran’s claim to victory is strongest when kept precise. It did not elect a friendly Congress, and it cannot claim sole credit for the Republican defeat. But it has helped turn a distant war into a domestic burden for the president who started it.

For Tehran, that is a reason to bargain with more confidence, and to insist that any agreement changes American actions, not just American rhetoric.

Peiman Salehi is a Tehran-based Iranian political analyst focusing on global order, emerging power structures, and non-Western coalitions

This story was published in collaboration with Egab.

Edited by Charlie Hoyle