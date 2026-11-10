What Syria's Mecca Pact ambitions mean for regional security

Damascus - Syrian officials have denied recent reports that thousands of troops have been deployed to aid Saudi forces against the Houthis in Yemen.

Officials have instead asserted that current coordination between the two countries is focused on “training, expertise exchange and military consultations.”

The speculation about potential Syrian involvement in Yemen has heightened the focus on Syria’s own bid to join the Mecca Pact - the region's newest security agreement, signed in August, which binds Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Pakistan together in a NATO-esque mutual defence pact.

It states that an attack on one country is to be considered an attack on all three.

According to Asaad Al-Shaibani, Syria’s Foreign Minister, “discussions are currently underway to evaluate Syria’s entry into the Mecca alliance.”

The formation of the pact, and Syria’s potential accession within it, reflect a new effort by local powers to reshape the regional security architecture, according to analysts.

However, questions remain as to how meaningful this pact actually is.

A supposed defence pact

The formation of the defence pact emerged due to the Iran war and strikes launched by Iran and its partners on critical infrastructure in the Gulf.

“Whilst the US remains a central security partner in the region, Saudi sought an additional layer of security while joining the pact,” explains Said Bakr, a research associate at the Arab Gulf States Institute, to The New Arab.

“Events since 7 October have raised doubts about relying solely on American security guarantees.”

However, the extent of the responsibility they are willing to shoulder on each other’s behalf is already in question.

Joining the Mecca Pact could help to develop Syria's armed forces, provide financial benefits, and enhance deterrent capabilities against Israel. [Getty]

Following the reignition of the Yemeni civil war between the UN-recognised government and the Houthis in September, the Houthis launched a series of missile and drone attacks on the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia officially activated the Mecca Pact’s defence clause on 5 October, and both Turkey and Pakistan pledged to support Saudi Arabia in response.

However, neither has publicly acknowledged any strikes on the Houthis in response, leaving it unclear what tangible support has actually been made.

“Countries are still working out how it will operate in practice,” Bakr tells The New Arab.

Even the scale of the alliance remains unclear. Several additional countries, including Egypt, Jordan and Bangladesh, have signalled an interest in joining the accord.

“The potential desire of the member nations to accept Syria could simply reflect a vision to broaden the pact and develop it as a new regional security framework,” Haid Haid, a senior fellow at Chatham House, explains to The New Arab.

“It is unclear what tangible additional capabilities Syria could actually offer the members.”

Related Mecca pact: How the Middle East is building a new security order Analysis

Syria's interest in the pact

However, Syria’s interest in joining the Mecca Pact is multidimensional. For Haid, there are several reasons.

It is a means to enhance the redevelopment of Syria’s armed forces, “by gaining additional military capabilities and support from partners, including training and capacity building.”

Syria and Turkey have been developing an increasingly close security relationship. Syria has reportedly been sending officer cadets to Turkey for military training and, as part of a bilateral defence agreement, will procure its weapons from Turkey.

Alongside this, “there are possible direct and indirect financial benefits” for Syria, Haid believes, especially if Syria’s membership leads to concrete commitments such as deploying forces to assist Saudi Arabia.





Equally, one of Syria’s goals may be “to enhance its deterrent capabilities against further Israeli encroachment,” he suggests.

Israel has extended its occupation of southern Syria following the fall of the Assad regime in 2024, sending its forces from the occupied Golan Heights - captured from Syria in 1967 - into neighbouring Quneitra province.

Israel has also supported the secessionist Druze ‘National Guard’ group in Suweida, prohibiting Damascus from moving against them under threat of renewed Israeli intervention in the country.

If Syria were to join the pact, the country’s ability to activate a mutual defence clause with three major powers - one of which is a nuclear power - could "at least introduce greater uncertainty into Israel’s strategic calculus when considering future military action against Syria,” argues Bakr.

Yet, it could also increase the risk of a major confrontation.

Related The Israeli threat to post-Assad Syria Analysis

Raising the stakes

Syria’s position, on the front line of an increasingly aggressive Israeli foreign policy strategy, may pose a potential escalatory risk.

“It is very possible that ahead of Syrian membership, Israel could try to double down - or counter Turkey directly - to send a message,” suggests Caroline Rose, a Senior Director at the Soufan Centre.

“Syria would represent the ‘weakest link’ in the pact, given existing Israeli operations, and so this is something regional powers should account for,” she tells The New Arab.

Israel has also already sought to counter what it perceives as growing Turkish influence within the country.

In August, the Israeli air force struck Al-Duhur airbase, in northern Syria, claiming it was a move to pre-emptively block the deployment of Turkish forces to the facility. Turkey and Syria both denied that there was a Turkish presence at the site.

Israel has extended its occupation of southern Syria following the fall of the Assad regime in 2024, sending its forces from the occupied Golan Heights into neighbouring Quneitra province. [Getty]

These strikes, “demonstrate that Israel is willing to use military force to place pressure on Damascus to back away from security cooperation that Tel Aviv views as conflicting with its own security interests,” says Bakr.

“An Israeli decision to test the agreement’s credibility could put pact members in a difficult position.”

However, it is also unclear how binding the pact’s mutual defence clause really is. Both Turkey and Pakistan appear to have offered little in response to Saudi activating the clause in October.

With this credibility in doubt, “the central issue is that a defence agreement does not necessarily translate into effective protection,” Muhannad Al-Rish, a Research Manager at COAR Global, a political risk and development consultancy, tells The New Arab.

“There is no guarantee that membership alone would stop Israeli strikes or incursions, especially when Israeli policy towards Syria is influenced by wider regional considerations.”

The question of Yemen

According to some media reports, several Yemeni officials have claimed that Syria intends to deploy thousands of soldiers to fight the Houthis in Yemen. Syrian officials have fiercely rebutted the claims.

Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani said that Syria had no plans to send troops to Yemen, and that any deployment outside of Syria would be publicly announced.

On Sunday, Syrian officials told the Associated Press that military advisers had been deployed to Saudi Arabia, with 600 special forces operators set to deploy in the coming week.

This deployment came after a defence cooperation agreement was signed between Syria and Saudi Arabia, which released over $400m in development loans to Damascus.

Syria's potential deployment to Saudi Arabia illustrates the practical consequences of its growing security relationship with Riyadh.

“Syria certainly has an interest in supporting the security of Gulf countries against threats from Iran-backed militias,” Al-Rish tells The New Arab. “But that is different from becoming directly involved in another regional war.”

Whilst cautioning that the true nature of Syria's involvement remains unclear, Al-Rish also argues that Syria “needs to focus on rebuilding state institutions, restructuring its military and improving living conditions.”

Yet for him, joining the Mecca Pact does not necessarily conflict with these priorities.

“Damascus is trying to regain its place in the regional environment, and stronger relationships with regional powers are an important part of that process,” Al-Rish explains. “What matters is whether these partnerships contribute to the country’s recovery.”

Cian Ward is a journalist based in Damascus, covering conflict, migration, and humanitarian issues

Follow him on X: @CP__Ward

Edited by Charlie Hoyle