Democratic lawmakers are pushing to remove provisions expanding US military and intelligence cooperation with Israel from an annual defence bill, amid growing political scrutiny of Washington’s support for its long-time ally.

Twelve senators, led by Democrat Chris Van Hollen and including independent Bernie Sanders, wrote to congressional leaders on Tuesday urging them to drop measures that they say would give Israel greater leverage over American weapons systems and restrict Washington’s ability to act independently.

President Donald Trump’s announcement last week that he would end annual military aid to Israel has raised questions about the future of the relationship. Critics warn that proposals to shift from aid towards a defence "partnership" could entrench US support through joint weapons projects and Pentagon procurement, rather than end it.

At the centre of the debate is Section 219 of the National Defence Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2027, which the House of Representatives has already passed. Here is what the provision would do, why lawmakers oppose it and what it could mean for Israel.

What is Section 219?

Section 219 would establish a "United States-Israel Defence Technology Cooperation Initiative" to expand and accelerate cooperation on military technology, research and weapons production. It is part of the NDAA, the annual legislation setting US defence policy.

The provision would require the US defence secretary to designate an "executive agent" inside the Pentagon to coordinate bilateral research, development, testing and industrial cooperation with Israel. Areas covered by the proposed initiative include artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, biotechnology, quantum technology and cyberwarfare.

Cooperation could also encompass missile defence, drones and joint weapons projects. Rather than simply providing money for Israel to buy military equipment, the initiative would deepen links between the two countries’ defence industries and technology programmes.

The House passed the NDAA in July, but the Senate has yet to pass its version of the act.

Related Can Democrats in Congress reshape US policy in the Middle East? Analysis

Would it merge the US and Israeli militaries?

The proposal concerns defence technology and industrial cooperation, rather than the creation of a single armed force or joint military command. However, critics argue that embedding Israeli technology in American weapons programmes could create dependencies that would make the relationship harder to unwind.

Representative Ro Khanna, a California Democrat leading opposition in the House, has framed the provision as military integration.

"As an American, I am outraged by Section 219 that integrates our military with Israel’s. Who do they think they are?" he said in a social video message on Monday.

"This needs to be the top priority in the lame duck session," he added, referring to the post-midterm Congress. "I am pushing every Democrat and our leadership to get Section 219 out of our defense bill."

What would it mean for Israel?

The initiative could give Israel a more deeply embedded role in American defence research, manufacturing and procurement, strengthening cooperation beyond the traditional military aid relationship.

This will give Israel crucial US support even as direct aid becomes more politically contentious – particularly as ending US military aid for Israel has been a prominent campaign point amongst many Democrats who secured a sweeping victory in last week’s US midterm elections.

Washington’s existing ten-year military assistance agreement, signed under former president Barack Obama, provides Israel with $3.8 billion annually and runs until 2028. Trump has said he would end annual aid sooner than that, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also advocated shifting more towards a financial model of US military support.

But ending direct aid would not necessarily mean ending American funding for military cooperation. Opponents of the bill have in fact argued that such US funding would simply be reframed as a transaction without the same kind of congressional oversight.

In their letter, the senators cited Netanyahu’s own description of his proposal to shift the relationship "from aid to partnership". They argued that moving support towards defence acquisitions and established weapons programmes could reduce transparency while increasing American dependence on Israeli technology.

Why are senators pushing to remove it?

The central argument of the 12 senators who wrote to Congress is that the US legislature should not mandate deeper cooperation when Israeli policies in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and elsewhere in the region conflict with US interests and values.

"The agreements and projects these provisions envision threaten US national security interests by handing Israel leverage over American weapons systems and military technology," they wrote.

They warned that embedding Israeli technology in the US defence industry could create "long-term dependencies" that would make future policy changes costly or difficult.

"We do not share, let alone co-produce, many of these sensitive technologies even with our closest partners, including NATO or other treaty allies," the senators wrote.

The letter was signed by Chris Van Hollen, Elizabeth Warren, Peter Welch, Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, Brian Schatz, Patty Murray, Tina Smith, Ron Wyden, Andy Kim and Tammy Duckworth, alongside Sanders.

What are the other provisions they want removed?

The senators requested the removal of three provisions: Section 219 of the House defence bill, Section 1217 of the Senate Armed Services Committee’s version, and Section 618 of the Senate Intelligence Committee’s intelligence authorisation bill.

Section 1217 is the Senate counterpart to Section 219. Both would mandate a US–Israel defence technology initiative covering technology sharing, weapons co-production and joint research.

Section 618 addresses intelligence cooperation. According to the senators’ letter, it would require the administration to "expand and enhance intelligence sharing with the Government of Israel" and stipulate that such sharing "shall not be suspended, reduced, or otherwise materially limited".

The senators argue that this could prevent a president from restricting intelligence sharing even when necessary to protect US national security.

What happens next?

Lawmakers must still resolve differences between the House and Senate legislation before a final bill can become law. Opponents want the three provisions excluded from the final negotiated text, known as the conference report.

Previous attempts to remove the House provision have failed. The House Armed Services Committee rejected a Khanna amendment in June, when the measure was numbered Section 224. The House Rules Committee subsequently blocked a floor vote on a bipartisan amendment from Khanna and Republican Representative Thomas Massie to strike it.

The negotiations are taking place during the outgoing Congress’s post-election session, meaning that the decision could fall to existing lawmakers rather than the newly elected Democrat-majority Congress.