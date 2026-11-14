What is the new Turkey-Qatar mutual defence pact?

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Turkey and Qatar signed a mutual defence agreement on Friday, pledging a united response to external military attacks amid growing uncertainty over security in the Middle East.

The agreement was signed in Istanbul by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani during the 12th meeting of the two countries' Supreme Strategic Committee.

It comes as the US-Iran conflict continues to threaten Gulf security, with Qatar itself having faced Iranian missile and drone attacks earlier this year.

The pact also strengthens an existing military relationship that has seen Turkey station troops in Qatar for more than a decade.

But what exactly does the agreement involve and does it mean either country must go to war if the other is attacked?

What does the Turkey-Qatar defence pact involve?

According to a joint communiqué published by both countries' foreign ministries, the agreement is intended to strengthen collective defence and promote regional security.

Its central commitment is to establish "a unified stance in confronting any external armed attack targeting either party or both of them".

The two countries also pledged to safeguard each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity and coordinate their responses to shared security threats.

In practical terms, the agreement provides for closer military cooperation, including joint exercises, personnel training, defence industry partnerships and consultations on regional and international security.

However, the full text of the agreement has not been publicly released, leaving questions about its precise military obligations.

Does it mean an attack on Qatar is an attack on Turkey?

Not necessarily.

Although the agreement commits both countries to a unified position in the event of an external attack, the published communiqué does not explicitly state that an attack against one will be treated as an attack against both.

Nor does it establish an automatic obligation to deploy military forces in response.

This distinguishes its publicly announced provisions from the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement signed by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in August, which explicitly treats an armed attack on one signatory as an attack on all three.

Turkey is also a NATO member, but Qatar is not. An attack on Qatari territory would therefore not automatically activate NATO's collective defence provisions.

Nevertheless, the pact could strengthen deterrence by signalling that an attack on either country risks a coordinated response from both.

What is the history of Turkey's military presence in Qatar?

Turkey and Qatar have maintained close military relations for more than a decade, formalised through a defence cooperation agreement signed in December 2014.

Turkish troops began deploying to Qatar in 2015, with Ankara establishing a military presence at the Tariq bin Ziyad base near Doha.

Their relationship became particularly important during the 2017 Gulf diplomatic crisis, when Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt imposed a blockade on Qatar.

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Turkey strongly supported Doha, accelerating the deployment of troops and providing economic assistance while rejecting demands from the blockading countries to close its military base.

Since then, the partnership has expanded to encompass military training, defence technology and arms production.

Qatar has acquired Turkish-made military equipment, including Bayraktar TB2 armed drones, while companies from both countries have developed joint defence industry projects.

The new agreement therefore builds on an established military partnership rather than creating one from scratch.

Why have Turkey and Qatar signed the agreement now?

The agreement comes amid a dramatic deterioration in regional security following the US-Israeli war against Iran and subsequent Iranian attacks on Gulf states.

Qatar, which hosts the major US military installation at Al Udeid Air Base, has been targeted by Iranian missiles and drones during the conflict.

The Gulf state also experienced an Israeli airstrike in September 2025, when Israel targeted Hamas officials involved in Gaza ceasefire negotiations in Doha.

These attacks have raised questions about the effectiveness of existing security arrangements, particularly the extent to which American military protection can guarantee the safety of Gulf countries.

The agreement allows Qatar to strengthen its security relationship with another major regional military power without abandoning its longstanding defence partnership with Washington.

Erdogan has also stressed the importance of preventing renewed war in the Gulf and resolving regional disputes through diplomacy.

Is a new regional defence alliance emerging?

The Turkey-Qatar agreement comes just months after Turkey joined Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in signing the Makkah Joint Defence Agreement in August.

Turkey's parliamentary ratification of that agreement was completed earlier this month, bringing together three significant regional military powers in a collective defence arrangement.

Separately, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Indonesia have agreed to expand defence industry cooperation through the multilateral Badr memorandum, focusing on joint weapons production, technological development and supply chains.

Unlike the bilateral Turkey-Qatar pact, Badr is primarily concerned with developing defence capabilities rather than establishing mutual military protection.

Taken together, the agreements demonstrate how Middle Eastern and other Muslim-majority countries are developing new security partnerships at a time of growing uncertainty over regional stability and reliance on traditional Western security guarantees.

However, they remain separate arrangements, rather than a single unified military alliance.